Cary, NC Residents: Watch Out for Parking Lot Dent Scammers
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of North Carolina
Chatham County to get tiny home community
Bull City's Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road trip
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While Cycling
NC Central proved the world wrong again in the Celebration Bowl
North Carolina Central knew all along it had what it took to win it all. But it had to prove a lot of people wrong. The post NC Central proved the world wrong again in the Celebration Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field trip
GREENSBORO, N.C. - Concern is growing in Greensboro, North Carolina, after a parent claimed her child was left behind during a class field trip to the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences in Raleigh.
UNC housekeepers: Raise is 'a slap in the face'
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Housekeepers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill called the plan to raise their pay by 90 cents an hour "insulting and a slap in the face." "Our fight will continue – we will not be silent, not for 90 cents," said housekeeper...
wraltechwire.com
Job postings in Triangle are shrinking, declining 15% with ‘caution in the air’
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Following the recent decision by the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee to again raise interest rates – this time, by one-half of one percent – employers and job seekers alike appear more cautious this winter. That’s according to Paul Lewis, the chief customer...
Racist comments, threats of violence spewed over Raleigh high school's intercom system
Enloe High School students had to endure offensive remarks broadcast over the school's intercom system.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Extends Offer to North Carolina A&T Transfer RB Bhayshul Tuten
Despite having commitments from two high school running backs, it appears Pitt is still looking to add to 2023 running back room. Monday evening, Pitt extended an offer to North Carolina A&T transfer Bhayshul Tuten, who entered the transfer portal on December 14. Tuten had an impressive 2022 season, rushing...
Janet Danahey's sentence commuted 20 years after deadly UNCG fire
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that Janet Danahey's sentence will be commuted, making her eligible for parole on January 1, 2023. Danahey has served 20 years in prison for the murders of four people killed in a fire on UNC Greensboro's campus. While in prison, the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Moore County Residents Reimbursed for Food Losses Related to Power Outage
RALEIGH, N.C. (Press Release) — Moore County residents who receive Food and Nutrition Services and lost food due to power outages from vandalism to an electrical substation on Dec. 3, 2022, will receive replacement benefits, thanks to two waivers approved by the United States Department of Agriculture. All FNS...
triangletribune.com
Feed Durham packs groceries for 800 households
DURHAM – Feed Durham is spreading hope and stability to households that are struggling to make ends meet by packing and giving away close to a thousand grocery bags for the Christmas season. Last weekend, over 150 volunteers gathered at a private residence to pack 18,000 pounds of fresh produce and chicken for 800 households in Durham and Moore County, where hundreds of residents' food spoiled during a five-day power outage earlier this month.
WRAL
Five Star opens Durham location
DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
WRAL
Durham police officer battling cancer struggles with medical bills
A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options. A Durham police officer is struggling with stage four cancer; On top of mounting medical bills, the officer has exhausted his PTO options.
Anti-Semitic sign spotted over Moore County highway
An anti-Semitic sign was spotted over a Moore County highway Sunday morning.
Amanda Lamb: Thanks for asking
RALEIGH, N.C. — She’s doing great, thanks for asking!. Once your children are out in the world, the question most people ask you is: “How is she doing?”. Sometimes, this is merely just a courtesy, a polite question people ask in routine conversation. But at other times, it is done with a tilt of the head, and maybe a little nod as if to say: Is she really doing okay?
Former North Carolina teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
A Granville County teacher was arrested on Tuesday after having 'inappropriate activity' with a student, the sheriff said.
tarheelblog.com
Roy Williams has been one of UNC basketball’s most devoted fans since his retirement
When the cameras panned around the Madison Square Garden crowd on Saturday, it found a familiar face: Roy Williams. He was going with a more metropolitan look of a sport coat and turtleneck, if anything blending into the background a little bit more than he normally would have. Yet he...
North Carolina Grandmother 'In Shock' After Scoring Holiday Lottery Win
The lucky winner took home a huge prize just in time for Christmas.
‘My student knew I loved him’; teacher who took gun from North Carolina middle schooler speaks
A local middle school teacher is receiving an outpouring of "thank yous" after taking a gun away from her 6th grad student.
North Carolina troopers find 2 abducted children in Orange County, arrest suspect
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on Monday located two missing children, according to an NCSHP news release. Around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina troopers were told by the Rock Hill Police Department that a 5-year-old was abducted from Rock Hill, South Carolina. The person accused of abducting the […]
cbs17
Durham Holiday Parade celebrates the season with music, holiday cheer
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Just one week until Christmas, the countdown is on. CBS 17 crews went to downtown Durham, where the holiday spirit really shined upon. The floats were honking, the bands were marching. The spirit of Christmas was sprinkled in the air. “It’s our holiday parade,” said...
