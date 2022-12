SIUE Cougars (8-4, 0-0 OVC) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-4, 0-0 A10) Wednesday, December 21, 7:00 p.m. SIUE racked up several season-highs and tied a school record on its way to a 93-78 win over Illinois Tech Sunday at First Community Arena. Five SIUE players scored in double figures for a season-high 93 points. For the game, SIUE shot 59 percent, knocking down 36-61 field goals. The shooting percentage as well as the total field goals each new season highs. The Cougars drained 10-23 three-pointers, the second most triples in a game this season. SIUE dished out a season-best 21 assists, while committing a season-low four turnovers.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO