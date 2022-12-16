EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Texas dispatched National Guard troops to the border, and San Diego businesses anticipated a wave of Christmas shoppers from Mexico, as tens of thousands of asylum-seekers at the border waited for a Supreme Court ruling that could allow them to enter the United States. The U.S. government asked the Supreme Court not to lift the limits before Christmas in a filing a day after Chief Justice John Roberts issued a temporary order to keep the pandemic-era limits on migrants in place. Before Roberts issued that order, the restrictions that allows officials to expel many, but not all, asylum-seekers had been slated to expire Wednesday. Migrants have been denied rights to seek asylum, guaranteed by U.S. and international law, 2.5 million times since March 2020 on grounds of preventing the spread of COVID-19 under a public health rule called Title 42. The federal government also asked the court to reject a last-minute effort by a group of conservative-leaning states to maintain the measure. It acknowledged that ending the restrictions will likely lead to “disruption and a temporary increase in unlawful border crossings,” but said the solution is not to extend the rule indefinitely.

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO