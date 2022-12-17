ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that’s home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).

The agency had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Service’s office in Midland tweeted that it “would be the 4th strongest earthquake in Texas state history!”

Geophysicist Jana Pursley at the USGS’s National Earthquake Information Center in Colorado said that according to early reports received by the agency, the quake was felt by more than 1,500 people over a large distance from Amarillo and Abilene in Texas to as far west as Carlsbad, New Mexico.

“It’s a sizable earthquake for that region,” Pursley said, adding, “In that region such an event will be felt for a couple of hundred miles.”

The quake was followed shortly after by a less-intense aftershock, and Pursley said there could be more going forward with declining magnitude.

“I haven’t received any information about damages but it can crack stucco or driveways close to epicenter,” she added.

A quake of similar magnitude struck West Texas a month ago. That Nov. 16 temblor was measured at 5.3 and had an epicenter about 95 miles (153 kilometers) west of Midland.

Comments / 2

Related
Mix 97.9 FM

The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border

That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
DEL RIO, TX
CNN

First week of winter will bring 'polar plunge'

From Idaho to Minnesota, temperatures will range between 10 to 30 degrees below average. The bitter cold will spread from Washington to Wisconsin and down through Texas, and will become more extreme, with some areas reaching 45 degrees below normal.
IDAHO STATE
KTVB

Two earthquakes rattle Idaho's West-Central mountains

SMITHS FERRY, Idaho — Two relatively minor earthquakes shook parts of Gem and Valley counties Sunday evening. The U.S. Geological Survey detected one quake at 6:22 p.m. MST about 5.6 miles west-southwest of Smiths Ferry, with a magnitude of 2.9. The USGS reports a depth of about 9 miles.
GEM COUNTY, ID
The Center Square

California businesses continue to relocate to Texas

(The Center Square) – The exodus of companies from California continues, with many relocating to Texas, according to a tally kept by the California Policy Center. According to its California Book of Exoduses, 183 companies have left California since 2005, citing the state’s ever-expanding regulatory and taxation climate. Since Gov. Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, companies have increasingly left California, and every year, more are relocating to Texas. In...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Denver

Conferees told Colorado River action 'absolutely critical'

The first weeks of 2023 will be crucial for Southwest U.S. states and water entities to agree how to use less water from the drought-stricken and fast-shrinking Colorado River, a top federal water manager said Friday."The coming three months are absolutely critical," U.S. Deputy Secretary of the Interior Tommy Beaudreau told the Colorado River Users Association conferees ending three-day annual meetings in Las Vegas."To be clear, the challenge is extraordinary," Beaudreau said of a withering two-decade Western drought that scientists now attribute to long-term, human-caused climate change. "The science tells us it's our new reality."Beaudreau closed the conference with a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

National Guard helps deliver 8,000 gifts to W.Va. students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia National Guard is delivering 8,000 Christmas gifts to students in 36 counties across the state. The presents were collected with donations as part of First Lady Cathy Justice’s Communities In Schools initiative, a program that works to remove barriers to student graduation. Cynthia Sorsaia, a Communities In Schools program coordinator at the West Virginia Department of Education, said the number of gifts collected this year doubled from last year. “This project is making so many children feel happy and loved,” said Tracy Komorowski, another Communities In Schools program coordinator who helped organize the effort.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma wind turbine is no match for Mother Nature

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. – A massive wind turbine at one of the country’s largest wind farms is no more, thanks to the impacts of a strong thunderstorm that moved through central Oklahoma on Tuesday. First responders arrived at the Traverse Wind Energy Center around 4:30 p.m. to find...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: More Snow Is Inbound, 6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern California, Washingtonians Aren't Buying as Much Weed

All you people ever want to talk about is the weather: And, honestly, same. Seattle didn't get any snow overnight, but—oh boy!—is it on its way. In a couple of hours winds will bring in cold air to the Seattle area, also bringing in the possibility of "an inch or two of snow" at most, reports the Seattle Times. And in Everett, over 1,000 customers lost power after a winter storm blasted the area last night. If you're flying somewhere, make sure your flight hasn't been delayed or canceled. Commute safe, everyone. The Times has a live blog on the weather situation if you're into that kind of thing.
SEATTLE, WA
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Power outages reported across the Rio Grande Valley

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Multiple outages have been reported across the Rio Grande Valley. At least nine outages have been reported throughout the RGV from AEP customers, according to the AEP Texas outage website. “They should be restored by 1 p.m.,” spokesperson for AEP, Eladio Jaimez said....
BROWNSVILLE, TX
rrobserver.com

Historian covers Indian Captives in Placitas

Retired State Historian, Robert Torrez will be at the Placitas Community Library, in the Gracie Lee Room as he reviews the practice of incorporating Indian Captives into Hispano Households in Spanish, Mexican and Territorial-era New Mexico at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 21, 2023. He will review the process by which...
PLACITAS, NM
The Associated Press

Lake’s trial to be named governor lacks 1st day bombshells

PHOENIX (AP) — Since her loss in the Arizona governor’s race, Republican Kari Lake has claimed the election was stolen and promised bombshells showing she was the rightful winner. But on the first day of trial in her election challenge Wednesday, her lawyers alleged small-bore problems that didn’t appear to show the widespread, intentional misconduct she would need to prove.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
601K+
Post
643M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy