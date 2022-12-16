Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Yardbarker
Yankees release flame-throwing bullpen arm
The New York Yankees had to clear two roster spots for the signings of Carlos Rodon and Tommy Kahnle on Wednesday afternoon. Surprisingly, they designated lefty bullpen arm Lucas Luetge for assignment, despite coming off two consecutive campaigns with sub 3.00 ERAs. Luetge had been solid for the Bombers, but...
Yardbarker
The Yankees could go blockbuster and fill left field with a star
The New York Yankees are waiting patiently to find a solution in left field, despite management suggesting Aaron Hicks could take over once again in 2023. “We are prepared to go with what we have internally. Aaron Hicks has rehabbed his knee from the injury in the postseason.”. Per Brian...
CBS Sports
Dansby Swanson was willing to take 'a lot less' money to stay with Braves, says GM Alex Anthopoulos
On Saturday, free-agent shortstop Dansby Swanson agreed to terms with the Chicago Cubs on a seven-year pact worth $177 million. Swanson's deal is the second richest in Cubs franchise history, trailing only the eight-year, $184 million contract signed by outfielder Jason Heyward prior to the 2016 season. While Swanson is...
3 moves the Braves need to make after Mets land Carlos Correa
The New York Mets just got way more competitive in the division, and the Atlanta Braves stand less of a chance this season without some big moves. The New York Mets aren’t messing around this off-season. They’ve been extremely proactive in improving their weaknesses and bouncing back from big losses, and they most recently managed to snatch star shortstop Carlos Correa from the San Francisco Giants after he failed his physical.
Dansby Swanson sends emotional goodbye to Braves, Atlanta
The Braves were unable to re-sign Dansby Swanson, who inked a lucrative deal with the Cubs, and the shortstop sent an emotional goodbye message to Atlanta. Though it became expected after a certain point, Atlanta Braves fans hoped that the organization would find a way to keep Dansby Swanson around as the shortstop hit free agency this offseason. That didn’t come to pass. Swanson signed a monster deal to head to the Chicago Cubs, thus breaking the hearts of many fans in the Metro.
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mallory Pugh Posts Wedding Photos with Husband Dansby Swanson on Instagram
Former Atlanta Braves shortstop and current member of the Chicago Cubs Dansby Swanson recently married longtime girlfriend Mallory Pugh. On Monday, Pugh posted pictures on Instagram from their wedding.
Chicago Cubs reportedly in the hunt for top slugger left in MLB free agency
After finally making a big splash in MLB free agency last week, the Chicago Cubs reportedly could be a destination
Yardbarker
Yankees in active talks with Pirates on Bryan Reynolds, but there are obstacles to overcome
The New York Yankees have their top outfield target and that’s Pittsburg Brian Reynolds. New York has been engaged with the Pirates on Reynolds pretty much since the offseason began. Bryan Reynolds requested a trade from the Pirates and they’ve been fielding calls. The Yankees had a lot...
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Analyst Thinks LA Should Sign This Versatile Slugger
MLB Network Analyst Harold Reynolds thinks Brandon Drury is a great fit for Los Angeles
Yardbarker
A Christmas wish list for the rest of the Braves offseason
By now, It’s rather apparent the Braves aren’t going to spend a ton of money this offseason. They’ve barely spent more than $1 million on free agents, and most of the marquee names have already signed lucrative deals. As currently constructed for 2023, the Braves already have the highest Opening Day payroll in franchise history, coming in just below the luxury tax — a place they’ve never been before.
Yardbarker
Braves named free agent winners despite losing Dansby Swanson
Braves Country has polar opposite opinions on Dansby Swanson signing with the Cubs. Some believe Chicago overpaid, and those people have an argument. At $25 million per season for the next seven years, Swanson will have to play at an All-Star-caliber level for the entirety of the deal, which is unlikely. Others believe the Braves are at fault, and they also have an argument. Rolling with Vaughn Grissom is a massive gamble, and it could bite the Braves in the ass. However, what nobody is doing is calling the team winners of the offseason… except for Amy Westbrook…
Yardbarker
Mets add infield utility man with offensive upside
Briefly, after the New York Mets traded catcher, James McCann, they made another move. Infielder, Danny Mendick, formerly of the Chicago White Sox, signed a one-year, $1 million contract with the Mets. Mendick, from Rochester, New York, turned 29 years old three months ago. He has four years of MLB...
batterypower.com
Braves News: What Dansby Swanson’s departure means for Atlanta, Jordan Luplow preview, more
With the future of Dansby Swanson officially announced, the Atlanta Braves must answer the burning question of who will take over at shortstop. The fan-favorite made his Braves debut in 2016 and signed on with the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. The two parties agreed on a seven-year, $177M contract. All...
Yardbarker
LA Showing Interest in Former Halo and Longtime MLB Starting Pitcher
Hill, who spent last season with the Red Sox, actually pitched in two games with the Angels in 2014. The Angels are one of 11 teams Hill has been with over the course of his 18-year career. However, as he enters his age-43 season, he's made it clear that he's not done yet.
‘The Show’ Episode 30: Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos Talks Offseason
Billions of dollars have been spent so far in MLB free agency. Teams like the Mets and Phillies have not been shy about spending big bucks to get better, committing around $800 million thus far this offseason. One team in the NL East that won a championship in 2021, however, has spent less than $2 million. That’s the Atlanta Braves. Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos was this week’s guest on “The Show” podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman. “The Show” Podcast with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman: METS/YANKEES/RED SOX FREE AGENCY: Love what the Mets added to the pitching staff. Steve Cohen...
Comments / 0