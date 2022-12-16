ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
OSAGE COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Washington man hurt in crash on Highway 100

A Washington man was hospitalized following a Saturday evening one-vehicle crash on Highway 100, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 17, Johnny L. Wright, 36, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 westbound on the highway near Golf Hollow Club Dr. when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
WASHINGTON, MO
FOX2now.com

Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community

The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing a person inside. Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home …. The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Woman killed in Florissant crash

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
FLORISSANT, MO
mymoinfo.com

Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies

(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
POTOSI, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Officials name man who died in High Ridge house fire

Authorities have identified the man who died in a High Ridge house fire on Monday, Dec. 19. Charles P. Willingham, 67, died in the mobile home where he lived in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. The home was destroyed in the...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
Sullivan Independent News

Sullivan Teen Fatally Shot By Brother At Super 8 Motel

An 18-year-old Sullivan teen was fatally shot by her brother Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Super 8 Motel. The shooting occurred in a room at 12:26 a.m. Mateo Espino, 20, Park Hills, has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Espino pointed a gun at the victim, but did not believe it was loaded.
SULLIVAN, MO
mymoinfo.com

Fenton woman injured in an accident on Hwy 30

A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.
FENTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Adult dies in early morning High Ridge fire

A High Ridge resident died in a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive early this morning (Dec. 19), High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. He said he would not provide the victim’s gender or age until the Medical Examiner identifies the person. Jefferson...
HIGH RIDGE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy