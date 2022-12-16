Read full article on original website
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'
Wrong-way driver causes multi-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City
A wrong-way driver who ran a red light and refused to stop for police was injured after causing a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Salt Lake City on Monday.
ksl.com
South Salt Lake officers involved in fatal shooting cleared by civilian board
SOUTH SALT LAKE — Two South Salt Lake police officers who exchanged shots with an armed man, resulting in the gunman's death, have been cleared by the South Salt Lake Civilian Review Board. On Sept. 26, about 11:45 p.m., two South Salt Lake police officers responded to a report...
ksl.com
4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties
PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
ksl.com
Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman
SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
ksl.com
Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
Gephardt Daily
Woman found dead near bus stop after leaving Salt Lake City hospital
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A woman was found dead at a bus stop after leaving a Salt Lake City hospital Sunday morning. The woman was found at a bus stop near 100 South and 1000 East about 7:18 a.m., Utah Transit Authority spokesman Carl Arky confirmed.
VIDEO: Train cars derail in Ogden rail yard
Several Union Pacific train cars derailed at an Ogden rail yard Tuesday. No one was injured and the incident is under investigation.
kslnewsradio.com
One lane open on northbound I-15 near Willard following four-vehicle crash
BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah — A crash on northbound I-15 at mile point 358 near Willard, Utah has left one lane open. According to Utah Highway Patrol, a four-vehicle crash is responsible for the lane closures. The Utah Department of Transportations says a stalled vehicle may have led to the crash.
SLC Police give new info on search that shut down neighborhood Sunday
Police are investigating after they say a man opened fire in a Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City, then held an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
Driver dies after crash involving 5 cars in West Valley City
One person died after causing a multi-vehicle crash in West Valley City Friday afternoon, according to police.
kslnewsradio.com
Police find woman dead on bus stop bench
SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
A five car crash leaves one dead
Officers are on scene of a fatal crash in West Valley Friday evening.
ksl.com
Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman
MIDVALE — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a box cutter, then telling police the woman caused the injuries herself, was arrested early Tuesday. Elidelfo Castro-Nava, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and assault.
KSLTV
Herriman police: Speed a likely factor in fatal crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah — One man was killed in a rollover crash on Mountain View Corridor Friday morning, and police believe speed was a factor in the crash. The crash happened around 4:30 a.m., just south of Real Vista Drive at approximately 14900 South, according to Commander Brent Adamson with the Herriman Police Department.
ksl.com
Vehicle didn't have mud flaps, but did have 322 pounds of marijuana, UHP says
TOOELE — A minor driving infraction led to a large drug bust in Tooele County over the weekend. Matthew Randall Hatcher, 42, of Springfield, Illinois, was driving east on I-80 in Tooele County Sunday when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for not having mud flaps and "an obstructed license plate not allowing the state of registration to be visible," according to a police booking affidavit.
Teen dies after car careens into Bear River in northern Utah
A 17-year-old male was found dead Friday after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned into the Bear River in northern Utah’s Box Elder County. First responders found the deceased teenager inside the vehicle, which was upside down in the river, at about 3:15 p.m. near 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation details that the driver was heading southbound on 4000 West, failed to turn at a T intersection at 3600 North, and drove off the roadway into the river. Dense fog was reported in the area, which the sheriff’s office said likely contributed to the incident.
kjzz.com
AG office burglary suspect accused of cleaning grocery bathroom using stolen supplies
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — A Salt Lake City man — who was accused of burglarizing the Utah Attorney General's Office, was released three days later due to a paperwork delay, and then was arrested again in connection to multiple thefts last week before being released yet again — is back in police custody.
Rose Park shooting suspect held elderly victim inside her home, police say
The suspect arrested over after allegedly opening fire in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City is also accused of allegedly holding an elderly woman against her will for several hours.
Gephardt Daily
House badly damaged, pet killed in early morning fire in Holladay
HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified firefighters responded to a house fire on Holladay’s Wander Lane Saturday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m., Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told Gephardt Daily. “The caller said there were flames coming out the windows, and...
ksl.com
Serial burglar who promised to continue stealing arrested yet again, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake police have again arrested a man with an extensive history of theft and burglary who they say has vowed to continue stealing as soon as he's released from jail. Anthony Lee Jack, 44, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Sunday...
