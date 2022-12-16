Elon Musk is accepting the will of the people after he polled Twitter users if he should step down as CEO of the social network. The poll had over 17M votes and the result of 57.5% was in favor of Musk leaving his current position. In a new tweet, Musk is confirming he will pass the baton to someone else when the time comes and revealed what he planned to do next. “I will resign as CEO as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job! After that, I will just run the software & servers teams,” he tweeted. Musk...

