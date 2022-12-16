NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Senate has confirmed six long-waiting nominees by President Joe Biden to the board of the nation’s largest public utility, establishing a new majority with Biden’s picks. Tennessee Valley Authority spokesperson Ashton Davies said the Senate confirmed the six by unanimous consent Wednesday. The nine-member board had been whittled down to five people appointed by former President Donald Trump, with two members who had still been serving after their terms expired. Environmental groups had been calling for urgency. Without the confirmations, the board would have soon lacked a quorum to conduct business. Advocates also have been urging the nominees to move TVA away from carbon-producing electricity more quickly in a push to curb climate change.

