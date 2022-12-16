Read full article on original website
Crossbow-Carrying Missouri Man Lit Forest Fires During Police Chase
Authorities say that Lucas Henson burned 7 acres of Mark Twain National Forest, pointed a crossbow at a federal agent and ran into a river on his way to getting arrested
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Receives Serious Injuries After Car Crash in Washington County
(Stoney Point) A man from Park Hills was seriously injured Tuesday in a one car crash in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Stoney Point Road near Huff Cemetery Road when 24-year-old Kristian Dunn fell asleep while driving a Dodge Caliber. The car...
3-vehicle crash at I-270, New Halls Ferry Road leaves 2 kids seriously injured
FERGUSON, Mo. — Two young children were seriously injured early Tuesday morning in a crash at New Halls Ferry Road, just south of Interstate 270. The Ferguson Police Department, St. Louis County Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol responded to a three-vehicle crash involving a sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck at about 1 a.m. Tuesday at New Halls Ferry Road.
Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rollover crash in Osage County on Monday left two people hurt. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on southbound Highway 63 near State Highway 133 around 5:35 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Taylor N. Schaffer, 28, of Holts Summit, hit a culvert after the The post Two hurt after rollover crash in Osage County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Washington Missourian
Washington man hurt in crash on Highway 100
A Washington man was hospitalized following a Saturday evening one-vehicle crash on Highway 100, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 5:22 p.m. on Dec. 17, Johnny L. Wright, 36, was driving a 2018 Ford F-150 westbound on the highway near Golf Hollow Club Dr. when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
FOX2now.com
Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home community
The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing a person inside. Neighbors mourn second fatal fire in mobile home …. The holiday season turned tragic for a Jefferson County family after a fire ripped through a mobile home, killing...
Maryland Heights woman dies Sunday after being struck by teen driver
BRIDGETON, Mo. — A woman died Sunday night after being struck by an SUV on St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton, Missouri. According to the crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old boy from Hazelwood was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander in the left eastbound lane of St. Charles Rock Road near DePaul Lane.
KMOV
Woman killed in Florissant crash
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was killed in a Monday crash in north St. Louis County. The Florissant Police Department said the crash happened in the area of Patterson and Humes. One of the drivers involved died from her injuries. The other driver reported no injuries. No other...
Drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning
Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson.
Missouri AAA urges drivers to stock up vehicles ahead of cold temperatures
With snow and dangerously cold weather expected to bear down on the St. Louis region Thursday, safe travel on the roadways may be a matter of "timing" this holiday season.
mymoinfo.com
Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
myleaderpaper.com
Officials name man who died in High Ridge house fire
Authorities have identified the man who died in a High Ridge house fire on Monday, Dec. 19. Charles P. Willingham, 67, died in the mobile home where he lived in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive, according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office statement. The home was destroyed in the...
Sullivan Independent News
Sullivan Teen Fatally Shot By Brother At Super 8 Motel
An 18-year-old Sullivan teen was fatally shot by her brother Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Super 8 Motel. The shooting occurred in a room at 12:26 a.m. Mateo Espino, 20, Park Hills, has been charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter. Espino pointed a gun at the victim, but did not believe it was loaded.
mymoinfo.com
Middlebrook Man Flown to St. Louis Hospital After Receiving Serious Injuries in Iron County Crash
(Graniteville) A man from Middlebrook was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Sunday in Iron County. The Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Iron County Road 96, a mile north of Graniteville when a Chevy Trailblazer driven by 56-year-old Darrell Sullivan ran off the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.
St. Louis police arrest carjacking suspect involved in chase
St. Louis Police are in pursuit of a carjacking suspect Monday morning.
Residents Of This Missouri City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
mymoinfo.com
Fenton woman injured in an accident on Hwy 30
A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.
Emergency crews respond to local Steak ‘N Shake fire
Firefighters are responding to a fire at a nearby Steak 'N Shake restaurant.
38-year-old killed in wrong-way collision on NB I-270 early Sunday morning
The Creve Coeur Fire Protection District was at the scene of a fatal collision that took place in the northbound lanes of Interstate 270 early Sunday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
Adult dies in early morning High Ridge fire
A High Ridge resident died in a fire at a home in the 3100 block of Ruby Drive early this morning (Dec. 19), High Ridge Fire Chief John Barton said. He said he would not provide the victim’s gender or age until the Medical Examiner identifies the person. Jefferson...
