Related
Police pursuit ends on I-24 after vehicle catches fire
A police pursuit ended in Montgomery County Wednesday night when the suspected vehicle caught fire.
Man charged with pulling knife on neighbor over parking spot
A 64-year-old man was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he reported pulled a knife during a parking dispute.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
Drug deal leads to armed robbery on Old Hickory Boulevard
A man now faces multiple felony charges after police say he was involved in an alleged armed robbery that occurred last year outside a market in South Nashville.
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
Man arrested after fleeing from police in stolen car
A man who fled from police in a stolen car back in November was arrested and found with drugs Monday evening.
WKRN
Driver wanted after hit-and-run crash into front yard
Metro police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home in Hermitage. Driver wanted after hit-and-run crash into front …. Metro police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the vehicle crashed into the front...
fox17.com
Hendersonville Police arrest suspects for stealing catalytic converter, meth recovered
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrested three suspects who removed and stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in a parking lot at the Glenbrook shopping center. During the arrest, police also recovered electric saws used in the crime, a small amount of methamphetamine and a glass pipe...
Drugs, guns recovered after high speed chase in Nashville
An invalid license plate led Metro police officers on a high speed chase and a teenager taken into custody.
Man allegedly threatens to shoot up phone store in South Nashville due to wait time
Metro police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a mobile phone store over a wait time dispute.
WSMV
Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
WKRN
Man allegedly threatens to shoot up phone store
A man is behind bars after police said he threatened to shoot up a phone store because he was upset over the wait time. A man is behind bars after police said he threatened to shoot up a phone store because he was upset over the wait time. City closes...
WSMV
Nashville resident concerned over cars rolling through four-way stop
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lives near a four-way stop in west Nashville said the majority of vehicles that approach it do not fully stop, making it a dangerous intersection. Reza Filsoofi lives near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Hillwood Boulevard. “We noticed that people really don’t...
WKRN
Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville
Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
Metro police investigating self-defense claim after deadly shooting in East Nashville
Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.
1 killed after crash on I-24 in Clarksville
One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County Wednesday morning.
WSMV
Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
chattanoogacw.com
Tennessee man accused of setting Christmas tree, child's presents on fire
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee man has been arrested after allegedly setting a family's Christmas tree and gifts on fire. The Dyersburg Police Department (DPD) reports the man was an acquaintance of the woman and her brother who had earlier in the day been involved in an altercation. The man went to...
2 charged after man shot in Nashville
A man is charged after police said he shot another man in the foot following an altercation.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
