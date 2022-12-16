NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE - The fight to get rock quarry companies to be quieter continues with a Miami Lakes meeting Monday night to discuss what can be done to protect residential homes and public infrastructure. "The big thing that concerns me is the structural damage," Miguel Martinez, a Northwest Miami Dade resident said. Martinez has had to fix cracks not only to his house but damage to his roofing within recent years, and he blames the blasting that has been going on about 2 miles away from his home. Rock quarry companies have maintained they are following state standards....

MIAMI LAKES, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO