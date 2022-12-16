Read full article on original website
Can the EU break Google and Apple’s app store dominance?
The congressional spending bill put forward on Tuesday is 4,000 pages long. But there’s something missing: a slew of bills concerning online privacy, liability for social media companies and anti-competitive practices in tech. The $1.7 trillion omnibus bill was seen as the last chance for passing these bills before...
Twitter Owner Elon Musk Says He “Will Resign As CEO” When He Finds “Someone Foolish Enough To Take The Job”
Elon Musk is accepting the will of the people after he polled Twitter users if he should step down as CEO of the social network. The poll had over 17M votes and the result of 57.5% was in favor of Musk leaving his current position. In a new tweet, Musk is confirming he will pass the baton to someone else when the time comes and revealed what he planned to do next. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted. Musk...
