ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
outdoorphotographer.com

Photo Of The Day By Garry Everett

Today’s Photo of the Day is “Winter Storm” by Garry Everett. Location: Yosemite National Park, California. Want to get your images in the running for a Photo of the Day feature? Photo of the Day is chosen from various galleries, including Assignments, Galleries and Contests. Assignments have weekly winners that are featured on the website homepage, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To get your photos in the running, all you have to do is submit them.
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
outdoorphotographer.com

The Greatest Maasai Mara Photographer of the Year Has Been Announced

Congratulations to Kenyan photographer duo Preeti and Prashant Chacko for being named The Greatest Maasai Mara Photographers of the Year 2022, with their image “Hallelujah” of a giraffe and calf. The photographers took home the grand prize of $10,000 and a five-night safari to Angama Mara. “The emotion...
outdoorphotographer.com

Fall Color Assignment Winner John Pierce

Congratulations to John Pierce for winning the recent Fall Color Assignment with the image, “Bell’s Fall Sunrise.”. View the winning image and a selection of submissions below. And be sure to check out our current photography assignment here and enter your best shots!
Decider.com

‘Super Sized Salon’ Star Jamie Lopez Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez from WE TV’s Super Sized Salon has died at age 37. In addition to starring on the reality series, Lopez was the founder of the plus-size beauty salon Babydoll Beauty Couture. Her death was confirmed by the business’s Instagram account yesterday (Dec 20). The post included...

Comments / 0

Community Policy