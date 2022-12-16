Paula Posey Leggett, 76, of Cordele passed away at Atrium Health in Macon, GA after a brief illness. A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Rainey Family Funeral Services. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Paula was born in Dooly County to the late James Benjamin Posey and Ruth Sheppard Posey. She lived what many would consider the typical life of a ‘southern lady’ with a twist. She was content as a single mother raising her daughter and proud to watch all her daughter accomplished, at a time when it was not as easy to be a single parent. Paula had an ability make family out of friends and thrive wherever she was planted. She was a good and loyal friend, loved her family dearly, and loved her animals as well. Known for her quick sense of humor, and treasure trove of colorful jokes and stories, Paula was simply gifted with the ability to say what everyone else in the room was thinking. Hers was a deep and personal faith in God, and she often commented that she felt closest to Him praying for others and listening to music. Paula was mother to Brittany Leggett (Jeff Freeman), Sister in law to Carlton Daniels, Aunt to Cameron Gibbs (Ron) and Courtney Glover, and Great Aunt to Ashley Glover, Brandon Glover, Bethany Glover, Katie Glover, Hannah Gibbs, and Tanner Gibbs. Her family is comforted in knowing that she is reunited with her parents, her sister, Leita Posey Daniels, and many other family who preceded her in death. Arrangements are by Rainey Family Funeral Services. An online register book is available at www.raineyfuneral.com.

