ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uwdawgpound.com

#Woof: Huskies Land Transfer Linebacker

Husky coaches got some good news today when Ralen Goforth, a linebacker transfer from USC, committed to Washington. He announced this past week that he was on an official visit to Seattle and it didn’t take him long to make a decision. Coming out of St. John Bosco high...
SEATTLE, WA
uwdawgpound.com

Tuesday Dots: Woof Watch

Mike Vorel Breaks down the three Monday Woof’s’; Cal Poly TE Josh Cuevas; USC Linebacker Ralen Goforth; and ASU Edge Joe Moore. Husky Left Tackle Troy Fautanu added more good news for Husky Football late Monday Night. Christian Caple breaks down Woof Watch ahead of the early signing...
SEATTLE, WA
News Talk KIT

10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle, Washington

For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
SEATTLE, WA
gotodestinations.com

5 of The Best Pizza Spots in Seattle – (With Cheesy Photos)

As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

A rare look inside a ballistic missile submarine at Naval Base Kitsap

The United States Navy and western Washington have a rich shared history. One that dates all the way back to the 1890s. "There was an article posted from 1892 that talked about building a new shipyard in Bremerton. So, in the history of the Navy and the history of Washington, we go way back," said Capt. Richard Massie, the Commanding Officer of Naval Base Kitsap.
BREMERTON, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 arrested for drinking, carrying guns in Everett park

EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
EVERETT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy