Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
hotelnewsresource.com
Hyatt Place Miami Airport East Hotel Sold
MCR has acquired the Hyatt Place Miami Airport East, a six-story, select service hotel with 135 rooms in Miami, Florida. Built in 2015, the hotel was purchased at over a 25% discount to MCR’s estimated replacement cost. This is the company’s ninth hotel in Florida and its first Hyatt hotel.
Our 7 Favorite Miami Restaurants That Opened in 2022
This year, Miami welcomed a host of restaurants ranging from comfort food joints to luxe purveyors of caviar and lobster to everything in between. Many of the city’s new additions capitalized on the wealth of local produce and seafood, weaving this bounty into recipes inspired by Miami’s rich multicultural heritage.
The best of 2022: Top 10 Miami restaurants you need to try
Are you ready to explore Miami? This beautiful city is known for having an incredible variety of restaurants, with different flavors, entertaining shows, delicious cocktails, and more. And with so many options, we understand it might be overwhelming to know where to go first. Depending on what mood...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
Non-Stop Flights From Miami To Paris Are Cheaper Round-Trips Than Going Domestic To Dallas
Holiday travel is at an all-time high, and, although Miami is one of the most popular destinations for winter vacations in the U.S., you can get a non-stop flight from the Magic City straight to Paris for cheaper than most American domestic flights. It's called French Bee airlines, and it...
west-palm-beach-news.com
This Excessive-speed Prepare Connects Miami and West Palm Seaside for the Excellent Florida Trip
Miami locals will be the first to tell you that driving around the city can be stressful, let alone crossing county lines to visit other popular South Florida spots like Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Enter Brightline, with its eco-friendly, door-to-door, high-speed train. The Brightline rail system first launched...
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
Miami New Times
Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022: Miami Restaurant Guide
Christmas is the time of year when our year-round festive Magic City becomes even more jolly. Miami restaurants are offering special meals to celebrate Feast of the Seven Fishes, Nochebuena, and Christmas Eve on Saturday, December 24, the traditional night to get together with family and loved ones and celebrate with food and drinks.
Albany Herald
Royal Caribbean Makes Big Deal to Fix a Passenger Pain Point
Boarding a cruise ship can be a laborious process. Parking can be a challenge because some cruise-ship terminals serve as the dock for multiple ships. There's nothing worse than leaving from one terminal in Fort Lauderdale but not actually being able to park near your ship.
islandernews.com
Plans for a 12-story hotel on Watson Island could be approved this week
In 2020, City of Miami voters approved expansion plans at Jungle Island and now, owners of the waterfront theme park are proposing a new themed 300-room hotel, attractions and retail complex be built on the property located at 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail. The Watson Island project will incorporate green design...
WSVN-TV
Couple returns to MIA to find cat that got lost during layover 3 weeks earlier
MIAMI (WSVN) - A couple is relieved tonight, after they were finally reunited with their beloved pet. Their cat was lost during a layover in South Florida. Weeks later, the feline was finally found. It’s every pet owner’s worst nightmare, but for one very lucky family, there’s a happy ending...
All aboard! New Brightline rail stations are opening in Boca, Aventura this week
As Brightline passengers queue up to catch their first train rides from the company’s new Boca Raton and Aventura stations Wednesday, management is focusing on its 170-mile extension to Orlando, and will not be opening any more stops in South Florida, according to its president. On Tuesday, Brightline President Patrick Goddard, local politicians and other advocates celebrated the new stations’ ...
fox35orlando.com
Photos of floating alligator tattoo goes viral: 'Just some Florida activity'
MIAMI Fla. - A tattoo of an alligator appearing to float along a client's arm has gone viral on social media. The photos were shared on Instagram with the caption, "Just some typical Florida activity," by Tatu Panda, a Miami-based tattoo artist in South Florida. The post has received over...
Newborn giraffe makes debut at Zoo Miami, takes first steps onto exhibit
The 59th newborn giraffe born at Zoo Miami made his exhibit debut on Monday.
Man kills fish after pouring bleach in South Florida mall's koi pond
A man was arrested on animal cruelty charges after he was caught pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at a South Florida mall.
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE on Brightline Train Service in Florida
The expansion of high-speed rail in Florida is continuing!. Sure, we’re still disappointed that the train won’t connect Orlando International Airport to Disney Springs, as originally planned, but high-speed trains will soon be able to take you to other parts of Florida, including to and from the Orlando International Airport, quickly and efficiently. Now we’ve got the latest update on some stations the Brightline trains will service!
reviewgeek.com
Uber Eats Delivery Robots Invade Miami
Uber Eats customers in Miami will see a new delivery option today. The company announced that automated robots can now deliver food and grocery orders. The robots will service the Dadeland area for now. Uber plans to expand the service to Miami-Dade and other cities in Florida starting in 2023.
Miami Lakes homeowners upset over 'rock quarry damaging blasts'
NORTHWEST MIAMI DADE - The fight to get rock quarry companies to be quieter continues with a Miami Lakes meeting Monday night to discuss what can be done to protect residential homes and public infrastructure. "The big thing that concerns me is the structural damage," Miguel Martinez, a Northwest Miami Dade resident said. Martinez has had to fix cracks not only to his house but damage to his roofing within recent years, and he blames the blasting that has been going on about 2 miles away from his home. Rock quarry companies have maintained they are following state standards....
Carscoops
Florida HOA Tells Owner Rivian R1T Can’t Be Parked Outside
A Floridian homeowners association doesn’t want one of its members to park their new all-electric Rivain R1T outside. The rule dates back to the 1980s and has the truck owner digging in for a battle. Precedent indicates that the Rivian might end up getting to stay on the street and the HOA might be in for a surprise.
Comments / 2