Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
Kari Lake's Chances of Overturning Arizona Governor Election Result
Lake's lawsuit claims thousands of votes were cast illegally, and she is asking that the results in Maricopa County be thrown out.
Vladimir Putin Announces Plans To Deploy Deadly Warship With 'Unstoppable' Hypersonic Missiles Against Ukraine
Vladimir Putin has announced his plans to deploy a new deadly warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles against Ukraine come the new year, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 70-year-old Russian leader made the startling announcement on Wednesday while addressing his defense chiefs during an end-of-year meeting to assess the Kremlin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.According to Daily Star, Putin vowed to fulfill his military goals in Ukraine and also promised to provide his troops with everything they need to successfully take the neighboring nation.Included in his plan is the deployment of the Admiral Gorshkov-class frigate, the Russian warship set to be launched next...
The Jan. 6 committee took a parting shot at Ivanka Trump, saying she was not 'entirely frank or forthcoming' with them
The Jan. 6 committee highlighted Ivanka Trump and Trump's former press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for criticism.
Full List of Republicans Who Sat During Zelensky's Speech
Seven House Republicans "repeatedly remained seated" during standing ovations for President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Putin Finally Says the Quiet Part Out Loud
Russian President Vladimir Putin exposed the reality of the situation in Ukraine, something he's been avoiding for the past 10 months.
Cassidy Hutchinson told the January 6 committee she felt pressure from Trump allies not to talk and instead risk 'contempt'
The final straw for former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson with her first attorney, paid through allies of former President Donald Trump, came when he told her to stop cooperating with the January 6 House select committee even if she risked a contempt of Congress charge, transcripts of her interviews and sources familiar with her testimony tell CNN.
House Democrats pick Jamie Raskin to be ranking member on Oversight committee
Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland has won the top Democratic job on the House Oversight Committee after a closed-door election with the Democratic caucus Thursday morning. Raskin ran against Virginia Rep. Gerry Connolly, besting him in the final vote of 133-75, sources in the room confirmed. "I was recruited to...
House passes bill that would reform presidential audit process
The House passed legislation Thursday that would reform the Internal Revenue Service's presidential audit process just days after Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee released a report showing the program did not work properly in relation to former President Donald Trump's taxes. The legislation, which passed 222-201, would...
What to watch for when the full House Jan. 6 committee report is released on Wednesday
The final report the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack is set to release Wednesday launches a new era for criminal investigators, politicians and members of the public who have been eager to see the nuts and bolts of its work. In addition to the report, the...
Incoming NY Rep. George Santos says he'll address apparent misrepresentations about his past as Republican House leadership remains silent
Republican Rep.-elect George Santos of New York said in a tweet Thursday that he will address questions next week related to the scrutiny that uncovered inconsistencies on parts of his resume and biography as House GOP leadership continues to be silent about the issue. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy would...
Republicans release their own US Capitol riot report focused on security failures
House Republicans on Wednesday released a report focused on security failures at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, highlighting well-documented breakdowns in intelligence sharing, Capitol security and coordination between various law enforcement agencies that responded that day. Their primary recommendation centers around reforming the US Capitol Police Board and...
First transcripts from Jan. 6 committee reveal key witnesses refusing to testify
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection released more than 30 witness interview transcripts Wednesday from key figures who aided former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the likes of conservative attorney John Eastman and one-time national security adviser Michael Flynn. While the...
Appeals court asks DOJ to weigh in on whether Trump is immune in civil January 6 lawsuits
A federal appeals court on Tuesday asked the Justice Department to weigh in on whether former President Donald Trump should be protected by absolute immunity in civil lawsuits brought against him for his alleged role in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack. When the DOJ responds in mid-January, it's...
TikTok executive refuses Jake Tapper's multiple requests to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs
In an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper Tuesday, a TikTok executive refused multiple times to acknowledge China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, which the US State Department has labeled a genocide and a United Nations report said may constitute "crimes against humanity." In response to Tapper's question, "Do...
READ: House Ways and Means Committee report finding Trump was not properly audited by IRS as president
The Democratic-led House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday released a summary report that concluded the IRS failed to audit former President Donald Trump's taxes as required under the mandatory presidential audit program. Read the report here:. Read a supplemental report from the Joint Committee here. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & ©...
House January 6 committee handing over investigative materials to DOJ
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, has started handing over evidence and transcripts from its probe to the Department of Justice, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Special counsel Jack Smith, who was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to oversee parts of the DOJ's investigation...
Caroline Ellison, former Alameda chief, and Gary Wang, FTX cofounder, each pleaded guilty to multiple charges and are cooperating with feds
Two senior executives associated with collapsed crypto exchange FTX have pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges and are cooperating with federal prosecutors, according to unsealed court records. Additionally, the pair face civil fraud charges from the Securities and Exchange Commission that were announced Wednesday night. Gary Wang, the co-founder of...
Sam Bankman-Fried released on $250 million bond after appearing in a US court
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of crypto exchange FTX, appeared in a US courtroom in New York Thursday to face eight counts of fraud and conspiracy. A judge released him on a $250 million bond in his first appearance on American soil since his arrest last week in the Bahamas.
Scam PAC operator uncovered by CNN's KFile pleads guilty in federal court
A scam PAC operator first uncovered by CNN's KFile pleaded guilty on Tuesday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering while operating two political action committees during the 2016 election and collecting more than $3 million from unwitting contributors. Matthew Tunstall, 35, was one of three men the...
