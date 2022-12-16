ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, MO

If your eyes have been glued to the news as much as ours have been, then you probably saw that a Missouri school district is switching to a four-day school week at the beginning of the 2023-24 school year, and it’s causing a shift in the education system. Back on Dec. 13, the Missouri school board voted 6-1 on this proposition, and in the blink of an eye, students from pre-K to grade 12 will attend classes on a Tues to Fri schedule, with each school day extended by 35 minutes. This decision came after the school needed a way to...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Gov. Parson names new state treasurer

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — GOP Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday named Vivek Malek state treasurer, making him the first nonwhite statewide official in Missouri history. Malek, a 45-year-old immigration lawyer from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood, will replace fellow Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, who is leaving the position to become state auditor in January.
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Brothers catch record raccoon in northern Missouri

WORTH COUNTY, Mo. — A raccoon caught by two brothers in northern Missouri is on track to become a new state record. Couper Simmons recently harvested the raccoon while hunting with his brother Hunter Simmons in Worth County, the Missouri Department of Conservation said in a Facebook post. They...
WORTH COUNTY, MO
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mom and foster care advocate gets life-changing surprise

MARSHALL, Minn. – Bella Xiong makes it look easy. But every parent knows it's not.Bella's challenges go deep, starting when she herself was just a child."We were like 5 or 6 and my mom just left us with my dad, and my dad ended up doing like some crazy stuff that dad's are not supposed to do, so he got locked up," Bella said.She and her sister ended up in foster care, moving from home to home."It's that like hole that you can't really fill because you never had that as a child," she said.Bella says she found faith along...
MARSHALL, MN
KFYR-TV

Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
NBC News

Missouri school district adopts 4-day school week, faces mixed reactions from parents

A school district in Missouri has adopted a four-day school week, with a "mixed" response from parents. On Dec. 13, the Independence School District school board voted 6-1 to shorten the school week to four days. Beginning in the 2023-24 school year, students in grades pre-K to 12 will attend classes from Tuesday to Friday, with each school day extended by 35 minutes per day.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Flags lowered to half-staff after passing of Missouri fire captain

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore. Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following...
MISSOURI STATE
KMZU

Erskine L. Harris

Erskine L. Harris, 79, of Lexington, Missouri passed away December 20, 2022, at Menorah Medical Center in Leawood, Kansas. A private family service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the Lexington Food Pantry. Memories of Erskine and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245.
LEXINGTON, MO

