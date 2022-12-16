Read full article on original website
salineriverchronicle.com
UAM releases 2023 Softball schedule
MONTICELLO, Ark. – UAM on Friday released its 49-game 2023 softball schedule, which begins on Friday, February 3, when the Blossoms travel to Hot Springs, Arkansas to take on Northeastern State University in Game 1 of the annual Mike McGhee/Ronnie Hawkins Classic Tournament. Arkansas-Monticello opens its 2023 season on...
salineriverchronicle.com
Beverly Ann Parrott, 1961-2022
Beverly Ann Parrott, age 61 of Banks, AR passed away on December 19, 2022 at home. She was born on May 24, 1961 in Dewitt, AR to the late Eli and Sadie Lane Chaneyworth. Other than her parents she is preceded in death by Travis and Emogne Tibbett Simpson who raised her, her husband, Doug Norrell, brother, Larry Simpson and sisters, Cathey Waller and Joann Chaneyworth.
salineriverchronicle.com
Pastime: Past Christmas memories of Warren, Bradley County
As the week of Christmas approaches, I often find myself transported back in both memory and times of now, long ago. I imagine my 10-year-old self, sprinting down the south side of Main Street to the Sears & Roebuck Co., Catalog Store, hoping that the long awaited “mystery” order form the Chicago mail-order house was there.
salineriverchronicle.com
Clock tower top successfully lifted into place
Sunday was an historic day for Bradley County. A small crowd of people began gathering during the early daylight hours as construction crews started the process of lifting the Courthouse’s cupola and dome to the top of the history-filled building. This phase of the project to help renovate the...
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for December 12-19, 2022
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty. Brandon Swearengin / 220 Bradley 70 Rd., Monticello, AR / DOB 2-23-94 / disorderly conduct on 12-14-22 Hector Torres / #7 Jay Street,...
cenlanow.com
El Dorado woman fatally stabs boyfriend after being ordered to not have contact with him, authorities say
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, December 12, 2022, 52-year-old Bridgett J. Thomas appeared in the 35th Judicial District Court after fatally stabbing her boyfriend, 43-year-old George Moore Jr. According to reports, Thomas allegedly stabbed Moore during an argument, causing a fatality. Less than two weeks prior to...
KATV
'Wasn't an accident:' family and friends of Jesse Burk speak out on his murder
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. (PINE BLUFF) KATV — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office are still investigating the murder of 31-year-old Jesse Burk. Officials with the department said on November 1 they found a dead body near Old Warren Rd and Gibbins Rd. JCSO said it wasn't until earlier this month that Jesse was identified and his death ruled a homicide.
salineriverchronicle.com
Third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial 5K Run/Walk coming up December 26, $100 prize drawing donated by Union Bank
The third annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Memorial Virtual 5K walk/run is now accepting entries for the event December 26, 2022. The virtual 5K was established in December of 2020 by Warren High School student India Young. Although Young has since moved on to her collegiate chapter of life at the University of Arkansas, the event has continued, this year under the direction of Warren High School senior Raven Harris.
