Plumbing expert shares tips to winterize your home and save you money

 5 days ago

Santa Claus is heading to town, and some North Pole temperatures are ahead of his visit.

The experts at Village Plumbing and Air say now is the time to take a break from wrapping inside and start wrapping outside.

"This kind of wrapping will help you save money instead of cost money," Kyle Ernsting, a service technician with Village Plumbing and Air, said.

He said the average Houston home has one water connection point, either on your home's left or right side.

And he recommends using foam self-seal pipe insulation to cover the entire exposed pipe.

Houston has gone through freezing Christmas weather before. Back in 1989, we woke up to 20-degree weather, and pipes across the city froze.

Our ABC13 camera caught crews in a parking garage at The Galleria, removing blocks of ice from inside pipes.

It's those exposed, outdoor pipes that experts are most worried about.

Attic pipe protection

Houston is counting down to the potential arctic blast that could bring disaster to homes. One plumber is walking you through the steps.

They also warned you not to forget about the pipes in your attic. Losing power inside your home will make these pipes vulnerable too.

"You want your pipes to be completely wrapped," Ernsting said while pointing out a maze of attic pipes all wrapped.

Nathan Renfro, of Texas Plumbing, also says your best bet is to shut off all your water and drain it out.

"Without any water in the pipes, there' s almost no likelihood of pipes expanding or busting in your home. If you leave the water on, you're playing a dangerous game there," Renfro said.

If you can't make it to a hardware store to buy pipe wrapping, plumbing companies will come to you to do the job, and you can also use household towels and tape.

"It's very easy. You just take the insulation, spread it around the pipe, pull the tape, and it sticks on its own. And now your pipe is protected," Renfro said.

houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston plumbers say these simple tips will keep your pipes from freezing

With freezing weather on the way to Houston, many homeowners are wondering about the fate of their pipes, fearing a repeat of what happened during Winter Storm Uri early last year. Pipes in thousands of homes across the city froze and then burst during the historic cold snap in February of 2021, causing millions of dollars in damage.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How freezing temps affect your vehicle and how to stay safe

HOUSTON — The arctic front heading to the Houston area will have temperatures going below freezing Thursday night. They’re not expected to get above freezing until Saturday and with the hard freeze, you’ll want to protect your vehicle. Experts say before it gets too cold out, drive...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Preparing your vehicle for the winter freeze, what you need to know

HOUSTON - As we prepare for that winter freeze, an important reminder about the strain on everything from your tires to your car battery. STAY WARM: Warming centers for Houston area residents to open Thursday. If you're not prepared it could even impact your engine and leave you with an...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Arctic blast: How to protect your plants during freezing temperatures

HOUSTON — We are less than 48 hours away from an arctic front making its way to the Houston area. The time to prepare is now. On Monday, we shared tips from plumbers on ways you can protect your pipes from freezing temperatures. Now, we're giving you tips on ways to protect your plants. Keep in mind with our front packing heavy winds, just covering your plants may not be enough to protect them.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston freeze 2022: List of businesses, offices closed due to weather

HOUSTON - The arctic blast is causing some local offices and facilities to close or suspend certain services. Here’s a list of closures that have been announced so far. All Precinct 3 Community Centers will be closed Thursday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 27. All Precinct 3 Parks will...
HOUSTON, TX
