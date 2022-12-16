ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Columbus Dispatch

Blue Jackets downed by Flyers, 'sloppy' in dropping fifth straight

PHILADELPHIA ― The losses are melding together now in a swirling blend of frustrating causes.  Costly mistakes, blown coverages, turnovers, inexperience, letdowns and momentum gifted back as quickly as the Blue Jackets can seize it have all contributed to this injury-addled team falling into a losing streak that reached five straight games Tuesday with a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers...
COLUMBUS, OH
Pro Hockey Rumors

Blues activate former first-round pick Logan Brown

The St. Louis Blues have activated forward Logan Brown off injured reserve, according to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford. St. Louis acquired Brown before the 2021-22 season, making a one-for-one exchange with the Ottawa Senators for Zachary Sanford. Brown, the 11th overall selection in 2016, has 11 points in 44 games in St. Louis since the trade.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Ottawa Senators are thankful for in 2022

With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Ottawa Senators.
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Hockey Rumors

What the Philadelphia Flyers are thankful for in 2022

With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Philadelphia Flyers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Andrew Hammond announces retirement

The Hamburglar has hung up his cape. Andrew Hammond announced his retirement from professional hockey on Twitter Monday, explaining that he suffered an ankle injury during his time in Montreal and isn’t able to fully recover. Hammond played four games for the Canadiens last season before ending up on injured reserve and getting traded to the New Jersey Devils.
