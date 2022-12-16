Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri School District Approves 4-Day Week For StudentsMatt LillywhiteIndependence, MO
The historic Row House Building in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The William Francis Shelley House built in 1887-1889 has history written all over itCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay over $30 an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic hotel: the Monroe Hotel from the 1920s was saved and renovated into condominiumsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
This Is The Biggest House In Missouri
It was built to withstand bombs and the most severe tornados.
This Missouri School District Will Run On a 4-Day School Week Due to the Teacher Shortages & So Many Want to Follow This Plan
If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
KMZU
Gov. Parson names new state treasurer
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — GOP Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named Vivek Malek state treasurer, making him the first nonwhite statewide official in Missouri history. Malek, a 45-year-old immigration lawyer from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, will replace fellow Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who is leaving the position to become state auditor in January.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
Family warning others of possible scam after receiving mystery parking ticket in Kansas City
One teen, who was attending a Sunday night event in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, received a parking ticket with a huge fine at a parking lot, but the parking company has no record of it.
Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri
WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
Kansas Gov. Kelly announces ‘Axing Your Taxes’ policy
Kansas Gov. Kelly released her three-part "Axing Your Taxes" plan Monday to save Kansans more than $500 million over the next three years.
Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise
MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
KFYR-TV
Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
This Is The Coldest City In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Missouri school district adopts 4-day school week, faces mixed reactions from parents
A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
fourstateshomepage.com
Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
KMZU
Erskine L. Harris
Erskine L. Harris, 79, of Lexington, Missouri passed away December 20, 2022, at Menorah Medical Center in Leawood, Kansas. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Food Pantry. Memories of Erskine and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
Gov. Reynolds Among Governors Calling To End Federal Public Health Emergency
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joins other governors in urging President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency. Twenty-five governors sent a letter to the president yesterday, saying the emergency phase of the pandemic is over. They’re asking Biden to let the PHE expire in April, giving states time to make preparations.
KOKI FOX 23
Brad Pitt born 59 years ago in Oklahoma, a look at the actor’s Oklahoma roots
TULSA, Okla. — 59 years ago, the acclaimed actor and producer Brad Pitt was born in the state of Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Historical Society (OHS). The OHS said Pitt was born on Dec. 18, 1963 in the city of Shawnee. Pitt’s Oklahoma roots can be traced as...
Transgender inmate on Missouri’s death row asks for mercy
The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues.
kwos.com
UPDATE: Two watches go into effect on Thursday in mid-Missouri, for winter storm
The National Weather Service (NWS) says unforgiving and dangerous winter conditions will be coming to mid-Missouri later this week. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Melissa Mainhart says snow is expected to begin falling in Columbia and Jefferson City early Thursday morning, with plummeting temperatures after that. “And for areas across mid-Missouri,...
Rapist who ‘terrorized’ women in Kansas City’s Westport could soon be paroled
Known as the Westport Rapist, Gary Jackman, who raped women in the mid 1980s and 90s could be paroled this month.
North Carolina elections officials call do-over election after local poll worker wrongly claimed a candidate had died
RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Monday unanimously decided to call a do-over election for a local race in Surry County after a poll worker reportedly told at least one voter that one of the candidates running was dead, despite the person actually being alive.
Comments / 0