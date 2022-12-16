ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

SaY nO To HaTe
4d ago

Democratic socialism is a left-wing political philosophy that supports political democracy and some form of a socially owned economy, is unsustainable. recalled Newsom now

Chris Castro
4d ago

democrats have a supermajority so nothing will change until we have balance at the capital

mendofever.com

Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom

The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
Tahoe Daily Tribune

California lowers incentives for rooftop solar panels

SACRAMENTO — California utility regulators on Thursday approved major changes to the state’s booming rooftop solar market that they say will more evenly spread the cost of energy and help reduce the state’s reliance on fossil fuels in the evening. The state has long led the nation...
agritechtomorrow.com

Introducing Farming First, a 134-Acre Outdoor Cannabis Cultivation and Supply Company Based in Santa Barbara County

Farming First is currently building what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California. Ventura, Calif., December 19, 2022 —Fifth generation agriculturalist William Terry and entrepreneur Stephen Walden today unveiled a new operation focused on bringing best-in-class farming practices to California sun-grown cannabis. Rooted in verdant Santa Barbara County, Farming First Holdings LLC (the "Company") has established 134 acres of rolling outdoor cultivation, possessing entitlements for what will become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation operation in California.
restaurantdive.com

What’s at stake in the next battle over the FAST Recovery Act

Opponents of the FAST Recovery Act, California’s landmark labor reform law, reached an important milestone on Dec. 5. A coalition backed by many of the country’s major restaurant corporations gathered enough signatures to trigger a statewide referendum — putting the legislation on ice until California’s 2024 general election.
HeySoCal

CA outdoor recreation worth $54 billion per year

California is number one in the country for dollars spent on camping, hiking, climbing, and biking, according to the latest federal data. The most recent report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis also names boating and RV trips as the state’s most lucrative outdoor sector. Katie Hawkins, California program...
San Francisco Examiner

California’s year in energy news

In a closely watched decision last week, California regulators voted to significantly reduce subsidies for homeowners with rooftop solar panels. California is the nation’s biggest solar market, so the change could harm the growing renewable energy business and have ramifications across the country. Debates about how far states should go to encourage the use of renewable energy have already been simmering nationwide because of the severity of the climate crisis.
ecowatch.com

New California Project Uses Solar Panels to Restore Native Prairie, Pollinator Habitat

An innovative solar project at a decommissioned nuclear power plant in California has found a way to tackle both the climate and biodiversity crises. Non-profit the Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) announced Thursday that they would restore native prairie and habitat for pollinators beneath and around 160 megawatts (MW) of solar panels.
sierranewsonline.com

CAL FIRE: Updated Fire Hazard Map For Public Comment

SACRAMENTO—CAL FIRE – Office of the State Fire Marshal this week will begin a public comment period for the regulatory adoption process to update the existing map that captures Fire Hazard Severity Zones (FHSZ), which is a comprehensive map that ranks California’s State Responsibility Area (SRA)—or rural, unincorporated areas—based on the likelihood different areas will experience wildfire.
KESQ News Channel 3

Judge blocks CA gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling

A San Diego federal judge ruled this week that part of California's recent gun bill modeled after Texas' law allowing private citizens to sue abortion providers is unconstitutional, drawing a statement of gratitude from Gov. Gavin Newsom.   On Monday, U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez blocked the fee-shifting provision of SB 1327, which was signed into The post Judge blocks CA gun law provision, Newsom praises ruling appeared first on KESQ.
