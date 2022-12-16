Read full article on original website
The 2023 Omnibus' Cyber, Tech, and Space Provisions
The sweeping $1.7 trillion 2023 omnibus spending bill unveiled by Congress on Tuesday includes funding for a wide range of technology, cybersecurity and space initiatives across the federal government, from enhanced efforts to counter cyber threats, to additional funding to accelerate the domestic production of new technologies and spur on the adoption of innovative next-generation solutions.
Defense Business Brief: What to watch for in 2023; $10B in M&A announced; NGA launches new recruiting effort; and more.
The end of 2022 might be in sight, but we’re not done yet on the mergers and acquisitions front. On Friday, private equity firm Advent International announced it had entered a $6.4 billion deal to take satellite image provider Maxar private, and today L3Harris Technologies announced it has a $4.7 billion deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
PIC: Secret new US hypersonic spy jet unveiled; named ‘Mayhem’
The Pentagon has awarded a contract worth as much as $334 million to develop a new multi-purpose hypersonic air vehicle under a secretive program known as “Mayhem.”. The experimental Mayhem program is thought to be creating some kind of hypersonic aircraft capable of strikes as well as spying, also known as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), The War Zone reported.
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
U.S. Giving Ukraine Coordinates to Russian Army Positions, Hacker Claims
The hacker published documents purportedly containing U.S. intelligence on the positions of Russian ships, aircraft, and the location of warehouses.
Uzbekistan pushing back against Russia
The United States is not strategically viewing the broader Russian and Chinese spheres of influence.
Analysts doubt Ukrainian claims about Russian offensive
Ukraine claims that Russia is preparing a fresh offensive against Kyiv early next year, but analysts doubt that Moscow can regenerate its battered forces for such a major operation is so short a timeframe. "The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops.
Russian Envoy Says It May Seem U.S. 'Winning,' But New World Order Rising
"The Ukrainian crisis is becoming...a turning point in the history of international relations," Russian ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told "Newsweek."
Nuclear fusion power plant plans underway in US after breakthrough
The US is planning to build a commercial nuclear fusion power plant in the next few years following a major breakthrough with the near-limitless clean energy source this week.Scientists at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) in California announced on Tuesday that they had become the first in the world to achieve fusion ignition, meaning they saw a net energy gain with the next-generation technology.It was hailed as “one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century” by US Energy Secretary Jennifer Graham, holding the potential to revolutionise clean energy.“The president has a decadal vision to get to...
Today's D Brief: Zelenskyy thanks Americans, lawmakers; North Korea sent arms to Wagner, WH says; Breaking down the omnibus; Germany's year ahead; And a bit more.
Ukraine’s president is back in eastern Europe, fresh off a whirlwind trip to Washington on Wednesday where he was greeted with the sort of pomp typical of celebrated allied leaders like Winston Churchill. And like the former British prime minister did 81 years ago this week, Ukraine’s President Volodymir Zelenskyy addressed a joint session of Congress on Wednesday evening to directly thank the American people for the nearly $50 billion in military and humanitarian aid given to Ukraine so far. (Find the full text of his speech, here.)
The Naval Brief: More ships in omnibus; Suicide investigation; Missiles for Ukraine; and more…
Welcome to The Naval Brief, a weekly look at the news and ideas shaping the sea services’ future. NOTE: The Naval Brief will return Jan. 5 after a holiday break. Buying and retaining ships. The massive omnibus bill being considered in Congress includes funding for 12 warships and saves several more from being decommissioned, Defense One reports. The bill, if passed, would provide $31.9 billion for shipbuilding, up from $27.9 billion requested by President Joe Biden’s administration in March.
Musk Has Reduced Twitter’s Ability to Spot Foreign Disinformation, a Former Data Scientist Says
It’s not clear how Twitter can filter out foreign disinformation now that CEO Elon Musk has gutted the teams meant to prevent a repeat of Russia’s effort to sway the 2016 presidential election, says one former Twitter senior data scientist. In the wake of that election, the company...
US and Iran clash over Russia using Iran drones in Ukraine
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States and its allies clashed with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine — and the U.S. accused the U.N. secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation.
Joint Direct Attack Munitions is a game-changer for Ukraine forces
In one of the latest additions to the supply of arms flowing from the United States and its allies to Ukraine, JDAMs, precision air-to-ground weapons, may be on their way to the battlefield. According to a Washington Post article, Biden is planning to send Joint Direct Attack Munition kits to the emboldened Ukrainian offensive, providing its air force with new capabilities to target precise coordinates on the ground from a safe distance. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan explains how this development might prove crucial for the Ukrainian forces once we get past “mud season next May.”
B-2 Bomber Fleet Grounded Indefinitely
The U.S. Air Force’s entire fleet of B-2 Spirits is grounded, and the sole runway at their home base remains closed after one of the stealth bombers had a malfunction while flying and was forced to make an emergency landing Dec. 10. The head of Global Strike Command, Gen....
Omnibus Spending Bill Would Ban TikTok on Government Devices
The government funding package released Tuesday by the House and Senate appropriations committees includes a provision to ban popular video-sharing app TikTok from government devices. But this likely isn't the end of national security concerns about the app coming from lawmakers and top government officials. "The administration has said they...
Runway Reopens, B-2s Still Grounded—But President Can Direct Them to Fly if Needed
The only runway at the home of the United States’ B-2 fleet reopened Wednesday, but the nuclear-capable heavy bombers remain grounded after an accident there more than a week ago. However, President Joe Biden could direct the B-2s to fly “to fulfill mission requirements,” the U.S. Air Force said.
Russia Installs Shield Over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Storage Site
MOSCOW (Reuters) - A shield is being set up over a storage site for spent nuclear waste at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine to protect it from shelling and drones, a Russian-installed official said on Saturday. Video footage published by Vladimir Rogov, a Russian-appointed official in Ukraine's...
Defense Spending to Soar to $858B in $1.7T Omnibus Bill
Congressional negotiators on Tuesday morning unveiled the text of an omnibus package to set line-by-line funding for every federal office across government, paving the way for Congress to pass full-year appropriations and avoid a shutdown Friday evening. The package provides an overall increase to non-defense discretionary spending of about 5.5%,...
