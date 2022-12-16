Read full article on original website
Fortnite players seem torn on the My Hero Academia Mythic weapon
Fortnite is a popular multiplayer game, with part of that constant engagement coming from the interest in a plethora of collaborations. The current My Hero Academia crossover has brought some of the most popular characters from the anime, as well as new features, to the battle royale. But the new Mythic weapon, Deku’s Smash, is being heavily critiqued by the community.
Overwatch 2 devs have made perfect matchmaking their next big goal. Here’s what that means for you
A development blog written by the Overwatch 2 dev team is shedding some light on recent improvements to the game’s MMR and matchmaking. Today’s blog is the first in a two-part series that aims to keep players informed on how Overwatch 2 handles matchmaking. In the post, the development team explains that their ultimate goal is to quickly get players into matches that are as fun and fair as possible. “Our highest hope is to make a match that feels fun for everyone, even the team that loses,” reads the final paragraph in the blog.
How to buy a Loadout Drop Grenade in Warzone 2
One of the major changes that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 made from the original game was in regard to loadouts. Instead of the traditional way of acquiring a loadout, which was purchasing a Loadout Drop from a Buy Station, Warzone 2 players had to try out a few different methods. This included clearing out a Stronghold or a Black Site, finding a random Loadout Drop on the map, or purchasing loadout weapons one by one from a Buy Station.
One of Titanfall’s biggest staples might make its way to Apex Legends, leaks say
A respected Apex Legends leaker has suggested that a much-loved Titanfall feature may be coming to the battle royale in the future. Reddit user AnApexPlayer posted a list of future updates shared in a video by Thordan, a well-known Apex leaker who frequently shares information about upcoming features and changes. According to Thordan, an “inside source” gave him the list, which Thordan was able to “verify are in the works.”
Latest Pokémon News: Go trainers crack massive walking milestone as Pokémon TCG kicks off raffle contest
Forget about the usual introductions you’ve come to expect from these news wraps. This Pokémon columnist will jump right into it with a mindblowing statistic to set the pace: Niantic says Pokémon Go trainers have spent 7.2 billion hours walking around while playing the game this year. That is a huge number and proves gaming doesn’t need to be sedentary.
How Overwatch 2 designers turned Ramattra into ‘perfect Greek god’ with Poseidon skin
Overwatch 2 has been inundated with updates in the past few weeks, and Ramattra was one of them. The tank was introduced at the start of the second season and looks to shake up the tank meta with a variety of long and short-range attacks. While the original design is...
Former VALORANT game director joins Bungie, ramping up new competitive shooter speculation
Former VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler, one of the first and most prominent figures behind the successful multiplayer shooter’s development, has joined Destiny 2 developer Bungie as a game director and could potentially lead the development in Bungie’s next competitive shooter project. Ziegler is credited with coming up...
MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge shows the big potential of Fortnite Creative tournaments
Fortnite‘s competitions so far have largely been focused on the battle royale mode of the game, with it being the most popular mode since its release. However, as the game has grown and evolved over time, there’s a case to be made that Epic Games could diversify its Competitive matches to also include formats outside of the BR format.
Overwatch 2 is selling a new legendary skin for just one Overwatch coin
Overwatch 2 players can now purchase a new Winter Wonderland skin for a single Overwatch coin. Developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed that starting today, players can buy the legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin for one Overwatch coin in the game’s shop or from the Hero Gallery. While Overwatch coins are the game’s premium currency, they can also be obtained by completing challenges in-game. Completing four weekly challenges awards 30 Overwatch coins, which is more than enough to purchase Gingerbread Bastion. The deal is available starting today and will last until Jan. 3.
5 top pros permanently banned from Dota 2 esports
Dota 2’s competitive scene is governed by organizers and Valve to make sure everything runs smoothly and according to the rulebook. Despite all their best efforts though, there have been players trying to break the system, and those who got caught were banished from the lands of competitive Dota 2.
Here’s the patch schedule for League of Legends in 2023
League of Legends has built up a culture of regular updates, with Riot Games releasing new patches chock full of changes, fixes, and new content every second week—and it’s a tradition that’s continuing in 2023. The biweekly updates include everything from solo queue tweaks to sweeping pro...
Best Call of Duty classes and loadouts to slay Christmas noobs
It’s the most wonderful time of the year. It’s all about gift-giving, peace and harmony, love and compassion, and absolutely decimating players who recently were gifted the new Call of Duty title. Relentless, merciless, harrowing destruction on a level that they are never prepared for. That’s right. It’s...
Magic: The Gathering tabletop legality changes start with Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Wizards of the Coast will change Magic: The Gathering tabletop legality rules for cards during a set’s release beginning with Phyrexia: All Will Be One. Playing MTG cards in tabletop tournaments requires those cards to be legal within a specific format. Tabletop cards in the past were legal to play in sanctioned events following the global release of a set. But in recent months, WotC has altered when players can begin purchasing cards in bulk from local game stores, allowing sales to occur during prerelease events, which are now taking place before digital and global launches. This has led to some confusion as to when those cards are legal to play in a sanctioned tabletop tournament.
Storylines we wish had come true in competitive League of Legends in 2022
Throughout this past year, the competitive League of Legends scene thrilled fans all across the globe, boasting incredible new champions, brilliant storylines, and one of the greatest tournaments in the history of the esport. But even though fans witnessed the bright lights and trophies of each event, there is an equal amount of shadows left in their wake.
Lulu’s Pix can now take a bullet for Viego thanks to this League bug
Viego bugs are becoming increasingly common in League of Legends, and players have just found another one. A content creator named Hextech Lab showcased a bug on their YouTube channel on Dec. 18. Once Viego seizes control of the Lulu’s spirit, his Pix becomes targetable to enemy champions. As well as that, another Lulu from his team can give his Pix a Pix of its own.
How to play Miss Fortune in TFT Set 8
After missing out on Set Seven, Miss Fortune has finally returned to Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! as one of the most powerful units in the game. Promoted from a tier-three to a tier-four unit, she has become the late game carry that will annihilate the enemies with one spell. Her new ability, called Bullet Time, is based on her ultimate on Summoner’s Rift: Miss Fortune will fire eight waves of bullets in her target’s direction within channels for two seconds.
Call of Duty’s Strongholds are the next battlefield Warzone 2 streamers are arguing over now
Strongholds in Warzone 2 have been divisive ever since they were announced ahead of its release. The idea of having fortresses riddled with AI enemies across the map, which then become key targets among players when activated due to the loot inside sounded good in theory. But now it’s in...
The best custom game modes to practice Widowmaker headshots in Overwatch 2
Widowmaker is known as both one of the hardest and one of the most oppressive heroes in Overwatch 2. Her true one-shot kill potential has squishies everywhere cowering in fear. But to harness the power of the French sniper and not get punished for her lack of mobility and HP...
XSET exits Siege but reloads with Rocket League and more ‘new esports teams’ in 2023
XSET is officially stepping back from Rainbow Six Siege as a whole, the organization announced today. But the org is in the midst of preparing for 2023 with potentially a new Rocket League team, its freshly signed Apex Legends roster, and three “new esports teams.”. The organization will officially...
VALORANT’s viewership blew away CS:GO, other FPS games on Twitch
Riot Games’ first-person shooter, VALORANT, was the most successful shooting game on the streaming platform Twitch this year, according to data accumulated by Stream Charts. The tactical FPS boasted a massive 1.126 billion total hours watched from the start of January to Dec. 18. This figure is almost double the second-place shooting game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, developed by Valve. The title had almost 685 million total hours watched.
