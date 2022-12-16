ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Extends Offer to North Carolina A&T Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten

Despite having commitments from two high school running backs, it appears Pitt is still looking to add to 2023 running back room. Monday evening, Pitt extended an offer to North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, who entered the transfer portal on December 14. Tuten had an impressive 2022 season, rushing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wccbcharlotte.com

Moore County Residents Reimbursed for Food Losses Related to Power Outage

RALEIGH, N.C. (Press Release) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services and lost food due to power outages from vandalism to an electrical substation on Dec. 3, 2022, will receive replacement benefits, thanks to two waivers approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. All FNS...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
triangletribune.com

Feed Durham packs groceries for 800 households

DURHAM – Feed Durham is spreading hope and stability to households that are struggling to make ends meet by packing and giving away close to a thousand grocery bags for the Christmas season. Last weekend, over 150 volunteers gathered at a private residence to pack 18,000 pounds of fresh produce and chicken for 800 households in Durham and Moore County, where hundreds of residents' food spoiled during a five-day power outage earlier this month.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking

RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy