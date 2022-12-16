Read full article on original website
Open finance platform Syncfy raises $10 million seed round
Syncfy, the open finance platform focused on Latin America, announced the closing of a $10 million seed round. The round was led by Point72 Ventures and included contributions from JAM Fund, Ausum Ventures, Avalancha Ventures, FJ Labs, MANTIS Venture Capital, and XBTO Humla Ventures. In addition, angel investors who joined...
Nubank announces $330-million capitalization in its Mexican operation
Nubank, Latin America’s largest digital bank, has completed a $330 million capitalization to expand its operations in Mexico. The fintech announced that it has also received authorization from the local regulatory body to increase its product portfolio with Mexican customers. In a press release, Nubank pointed out that the...
