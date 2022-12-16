Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Chargers Star Player ArrestedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Angels Sign Star Free AgentOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Harvey Weinstein convicted of some charges in his sexual assault trialAmy NiuLos Angeles, CA
The Best Holiday Things to Do in Los Angeles this WeekCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Blue Jackets downed by Flyers, 'sloppy' in dropping fifth straight
PHILADELPHIA ― The losses are melding together now in a swirling blend of frustrating causes. Costly mistakes, blown coverages, turnovers, inexperience, letdowns and momentum gifted back as quickly as the Blue Jackets can seize it have all contributed to this injury-addled team falling into a losing streak that reached five straight games Tuesday with a 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers...
Rangers' Filip Chytil calls out Blackhawks' Sam Lafferty for 'cheap' hit: 'That's what he wanted to do'
New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks after a late hit by Sam Lafferty, which wasn't called. He had some words for him.
What would a proposed 84-game NHL schedule look like?
More hockey? You’d be hard-pressed to find a fan who wouldn’t want it. Earlier this week, there had been some discussions about the NHL potentially expanding the season back to an 84 game schedule for the first time since the 1993-94 campaign. Last night on Hockey Night in...
Blues activate former first-round pick Logan Brown
The St. Louis Blues have activated forward Logan Brown off injured reserve, according to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford. St. Louis acquired Brown before the 2021-22 season, making a one-for-one exchange with the Ottawa Senators for Zachary Sanford. Brown, the 11th overall selection in 2016, has 11 points in 44 games in St. Louis since the trade.
What the Ottawa Senators are thankful for in 2022
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Ottawa Senators.
What the Pittsburgh Penguins are thankful for in 2022
As we approach the end of the year, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
What the Philadelphia Flyers are thankful for in 2022
With American Thanksgiving now behind us and the holiday season coming up, PHR continues its look at what teams are thankful for in 2022-23. There also might be a few things your team would like down the road. We’ll examine what’s gone well in the early going and what could improve as the season rolls on for the Philadelphia Flyers.
Blue Jackets to loan defenseman David Jiricek for World Juniors
The Blue Jackets have made a decision on Czechia’s request to loan defenseman David Jiricek for the upcoming World Juniors. As Aaron Portzline of The Athletic reports, Columbus will let the 19-year-old participate in the event where he’ll play alongside two more team prospects in forward Martin Rysavy and defenseman Stanislav Svozil.
Andrew Hammond announces retirement
The Hamburglar has hung up his cape. Andrew Hammond announced his retirement from professional hockey on Twitter Monday, explaining that he suffered an ankle injury during his time in Montreal and isn’t able to fully recover. Hammond played four games for the Canadiens last season before ending up on injured reserve and getting traded to the New Jersey Devils.
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
295K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0