SaY nO To HaTe
4d ago
Democratic socialism is a left-wing political philosophy that supports political democracy and some form of a socially owned economy, is unsustainable. recalled Newsom now
Chris Castro
4d ago
democrats have a supermajority so nothing will change until we have balance at the capital
California’s water conundrum hinges on Delta
The biggest mystery in California's struggle to maintain water supplies is what will happen to the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
California Will Offer a Rebate on Electric Bikes in 2023 – Here’s How to Claim It
The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will launch an incentives program in the first quarter of 2023 to make electric bikes, or e-bikes, more affordable for Californians. Pedal Ahead, a San...
mendofever.com
Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom
The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
Activists demand at public hearing for California reparations committee to pay $350,000 to every Black resident
During the recent inaugural meeting of the state’s reparations task group, discussions on how to quantify potential financial compensation calculations and potential eligibility requirements started.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels
SACRAMENTO — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state’s booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. The state has long led the nation...
KGET 17
California gas prices are dropping, and they could fall even lower
California drivers are enjoying a little holiday cheer at the gas pump. The average price of regular unleaded gasoline dropped to $4.37 per gallon statewide Monday, down 15 cents from a week ago and 93 cents from a month ago, according to AAA. In the Los Angeles area, regular unleaded...
agritechtomorrow.com
Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County
Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
Bakersfield Californian
UPDATED: State unveils emergency order that would head off oil industry's buffer-zone referendum
California's main oil regulatory agency said Monday it will act to block an industry-funded referendum that was expected to delay a law banning drilling within 3,200 feet of homes and other sensitive sites. In a move one industry trade group executive criticized as illegal, the state Geologic Energy Management Division...
restaurantdive.com
What’s at stake in the next battle over the FAST Recovery Act
Opponents of the FAST Recovery Act, California’s landmark labor reform law, reached an important milestone on Dec. 5. A coalition backed by many of the country’s major restaurant corporations gathered enough signatures to trigger a statewide referendum — putting the legislation on ice until California’s 2024 general election.
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop level
A California witness at Lincoln reported watching a red, circle-shaped object at the treetop level at about 7:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
CA outdoor recreation worth $54 billion per year
California is number one in the country for dollars spent on camping, hiking, climbing, and biking, according to the latest federal data. The most recent report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis also names boating and RV trips as the state’s most lucrative outdoor sector. Katie Hawkins, California program...
California launching Feather Alert in 2023: How will it work?
Among California's new laws taking effect in 2023 is the launch of Feather Alert, designed to help the state find Indigenous people who have gone missing “under unexplained or suspicious circumstances."
San Francisco Examiner
California’s year in energy news
In a closely watched decision last week, California regulators voted to significantly reduce subsidies for homeowners with rooftop solar panels. California is the nation’s biggest solar market, so the change could harm the growing renewable energy business and have ramifications across the country. Debates about how far states should go to encourage the use of renewable energy have already been simmering nationwide because of the severity of the climate crisis.
ecowatch.com
New California Project Uses Solar Panels to Restore Native Prairie, Pollinator Habitat
An innovative solar project at a decommissioned nuclear power plant in California has found a way to tackle both the climate and biodiversity crises. Non-profit the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) announced Thursday that they would restore native prairie and habitat for pollinators beneath and around 160 megawatts (MW) of solar panels.
Massive Group of Wild Pigs Wreaks Havoc on California Neighborhood
Residents in California were shocked when they saw a group of pigs going hog wild in a neighborhood. According to residents in a San Jose neighborhood, a massive group of wild pigs were spotted destroying yards and knocking over garbage cans. In a recent video, viewers watch as 30 wild...
sierranewsonline.com
CAL FIRE: Updated Fire Hazard Map For Public Comment
SACRAMENTO—CAL FIRE – Office of the State Fire Marshal this week will begin a public comment period for the regulatory adoption process to update the existing map that captures Fire Hazard Severity Zones (FHSZ), which is a comprehensive map that ranks California’s State Responsibility Area (SRA)—or rural, unincorporated areas—based on the likelihood different areas will experience wildfire.
Indoor, Outdoor Wood Burning Prohibited In Several California Counties
These counties are experiencing high air pollution levels.
Huge Earthquake Hits California, Major Damage & 70,000 Without Power PHOTOS
Photo and video of the damage today's 6.4 #earthquake caused in Humboldt County, California. "Widespread damages" have been reported to roads and homes throughout Humboldt County. Dozens of aftershocks from 2.5 to 4.6 have hit the area and tens of thousands are still without power.
Homelessness count rises in California despite staying steady nationwide, report finds
Since 2020, homelessness in California is up 6.2%. On any given night, the data showed half of all unsheltered homeless people in the country are in the Golden State.
Judge blocks CA gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling
A San Diego federal judge ruled this week that part of California's recent gun bill modeled after Texas' law allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers is unconstitutional, drawing a statement of gratitude from Gov. Gavin Newsom. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez blocked the fee-shifting provision of SB 1327, which was signed into The post Judge blocks CA gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling appeared first on KESQ.
