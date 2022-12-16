ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

ksl.com

4 house fires cause extensive damage in 3 Utah counties

PROVO — Firefighters in three Utah counties responded to four separate house fires Monday night through Tuesday morning. One fire in Weber County on Tuesday morning caused an estimated $2 million in damage to a home, which will likely be a total loss. No major injuries were reported in...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Salt Lake man charged with shooting on freeway, injuring woman

SANDY — A Salt Lake man accused on multiple occasions of shooting his gun out of the window of his car as he drove on the freeway, resulting in one woman being injured, now faces criminal charges. Hunter Bott, 21, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with discharge...
SANDY, UT
ksl.com

Logan kidnapping suspect arrested in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A man wanted in connection to an October kidnapping in Logan was arrested in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Police said they found the man after responding to a call about a possible restraining order violation at an apartment complex near 400 West and 200 North. Although officers found there was no valid restraining order in place, police said Tony Bokomba had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to a kidnapping earlier this year.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Police find woman dead on bus stop bench

SALT LAKE CITY — At around 7 a.m., an elderly woman was found deceased on a bus stop bench near 100 S 1000 East. According to police, the woman had been released from the hospital just hours earlier. The cold conditions and a potential medical episode resulted in her passing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Midvale man arrested, accused of kidnapping, stabbing woman

MIDVALE — A man accused of stabbing a woman with a box cutter, then telling police the woman caused the injuries herself, was arrested early Tuesday. Elidelfo Castro-Nava, 30, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault resulting in serious injury, aggravated kidnapping and assault.
MIDVALE, UT
ksl.com

Vehicle didn't have mud flaps, but did have 322 pounds of marijuana, UHP says

TOOELE — A minor driving infraction led to a large drug bust in Tooele County over the weekend. Matthew Randall Hatcher, 42, of Springfield, Illinois, was driving east on I-80 in Tooele County Sunday when a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped him for not having mud flaps and "an obstructed license plate not allowing the state of registration to be visible," according to a police booking affidavit.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Teen dies after car careens into Bear River in northern Utah

A 17-year-old male was found dead Friday after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned into the Bear River in northern Utah’s Box Elder County. First responders found the deceased teenager inside the vehicle, which was upside down in the river, at about 3:15 p.m. near 4000 West 3600 North in Corinne, according to the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. A preliminary investigation details that the driver was heading southbound on 4000 West, failed to turn at a T intersection at 3600 North, and drove off the roadway into the river. Dense fog was reported in the area, which the sheriff’s office said likely contributed to the incident.
CORINNE, UT
Gephardt Daily

House badly damaged, pet killed in early morning fire in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified firefighters responded to a house fire on Holladay’s Wander Lane Saturday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m., Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told Gephardt Daily. “The caller said there were flames coming out the windows, and...
HOLLADAY, UT

