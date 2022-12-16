ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

CBS Sacramento

Deadly Northern California earthquake triggers massive emergency response

FERNDALE — A deadly 6.4 magnitude earthquake in Humboldt County triggered a massive emergency response Tuesday. The California Office of Emergency Services is working to support teams in the area helping with damage control and rescue operations."A lot of Californians got woken up by My Shake Alert from California warning there was shaking imminent to drop cover and hold on," said Bryan May, a spokesperson for the Cal OES based in Sacramento County.May added, "Within a couple of hours, the state operations center behind me was activated. We all want to move at the speed of light. When there's an...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
daycreekhowl.org

New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents

Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

A series of storms setting up to hit Northern California bringing big holiday travel impacts

CALIFORNIA, USA — A busy travel period will be met with several weather elements as millions hit the roads and skies through the holidays. Foggy conditions will continue to present dangerous driving conditions for California from the coast to the valley and even into the mountains. Visibility at times will go below a quarter of a mile through the Christmas holiday weekend.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

City of Santa Ana shuts down more than 100 street vendors

The City of Santa Ana has shut down more than 100 different street vendors over the past six weeks, acting on what they called "community concerns."According to a press release from city officials, the food vendors were found to be conducting business under a number of different factors that called for shut down. "In response to community concerns, the City of Santa Ana and the Orange County Health Care Agency investigated and shut down over 100 sidewalk food vending locations that were found to be selling food unfit for human consumption and operating without the proper health permit over the past...
SANTA ANA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Chula Vista establishes a Department of Homelessness and Housing Services

The city of Chula Vista recently created the Department of Homelessness and Housing Services to address the housing needs of the city’s residents and to advance solutions for unhoused residents. The Department of Housing and Homeless Services has 10 staff members and priorities such as the homeless outreach program,...
CHULA VISTA, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Feeding San Diego partners with Instacart to provide food assistance throughout San Diego County

Feeding San Diego partnered with Instacart which would allow San Diegans to donate groceries and help people facing food insecurity through the end of this year. A new partnership with Instacart is helping with food donations by providing easy access to groceries for food donations through the app. Community Carts reimagines traditional food drives and makes it easy for people to donate groceries that Feeding San Diego needs most with the Instacart App.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA

