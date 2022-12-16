Read full article on original website
Where to find Holiday Presents during Winterfest 2022 in Fortnite
As one of the most popular live-service games of the last five years, it makes sense that Fortnite would keep up the tradition of hosting holiday events each year. As part of this year’s Winterfest, players are opening free presents for cosmetics, finding Sgt. Winter on the island, and dueling it out amidst the holiday decorations. But some players aren’t sure where to find presents.
Fortnite players seem torn on the My Hero Academia Mythic weapon
Fortnite is a popular multiplayer game, with part of that constant engagement coming from the interest in a plethora of collaborations. The current My Hero Academia crossover has brought some of the most popular characters from the anime, as well as new features, to the battle royale. But the new Mythic weapon, Deku’s Smash, is being heavily critiqued by the community.
Where to use the Traveler’s Luggage key in DMZ
In Call of Duty DMZ, players get to explore the Al Mazrah map by visiting different POIs to complete contracts and faction missions. Not all of these buildings are accessible as some of them are classified as restricted and denied areas. To unlock these buildings in DMZ players need to find the corresponding key. Keys are located all around the map in DMZ, and they are used to unlock different buildings, toolboxes, and a few loot caches.
How to start the new Exotic quest in Destiny 2
Exotic quests are something of a community event in Destiny 2. It isn’t often that Bungie will release a new one out into the wild, and when it does, the encounters and combat experiences within tend to be an entirely unique adventure compared to the standard gameplay loop that the title offers.
Here’s the patch schedule for Teamfight Tactics in 2023
A new year means a new cycle for every multiplayer game, and Teamfight Tactics is no exception. Following its League of Legends success, Riot Games has implemented a culture of regularly updating its multiplayer titles. That way, there’s always something fresh, with the meta changing constantly and breathing new life into the game every few weeks.
Here’s the patch schedule for League of Legends in 2023
League of Legends has built up a culture of regular updates, with Riot Games releasing new patches chock full of changes, fixes, and new content every second week—and it’s a tradition that’s continuing in 2023. The biweekly updates include everything from solo queue tweaks to sweeping pro...
The top 5 Dota 2 players of 2022
Another year is in the books for competitive Dota 2 fans, and it’s been another great season that immortalized the best players in the world. Throughout the 2022 DPC season, countless teams from all around the world performed to the best of their abilities to reach the summit of the Dota 2 mountain, and only a handful succeeded.
Goat Simulator 3 ad gets pulled for using leaked GTA 6 footage
Goat Simulator 3 launched last month and it has already hit controversy after the devs released an advertisement displaying leaked footage from Grand Theft Auto VI last night. The video included content from GTA 6’s massive leak from September. The publisher, Take-Two, issued a takedown notice shortly afterward. The video has since been deleted from Twitter.
Overwatch 2 is selling a new legendary skin for just one Overwatch coin
Overwatch 2 players can now purchase a new Winter Wonderland skin for a single Overwatch coin. Developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed that starting today, players can buy the legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin for one Overwatch coin in the game’s shop or from the Hero Gallery. While Overwatch coins are the game’s premium currency, they can also be obtained by completing challenges in-game. Completing four weekly challenges awards 30 Overwatch coins, which is more than enough to purchase Gingerbread Bastion. The deal is available starting today and will last until Jan. 3.
One of Apex’s most beloved LTMs may become permanent, according to leaks
The Apex Legends limited-time mode Control may become permanent sometime in the future, according to a prominent leaker. Reddit user AnApexPlayer recently shared a list of leaks and upcoming updates to Apex that was “verified” by prominent community leaker Thordan. The list was featured in a video of Thordan’s that was released yesterday in which he claims that the list was passed on to him by an inside source. Very few updates on the list have been confirmed or even mentioned by Apex developer Respawn Entertainment, and some of them supposedly won’t be arriving for months or even years.
Ubisoft will give away PC versions of its games for free to those who purchased them on Google Stadia
Stadia users can enjoy a free PC version of Ubisoft titles to help ease the pain of the platform shutting down. Google Stadia shutting down left many fans wondering if it was the end of their gaming experience for their titles on that device. But now, Ubisoft has stepped in to ensure the party isn’t stopping by providing free PC versions of its games at no extra cost.
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes
Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
Ludwig, Smash community raise $26,000 to offset Smash World Tour cancelation
The year might not be officially over for the Super Smash Bros. community yet, but its last Major is now in the books as Ludwig’s Scuffed World Tour crowned aMSa and Sparg0 as champions. But the event wasn’t just about seeing the top players in the world clash for one last time this year, it was also about supporting a grassroots tournament organizer that went through a rough patch.
Latest Pokémon News: Go trainers crack massive walking milestone as Pokémon TCG kicks off raffle contest
Forget about the usual introductions you’ve come to expect from these news wraps. This Pokémon columnist will jump right into it with a mindblowing statistic to set the pace: Niantic says Pokémon Go trainers have spent 7.2 billion hours walking around while playing the game this year. That is a huge number and proves gaming doesn’t need to be sedentary.
Apex players spotlight massive flaw in ranked system by cheating in abandoned servers
Cheaters have always found a way around the system, and these Apex Legends cheaters have capitalized on dwindling gaming populations. Bahrain seems to be the cheating haven in Apex, as the lack of users in each server provides the perfect place for hackers to boost their accounts. The sheer lack of players in each Bahraini server allows cheaters to join, kill all their friends and revive them with another friendly squad to climb up the leaderboards. If you’re a regular player in these lobbies, hug the walls—you’ll want to stay out of the line of fire.
VALORANT’s viewership blew away CS:GO, other FPS games on Twitch
Riot Games’ first-person shooter, VALORANT, was the most successful shooting game on the streaming platform Twitch this year, according to data accumulated by Stream Charts. The tactical FPS boasted a massive 1.126 billion total hours watched from the start of January to Dec. 18. This figure is almost double the second-place shooting game Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, developed by Valve. The title had almost 685 million total hours watched.
Former VALORANT game director joins Bungie, ramping up new competitive shooter speculation
Former VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler, one of the first and most prominent figures behind the successful multiplayer shooter’s development, has joined Destiny 2 developer Bungie as a game director and could potentially lead the development in Bungie’s next competitive shooter project. Ziegler is credited with coming up...
Call of Duty’s Strongholds are the next battlefield Warzone 2 streamers are arguing over now
Strongholds in Warzone 2 have been divisive ever since they were announced ahead of its release. The idea of having fortresses riddled with AI enemies across the map, which then become key targets among players when activated due to the loot inside sounded good in theory. But now it’s in...
5 top pros permanently banned from Dota 2 esports
The Aegis of Champions isn't on good terms with these players. Dota 2’s competitive scene is governed by organizers and Valve to make sure everything runs smoothly and according to the rulebook. Despite all their best efforts though, there have been players trying to break the system, and those who got caught were banished from the lands of competitive Dota 2.
Overwatch 2 players have wild ideas for buffs that would make Reinhardt break the meta
Reinhardt gets used in competitive play, but he’s far from the strongest tank in the current Overwatch 2 meta. While his shield is useful, he’s somewhat of a one-trick-pony, paling in comparison when placed against a Doomfist or Roadhog. If you use him right, you can do wonders,...
