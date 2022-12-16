Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 is selling a new legendary skin for just one Overwatch coin
Overwatch 2 players can now purchase a new Winter Wonderland skin for a single Overwatch coin. Developer Blizzard Entertainment revealed that starting today, players can buy the legendary Gingerbread Bastion skin for one Overwatch coin in the game’s shop or from the Hero Gallery. While Overwatch coins are the game’s premium currency, they can also be obtained by completing challenges in-game. Completing four weekly challenges awards 30 Overwatch coins, which is more than enough to purchase Gingerbread Bastion. The deal is available starting today and will last until Jan. 3.
Where to find Holiday Presents during Winterfest 2022 in Fortnite
As one of the most popular live-service games of the last five years, it makes sense that Fortnite would keep up the tradition of hosting holiday events each year. As part of this year’s Winterfest, players are opening free presents for cosmetics, finding Sgt. Winter on the island, and dueling it out amidst the holiday decorations. But some players aren’t sure where to find presents.
Call of Duty’s Strongholds are the next battlefield Warzone 2 streamers are arguing over now
Strongholds in Warzone 2 have been divisive ever since they were announced ahead of its release. The idea of having fortresses riddled with AI enemies across the map, which then become key targets among players when activated due to the loot inside sounded good in theory. But now it’s in...
How to buy a Loadout Drop Grenade in Warzone 2
One of the major changes that Call of Duty: Warzone 2 made from the original game was in regard to loadouts. Instead of the traditional way of acquiring a loadout, which was purchasing a Loadout Drop from a Buy Station, Warzone 2 players had to try out a few different methods. This included clearing out a Stronghold or a Black Site, finding a random Loadout Drop on the map, or purchasing loadout weapons one by one from a Buy Station.
Latest Pokémon News: Go trainers crack massive walking milestone as Pokémon TCG kicks off raffle contest
Forget about the usual introductions you’ve come to expect from these news wraps. This Pokémon columnist will jump right into it with a mindblowing statistic to set the pace: Niantic says Pokémon Go trainers have spent 7.2 billion hours walking around while playing the game this year. That is a huge number and proves gaming doesn’t need to be sedentary.
Long-standing Poppy bug leaves League players calling for changes
Poppy mains have been asking Riot Games to fix one major bug in League of Legends—but to no avail. A player posted a demonstration of the Poppy bug on League’s subreddit on Dec. 19. Poppy’s ultimate, Keeper’s Verdict, should have a knock-up of at least one second, but the player proved when it’s not charged, it lasts for around 0.65 seconds.
Goat Simulator 3 ad gets pulled for using leaked GTA 6 footage
Goat Simulator 3 launched last month and it has already hit controversy after the devs released an advertisement displaying leaked footage from Grand Theft Auto VI last night. The video included content from GTA 6’s massive leak from September. The publisher, Take-Two, issued a takedown notice shortly afterward. The video has since been deleted from Twitter.
Overwatch 2 players have wild ideas for buffs that would make Reinhardt break the meta
Reinhardt gets used in competitive play, but he’s far from the strongest tank in the current Overwatch 2 meta. While his shield is useful, he’s somewhat of a one-trick-pony, paling in comparison when placed against a Doomfist or Roadhog. If you use him right, you can do wonders,...
13 classic Call of Duty maps we want to see remastered for Modern Warfare 2
When it comes to Call of Duty, the main characters are not just favorites like Captain Price, Ghost, or Soap. In multiplayer, the main characters are the maps you play on. Over the past few years, CoD has made a habit of bringing back classic maps for the new titles. The younger generation can now experience the maps that many gamers grew up on, and that’s just an awesome thing for everybody involved.
One of Apex’s most beloved LTMs may become permanent, according to leaks
The Apex Legends limited-time mode Control may become permanent sometime in the future, according to a prominent leaker. Reddit user AnApexPlayer recently shared a list of leaks and upcoming updates to Apex that was “verified” by prominent community leaker Thordan. The list was featured in a video of Thordan’s that was released yesterday in which he claims that the list was passed on to him by an inside source. Very few updates on the list have been confirmed or even mentioned by Apex developer Respawn Entertainment, and some of them supposedly won’t be arriving for months or even years.
MrBeast’s Extreme Survival Challenge shows the big potential of Fortnite Creative tournaments
Fortnite‘s competitions so far have largely been focused on the battle royale mode of the game, with it being the most popular mode since its release. However, as the game has grown and evolved over time, there’s a case to be made that Epic Games could diversify its Competitive matches to also include formats outside of the BR format.
Lulu’s Pix can now take a bullet for Viego thanks to this League bug
Viego bugs are becoming increasingly common in League of Legends, and players have just found another one. A content creator named Hextech Lab showcased a bug on their YouTube channel on Dec. 18. Once Viego seizes control of the Lulu’s spirit, his Pix becomes targetable to enemy champions. As well as that, another Lulu from his team can give his Pix a Pix of its own.
Loadout Drops make triumphant return to Warzone 2 Buy Stations
A huge change to the Warzone 2 meta has occurred just in time for the holidays. Players can now purchase Loadout Drop Grenades from Buy Stations, Raven Software announced today, effectively bringing about the return of purchasable Loadout Drops. Purchasable Loadout Drop Grenades are now available in all Battle Royale...
Former VALORANT game director joins Bungie, ramping up new competitive shooter speculation
Former VALORANT game director Joe Ziegler, one of the first and most prominent figures behind the successful multiplayer shooter’s development, has joined Destiny 2 developer Bungie as a game director and could potentially lead the development in Bungie’s next competitive shooter project. Ziegler is credited with coming up...
Cr1t calls for Dota 2 players to take a stand against cheaters, smurfs, and boosters after latest Valve ban wave
Virtus Pro player Kamil “Koma`” Biktimirov was named and shamed as one of several players who has been permanently banned from all PGL and Valve events for impersonating others and secretly playing for their teams to help them win in the Open Qualifiers. Koma owned up to it...
Apex players spotlight massive flaw in ranked system by cheating in abandoned servers
Cheaters have always found a way around the system, and these Apex Legends cheaters have capitalized on dwindling gaming populations. Bahrain seems to be the cheating haven in Apex, as the lack of users in each server provides the perfect place for hackers to boost their accounts. The sheer lack of players in each Bahraini server allows cheaters to join, kill all their friends and revive them with another friendly squad to climb up the leaderboards. If you’re a regular player in these lobbies, hug the walls—you’ll want to stay out of the line of fire.
Overwatch 2 devs have made perfect matchmaking their next big goal. Here’s what that means for you
A development blog written by the Overwatch 2 dev team is shedding some light on recent improvements to the game’s MMR and matchmaking. Today’s blog is the first in a two-part series that aims to keep players informed on how Overwatch 2 handles matchmaking. In the post, the development team explains that their ultimate goal is to quickly get players into matches that are as fun and fair as possible. “Our highest hope is to make a match that feels fun for everyone, even the team that loses,” reads the final paragraph in the blog.
Storylines we wish had come true in competitive League of Legends in 2022
Throughout this past year, the competitive League of Legends scene thrilled fans all across the globe, boasting incredible new champions, brilliant storylines, and one of the greatest tournaments in the history of the esport. But even though fans witnessed the bright lights and trophies of each event, there is an equal amount of shadows left in their wake.
Apex Legends leaks show the wait for new weapons might be near its end
While Apex Legends players are enjoying the Holiday season-themed event, a new leak posted by Thordan on Dec. 19 has hinted that big changes are planned to be introduced to the game. One of these features could be the release of “dual-wielding pistols” alongside the next map. It adds to...
Latest Pokémon News: Cinderace and Delibird land in Scarlet and Violet as Go players rage over Stardust challenges
The week couldn’t have started any better for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players. The Pokemon Company confirmed they’re adding two new Tera Raid Battle Events in December and January. The first is Cinderace and the second is Delibird, who is a Christmas bonus of sorts. Talk about ending the year and kicking off a new one with a bang. Who needs fireworks when you can terastilize?
