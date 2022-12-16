ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Father of alleged Highland Park shooting suspect charged with 7 felonies

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbE1B_0jlbDZCo00

CHICAGO — The father of the alleged Highland Park shooting suspect that reportedly killed seven people and injured dozens of others at a July 4 parade has been charged with seven felonies.

Lake County State Attorney Eric Rinehart said Robert Crimo Jr. surrendered to police on Friday, according to The Associated Press. Crimo is expected to have a bond hearing on Saturday. Rinehart said Crimo’s charges are based on sponsoring his son’s gun license application in 2019, when he was then 19 years old.

“Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenagers should have a weapon,” said Rinehart, according to the AP. “In this case, the system failed when Robert Crimo Jr. sponsored his son. He knew what he knew and he signed the form anyway.”

According to the AP, no further information has been released regarding the decision Rinehart’s office made this week to charge Crimo.

Robert Crimo III, the alleged shooter, reportedly attempted suicide with a machete in April 2019 and a family member accused him of making threats in September 2019 to kill people. According to the AP, both those reports came out before Crimo allegedly sponsored his son’s gun license application.

Officials said that Illinois State Police had previously looked over Robert Crimo III’s gun license application and found no reason to deny it, according to the AP. He had no arrests, no criminal record, no mental health problems, no orders of protection or any other behavior concerns.

Robert Crimo III was indicted on 21 first-degree murder counts, 48 counts of attempted murder and 48 counts of aggravated battery by a grand jury in July, according to the AP.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Secretly-dispatched police catch catalytic converter thief on NW Side

Chicago police utilized a “silent dispatch” to catch a catalytic converter thief in the act on the Northwest Side early Friday, according to CPD records. The relatively uncommon technique, which can prevent suspects who monitor police radio transmissions from learning that cops are on the way, sends officers to the scene via a computer message in their squad cars.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

4 arrested, 3 guns recovered after stolen truck crashes into Lincoln Park statute

Chicago police found three guns inside a stolen pickup truck that slammed into a statue in Lincoln Park early Monday morning and arrested four men who ran from the vehicle as cops moved in. The truck was used in a shooting in Lakeview over the weekend, and police are now trying to determine if any of the men or weapons are linked to other crimes.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Driver, passenger killed in Chicago shooting on Near West Side

CHICAGO -- Two people were fatally wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon while driving on the Near West Side. A 36-year-old man was behind the wheel of a car when he and a 29-year-old woman riding with him were each struck by gunfire just before 2 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Body found after warrant arrest in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. — A body was discovered inside an Elgin home following a warrant arrest Sunday night. Just before 7 p.m. Elgin police responded to the area of Summit and Hiawatha for a well-being check. When they arrived, police said a man was taken into custody on unrelated and outstanding warrants.
ELGIN, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 20, shot while driving in Lawndale

CHICAGO - A driver was shot and wounded Tuesday morning in the Lawndale neighborhood on Chicago's West Side. The 20-year-old man was driving northbound around 9:24 a.m. in the 1600 block of South Keeler Avenue when gunfire broke out and struck him in the lower back, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man fatally shot while sitting in vehicle in Mariano's parking lot identified

CHICAGO - A 37-year-old man who was shot and killed in a Mariano's parking lot Monday in Chicago's West Town neighborhood has been identified. Around 4:27 p.m., police say the male victim was sitting in a vehicle in the Mariano's rooftop parking lot in the 2000 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle pulled up and two men got out and fired shots.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Here’s the gunman Chicago police say killed 2 teens and wounded 2 others outside Juarez High School

Chicago police have released surveillance images of a suspect in the shooting outside Benito Juarez High School that killed two teenagers and injured two others. Police said the gunman began shooting outside the school, 2150 South Laflin, around 2:37 p.m. on Friday. Two boys, a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old, were killed. Another boy and a girl, both 15, were also shot and listed in good condition.
cwbchicago.com

Shootout leaves man seriously wounded, storefronts shattered in the Loop

Chicago — A shootout involving at least two gunmen left a man seriously injured in the Loop on Saturday evening, according to Chicago police and witnesses. No arrests have been made in the case, which continues a record-setting pace for shootings in the heart of Chicago’s struggling downtown neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
108K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy