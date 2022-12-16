Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Average Los Angeles rent climbs to $3,874 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Bustle
Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player
On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Shaquille O'Neal Once Shamelessly Hit On This Basketball Player's Mom
The star explains his actions on a podcast.
Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public
Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed
Before she was ultimately released as part of a controversial prisoner swap, WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months in Russian captivity, during which she faced some absolutely brutal conditions at a high-security Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day with the conditions affecting Griner’s mental health began to decline as a Read more... The post Grim reality for Brittney Griner revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Martha Stewart Gushes Over Dinner With NBA Star Carmelo Anthony: 'He Knew A Lot About Wine'
Stars night out! On Thursday December 8, television personality Martha Stewart and NBA icon Carmelo Anthony took a break from dominating their respective fields to come together for a nice meal — a fun evening that Stewart documented on Instagram. “dinner last night with this tall man,” the Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party star wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of herself, 81, and Carmelo, 38, posing arm-in-arm.“He knew a lot about wine!! @carmeloanthony he also knows a lot about basketball !” she joked. MARTHA STEWART ADMITS ROMANTIC INTEREST IN PETE DAVIDSON: 'HE KNOWS HOW TO GET IN &...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Lakers News: Chris Paul Reacts To Patrick Beverley's Toothless Taunts
CP3's Suns obliterated Pat Bev's Lakers last night.
“Free” From Lucrative Nike Deal, Kyrie Irving Plays in Taped-Over Sneakers
Approximately a month after Nike announced that it was suspending its ties with Kyrie Irving over his decision to tweet a link to a propaganda film containing antisemitic material and his subsequent refusal to directly denounce the hateful material in the film, the shoe and athletic apparel maker officially ended its relationship with the Brooklyn Nets point guard on Monday.
"He went to go to shoot and I blocked his shot" — Muggsy Bogues recalled being chased by Manute Bol after he blocked his shot in practice
Muggsy Bogues had a lot of fun moments with Manute Bol, but what he'll remember the most is Bol's huge heart.
Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux responds to Kevin Durant calling out refs for screwing over Commanders
Kayvon Thibodeaux and the Giants defeated the Commanders 20-12 in Week 15, but not without some scrutiny from many Washington fans, including Nets’ star Kevin Durant. After Durant called out the G-Men, Thibodeaux was quick to respond and proved he wasn’t afraid of the 12-time All-Star. With time...
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook to miss second straight game with left foot soreness vs. Kings
For a second game running, Russell Westbrook will be unavailable for the Lakers as he is out with left foot soreness. The typically durable Westbrook missing his second straight game with an injury is certainly noteworthy. Last season, the only time Westbrook missed consecutive games at the end of the...
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers’ best chance of competing after Anthony Davis injury is still trading Russell Westbrook
Russell Westbrook accepting a role off the bench and sticking with it despite losses has been one of the cooler stories in the NBA this season. He deserves a ton of credit for all of that (and receives it on basically every national telecast) but what the Lakers can’t afford to do is mistake improvement for actual production. With Anthony Davis out for the foreseeable future, if Rob Pelinka wants to save this season, he still needs to move Westbrook, and soon.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers could be entering danger zone without Anthony Davis
The Lakers could be set for some dark days ahead with Anthony Davis’ injury and the uncertainty around it. As the Lakers continue seeking further opinions about AD’s foot and time passes before the Lakers make a more clear announcement on his timeline, it’s hard not to feel more and more pessimistic about it.
O.G. Anunoby Returns, Gary Trent Jr. Remains Out for Raptors
The Toronto Raptors will have O.G. Anunoby back Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers while Gary Trent Jr. remains out
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers reportedly interested in Magic wing Terrance Ross
There are three certainties in life. The Lakers being interested in acquiring Terrance Ross for the Magic. Pick a year and the Lakers probably expressed interest in trading for Ross. They did in 2018. They did in 2019. Even as recently as earlier this year, the Lakers discussed trading for Ross around the trade deadline for last season.
silverscreenandroll.com
Would Jeanie Buss ever sell the Lakers?
As soon as reports surfaced that the Phoenix Suns were sold for a daunting $4 billion, it became impossible to stymie speculation of what the Lakers would go for and whether a number exists that would convince Jeanie Buss and her five siblings to consider selling. In all likelihood, the Buss family values the Lakers more than even an open market, but given the direction of the franchise since Dr. Jerry Buss’ passing, fans can’t help but wonder.
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Blocking the beam
Even when the Los Angeles Lakers had seemingly accepted the fact that they’d be playing yet another season with Russell Westbrook on their roster, no one could have anticipated how much more fun the Sacramento Kings would be having when compared to their neighbors down south. As it currently...
Comments / 0