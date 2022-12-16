A 17-year-old male was found dead Friday after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned into the Bear River in northern Utah’s Box Elder County. First responders found the deceased teenager inside the vehicle, which was upside down in the river, at about 3:15 p.m. near 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation details that the driver was heading southbound on 4000 West, failed to turn at a T intersection at 3600 North, and drove off the roadway into the river. Dense fog was reported in the area, which the sheriff’s office said likely contributed to the incident.

CORINNE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO