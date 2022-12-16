Read full article on original website
#Woof: Huskies Land Transfer Linebacker
Husky coaches got some good news today when Ralen Goforth, a linebacker transfer from USC, committed to Washington. He announced this past week that he was on an official visit to Seattle and it didn’t take him long to make a decision. Coming out of St. John Bosco high...
Tuesday Dots: Woof Watch
Mike Vorel Breaks down the three Monday Woof’s’; Cal Poly TE Josh Cuevas; USC Linebacker Ralen Goforth; and ASU Edge Joe Moore. Husky Left Tackle Troy Fautanu added more good news for Husky Football late Monday Night. Christian Caple breaks down Woof Watch ahead of the early signing...
Huskies Add Fourth Transfer in Cal Poly Tight End
Josh Cuevas commits to UW after 57-catch season as a redshirt freshman.
Huskies Rank in Top 3 Among Bounce-Back Teams with 6-Win Bump
Only TCU and USC have shown a bigger increase in victories.
UW Set to Officially Welcome Deven Bryant, Whose Reputation Continues to Grow
The St. John Bosco linebacker picks up Los Angeles Times award.
Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian have a shot to end the 2022 campaign nearly doubling their win total from the prior season. No. 20 ranked Texas can get to nine wins on the season if it can knock off the No. 12 ranked Washington Huskies out of the PAC-12 North in the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Dec. 29.
For the past couple of years, I've had concerns for some of my family who live in Seattle. Mainly in the neighborhoods surrounding Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, aka CHAZ. I'll be honest; I didn't really know what went on there, just what the news and social media showed. I've been skeptical of that all my life, but just because I may not buy all the information coming to me doesn't mean I don't worry. Now, I know that the whole situation occurred in the middle of 2020, so why should I worry now? I can't help it; I'm a worrier. Is that area of Seattle still dangerous? Possibly. Are there a lot of great people living there? Yes! Does it make the top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Seattle? Yes!
As you might have expected, Seattle gets experimental with their pizza, and we’ve covered a few pizza spots that do just that to great effect. But don’t get us wrong, Seattle pizzerias can do traditional pies that can stand toe to toe with the shops in Chicago, Detroit and New York! We cover a few of them as well.
The United States Navy and western Washington have a rich shared history. One that dates all the way back to the 1890s. "There was an article posted from 1892 that talked about building a new shipyard in Bremerton. So, in the history of the Navy and the history of Washington, we go way back," said Capt. Richard Massie, the Commanding Officer of Naval Base Kitsap.
If you want to hope on the road to Flavortown, Mashed mapped out every state's best restaurant featured on DDD.
REDMOND, Wash. — NASA relies on many different companies to help build its space exploration missions, but one company with ties to Western Washington often plays a key role. Aerospace firm Aerojet Rocketdyne has a research and development office in Redmond. People working there have often played a key...
SEATTLE — Starting Monday evening and lasting into Tuesday, widespread lowland snow is possible, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Warning for much of the Puget Sound Area that is currently in effect. Accumulations between two to eight inches are possible, which could potentially disrupt...
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
Despite his 37 years in law enforcement, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer says it wasn’t until he decided to run for election two years ago that he started feeling the squeeze of politics on himself – and his office. Two days after a Pierce County jury unanimously found...
SEATTLE — An arctic cold front slowly moving south from British Columbia set the stage for a weather system that will leave lingering snow chances into Monday morning. A new system arriving Tuesday has already triggered a Winter Storm Watch in the mountains and could also lead to lowland snow accumulations throughout western Washington.
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
EVERETT, Wash. - Everett Police arrested two 20-year-old men for drinking and carrying loaded guns while trespassing in a park. According to authorities, officers spotted a car parked at Lions Park in south Everett. The park was closed, so officers went to talk to whoever was in the car. Inside,...
