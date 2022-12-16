Russell Westbrook accepting a role off the bench and sticking with it despite losses has been one of the cooler stories in the NBA this season. He deserves a ton of credit for all of that (and receives it on basically every national telecast) but what the Lakers can’t afford to do is mistake improvement for actual production. With Anthony Davis out for the foreseeable future, if Rob Pelinka wants to save this season, he still needs to move Westbrook, and soon.

23 HOURS AGO