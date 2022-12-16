If your PowerPoint presentation becomes Pink or Purple in color when shared on Teams or on other occasions, then this post will help you. A while back some users have come across an issue relating to both Microsoft PowerPoint and Microsoft Teams. Apparently, whenever the user tries to share a PowerPoint slide through Microsoft Teams via PowerPoint Live, the entire slide becomes pink. Strangely, the preview slides look fine, but the slide that is being shared is usually the one that changes to pink. The question is, then, what is the cause behind this, and can be fixed? Well, we can say for certain that this problem is fixable.

2 DAYS AGO