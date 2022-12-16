ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Juliet, TN

WKRN

Driver wanted after hit-and-run crash into front yard

Metro police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the vehicle crashed into the front yard of a home in Hermitage. Driver wanted after hit-and-run crash into front …. Metro police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after the vehicle crashed into the front...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Surveillance footage captures car shooting out windows at businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new video shows more than three shattered storefront windows along Nolensville Pike. Store owners told WSMV4 that beforehand someone drove down the road, shot something at the buildings and sped off. A store owner said she saw one of the windows shattered on surveillance footage...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man allegedly threatens to shoot up phone store

A man is behind bars after police said he threatened to shoot up a phone store because he was upset over the wait time. A man is behind bars after police said he threatened to shoot up a phone store because he was upset over the wait time. City closes...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Nashville resident concerned over cars rolling through four-way stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man who lives near a four-way stop in west Nashville said the majority of vehicles that approach it do not fully stop, making it a dangerous intersection. Reza Filsoofi lives near the intersection of Fleetwood Drive and Hillwood Boulevard. “We noticed that people really don’t...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Drug deal turned armed robbery in Nashville

Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Metro police are learning more about a drug deal turned armed robbery. Man breaks into IC Toys Nashville with sledgehammer, …. The Havens were asleep at home when, just after 1 a.m., they received a call from a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man attempts to pull woman from car in downtown parking garage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to a parking garage on Saturday after a man allegedly jumped on a vehicle and then tried to drag one of the occupants out. According to the arrest affidavit, a car entered a parking garage on the corner of 7th Avenue...
NASHVILLE, TN

