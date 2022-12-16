Cheaters have always found a way around the system, and these Apex Legends cheaters have capitalized on dwindling gaming populations. Bahrain seems to be the cheating haven in Apex, as the lack of users in each server provides the perfect place for hackers to boost their accounts. The sheer lack of players in each Bahraini server allows cheaters to join, kill all their friends and revive them with another friendly squad to climb up the leaderboards. If you’re a regular player in these lobbies, hug the walls—you’ll want to stay out of the line of fire.

1 DAY AGO