Read full article on original website
Related
Gillibrand Statement On 9/11 Health Funding Fix Being Left Out Of Funding Package
Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand expressed deep disappointment that her bipartisan 9/11 Responder and Survivor Health Funding Correction Act was omitted from the FY2023 omnibus funding package, but recommitted herself to passing the bill. The legislation would close a $3.6 billion funding gap in the World...
AMIDST RISE IN HATE CRIMES, GILLIBRAND, PETERS, ROSEN CALL ON CONGRESS TO FUND NONPROFIT SECURITY GRANT PROGRAM; FUNDING WOULD HELP AT-RISK RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS AND OTHER NONPROFITS PROTECT THEMSELVES AGAINST TERROR ATTACKS
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amidst a troubling rise in hate crimes and antisemitism nationwide, today, U.S. Senators Kirsten Gillibrand, Gary Peters (D-MI), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV) called on Senate leadership to robustly fund the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP) in the upcoming spending bill. The NSGP provides critical funding to faith-based and other nonprofit institutions at risk of terror attacks to install physical security enhancements, hire security personnel, and conduct emergency preparedness planning exercises. However, demand far exceeds the funding available; this year, FEMA was only able to provide funding to about half of the 3,500 organizations nationwide that requested it. In order to align the program closer to the level of demand, Gillibrand and her colleagues are calling on Congress to robustly fund the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) NSGP at $180 million and $180 million for the State Homeland Security Grant Program (SHSGP) NSGP.
NATO Could Take Out Russia in 3 Days: Congressman
Representative Adam Kinzinger's remarks come just weeks after a NATO official said there is "no doubt" the Ukraine war could escalate.
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
US asks court to end asylum limits, with a short delay
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States. The U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions that allows officials to expel many, but not all, asylum-seekers had been slated to expire Wednesday. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum, guaranteed by U.S. and international law, 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 under a public health rule called Title 42. The federal government also asked the court to reject a last-minute effort by a group of conservative-leaning states to maintain the measure. It acknowledged that ending the restrictions will likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” but said the solution is not to extend the rule indefinitely.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
802K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0