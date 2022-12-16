Read full article on original website
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Drunk driver who downed ten drinks before fatal crash smoked a cigarette as passenger died
A drink-driver who boasted he could have ‘five and drive’ before getting behind the wheel after a seven hour drinking session has been jailed for killing one of his passengers.Daniel Crawshaw, 28, was seen on CCTV bragging to witnesses and flashing his car keys during a night out in which he’s thought to have downed ten alcoholic drinks including lager and vodka lemonade.He later tried to drive home with Keegan Egdell, 20, and Thomas Boothroyd, now 28, in his BMW coupe.But he ploughed his motor into a stone wall during the journey, killing Keegan instantly and leaving Thomas seriously injured.He...
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Man who went viral for skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac on TikTok arrested in Idaho
A man who went viral for skateboarding while listening to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac was arrested in Idaho.Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca shot to fame in 2020 for drinking Cran-Raspberry juice from the bottle on his skateboard after his car broke down on the way to work.The 38-year-old was arrested earlier this month for marijuana possession after coming into contact with Idaho state police over an expired registration tag on his vehicle.An officer allegedly saw edibles in the glove box of the Chevy Silverado and carried out a search during which they say they found three packages of THC dummies and...
