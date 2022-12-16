Read full article on original website
How to change Icon Size in Windows 11/10
I find the default icon size in Windows small and so I always keep my icon size bigger to avoid squinting while working on my PC, not just on my Desktop but also in the File Explorer and the Taskbar. We know how customizable Windows OS is, and it’s pretty easy to change the icon size in a Windows 11/10 PC. There are also people who want to reduce the icon size on their PC because they want their desktops to look clutter-free or clean.
How to find Merged Cells in Excel
If you are a hardcore Microsoft Excel user, then chances are you’ve come across a merged cell error at some point whenever you try to sort important data. Depending on the amount of information in the Worksheet, it might take a long time to find the merged cells manually. The good news is, there is a way to find these merged cells, and it doesn’t take a lot of work to get done.
Event ID 86, CertificateServicesClient-CertEnroll [Fixed]
If the Event ID 86: CertificateServicesClient-CertEnroll keeps troubling you, then this post may be able to help you. When this error pops up, your device may shut down or freeze with a DPC_WATCHDOG_VIOLATION Blue Screen. A notification highlighting the log name, source, event ID, etc., will also appear with the error message. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this error.
TikTok app not working on Windows PC
If after you install the TikTok app on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer, you notice that the app is not working on your device – with issues like the app closing every time you open it, comments on the app not loading properly, network connection issues et al, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue.
Fix Opera GX not downloading any files
In this post, we will discuss what to do if Opera GX is not downloading any files. Opera GX is a popular gaming browser. Many gamers choose Opera GX as their preferred browser when it comes to playing games online. It offers them a lag-free gaming experience, though a few users have reported that they are facing issues while downloading files from Opera GX, such as a texture pack for Minecraft. The download either won’t start or it’s partly finished and then stops.
Power BI Desktop won’t launch on Windows system
Microsoft Power BI is one of the best data visualization tools. It allows the user to modify and represent the data in the most accurate and aesthetically pleasing manner. However, according to many of its users, Power BI Desktop won’t launch on Windows computers, sometimes, it crashes after launching. In this post, we are going to discuss this issue and find solutions that can help you remedy the situation.
Virus & threat protection Engine unavailable
Some PC users have reported cases whereby the Security Intelligence Update for Microsoft Defender Antivirus fails to work on their Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer and in Windows Security app. Under the Virus & threat protection area, Engine unavailable message is shown. If you are facing a similar issue, then this post is intended to help you with solutions you can apply to resolve the issue.
How to change Time Zone in Outlook
Microsoft Outlook for the desktop and web is capable of allowing users to change the time zone with ease. This is perfect for those who plan on traveling to a different country or within their own country to a location with differing time zones. For those using a mobile device, all you have to do is change the time zone on your smartphone and the Outlook app will adapt.
PowerPoint presentation becomes Pink
If your PowerPoint presentation becomes Pink or Purple in color when shared on Teams or on other occasions, then this post will help you. A while back some users have come across an issue relating to both Microsoft PowerPoint and Microsoft Teams. Apparently, whenever the user tries to share a PowerPoint slide through Microsoft Teams via PowerPoint Live, the entire slide becomes pink. Strangely, the preview slides look fine, but the slide that is being shared is usually the one that changes to pink. The question is, then, what is the cause behind this, and can be fixed? Well, we can say for certain that this problem is fixable.
Fix Error saving wireless profile message on Windows 11/10
While viewing the internet connection properties, some users received the “Error saving wireless profile” message. The same error message can also occur while setting up a new or deleting the existing network profile on Windows 11/10. If you see this error message, this guide will show you how to deal with this problem.
LastPass Extension keeps logging me out
LastPass extension saves a lot of time by storing all your passwords and allows you easy configuration. However, some users are complaining about being logged out of the extension repeatedly while some are asked to enter the credentials again and again. Misconfiguration of the extension and incorrect account settings are prime reasons why you are asked to enter the password every time you use the extension. In this article, we are going to see what to do when the LastPass extension keeps logging us out.
How to animate SmartArt graphics in PowerPoint
SmartArt graphics are a visual representation of your information and ideas. SmartArt graphics are used to communicate your important information by describing processes, hierarchies, and relationships so that your audience can easily understand. Did you know that you can animate SmartArt graphics in PowerPoint? Yes, in Microsoft PowerPoint, users can animate anything using the animation tools offered. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to animate SmartArt graphics in PowerPoint.
WhatsApp could not find a connected audio device or Your microphone is unavailable
With the WhatsApp Desktop app for Windows, PC users no longer need to switch to WhatsApp mobile to make or receive calls. If you get WhatsApp could not find a connected audio device or Your microphone is unavailable when you try to use WhatsApp on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 device, then this post is intended to help you. In this post, we provide the most suitable fixes to this issue on your system.
What is Nahimic Companion and how to uninstall it in Windows 11/10
If you find that Nahimic Companion keeps reinstalling on Windows 11/10, then this post will interest you. We explain what is Nahimic Companion and how to completely uninstall Nahimic Companion from your Windows 11/10 computer if you need to. What is Nahimic Companion? Is it good for Gaming?. Nahimic companion...
Best free Christmas Countdown apps and widgets for Windows 11/10
Christmas is the most awaited festival of the year and it is natural to start a countdown when it is around the corner. Here is a list of the best free Christmas Countdown apps and widgets for Windows 11/10. These apps and widgets are specially designed for users to start counting the exact days and hours left until Christmas. You can use these apps and widgets to get the Christmas feels or to plan your holidays and activities accordingly. All these apps provide you with various customization features to help you personalize your countdown clock as per your liking. Now, let us check out the list of free Christmas countdown clock apps and widgets.
How to create a 3D text effect in Word
Microsoft Word is not only a platform that edits documents, but it can also customize pictures and text as well. In Microsoft Word, people can add artistic effects to their pictures and cool effects to their text. It might not add animations to your images or text like PowerPoint, but it creates effects that can be placed on a booklet, brochure, poster, etc. In this tutorial, we will explain how to create a 3D text effect in Microsoft Word.
How to Redeem Code or Gift Card from Microsoft Store on Windows PC
Microsoft Store is a great place to find amazing apps and games. Most of the downloadable content is available free of cost, but some of them come with a price tag. You have two options to buy an app or game; use your credit/debit card or a gift card. While using a credit card is easy, using a gift card can be a bit confusing to many. So the question is, how to redeem a code or gift card from Microsoft Store on Windows? Well, let’s find this out below.
How to add or change a Profile Picture on Twitch
Twitch is the best place right now to watch gameplay videos from some of the biggest streamers on the planet. Not only that, but users will have access to other entertainers as well, so there is a lot to take in. Now, when a person creates an account on Twitch, they are greeted with no profile picture at all. The question is, how can one change this Twitch profile picture to customize their account to fit their needs? Well, the folks at Twitch have long made this possible, and we’re going to explain how to get it done.
Fix Facebook when it’s not working in Firefox
This post explains how to fix Facebook when it’s not working in Firefox. Facebook has been around as one of the most popular social media platforms that connect people from around the world. People are so hooked on it that they can’t resist checking Facebook whenever they get time. Though it works fine on all major platforms, a few Firefox users have reported that they are facing issues while using Facebook in their browsers. These issues range from Facebook not loading properly or showing a blank page to only a few features working in the browser. In this post, we are going to discuss what to do if you can’t connect to Facebook in your Firefox browser.
Fallout 4 not launching on Epic Games Launcher [Fixed]
If Fallout 4 is not launching or starting on Epic Games launcher, then this post is sure to help you resolve the issue. Fallout 4 is an action role-playing game developed by Bethesda Game Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. Recently, many users have been complaining that the Fallout game is not launching on Epic Games launcher. Fortunately, you can follow some simple steps to eliminate this issue.
