Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
“Disgraceful”: Australian tour promoters bite back at Azealia Banks
Tour promoters Bizarro, who are involved in Azealia Banks’ failed Aussie tour, have bitten back at the rapper and called her “disgraceful”. Banks was booked for an Australia tour this month, and although she made her first appearance, she suddenly pulled out of the rest of her scheduled dates. Just hours before her scheduled show in Brisbane last week, Banks’ told her followers that the show was off.
thebrag.com
Adam Newling is touring Australia in 2023
Adam Newling is beginning the new year in style with an Australian tour. The indie singer-songwriter will journey along the East Coast this summer in support of his barnstorming new single ‘Barmy’. Beginning in Thirroul on Saturday, January 7th, Newling will then visit Maitland, Newcastle, Cronulla, Gold Coast...
thebrag.com
Azealia Banks calls Australian’s “broke and racist” in new rant
Azealia Banks has taken another jab at Australians, calling them “broke and racist” in her latest rant. Banks played as planned at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on December 11th and she was set to play at the Tivoli in Brisbane on December 13th. However, just hours before her show the rapper announced she was cancelling the performance because of a bad experience she had at a previous show in Brisbane.
thebrag.com
The most popular music genre in Australia has been revealed
The most popular music genre in Australia has been revealed, and it’s not all surprising which genre came out on top. The Victorian Music Development Office (VMDO) just released the results from its Music Habits survey, which considered the listening trends and habits of 2,000 Aussie music fans. The...
thebrag.com
Ex-Studio 10 host slams Channel 10 for Australia Day move
Former Studio 10 host Joe Hildebrand has criticised Channel 10 for virtue-baiting over their Australia Day announcement. Former Studio 10 host Joe Hildebrand has slammed Channel 10 for their refusal to recognise January 26th as Australia Day going forward. In his criticism, Hildebrand accused Paramount of ‘virtue signalling’, claiming they should have donated to indigenous charities that denounce the date itself.
thebrag.com
Channel 10 will no longer observe January 26th as Australia Day
In an internal email sent to staff, Channel 10 has refused to recognise January 26th as ‘Australia Day’ given the date’s history. Channel 10 has announced that it will no longer recognise January 26th as ‘Australia Day’ on account of the event not acknowledging the history of the First Nations people. The media house’s announcement comes amidst growing debate around the day and follows years of calls to change the date.
thebrag.com
Sam Worthington calls out Australian drinking culture
Sam Worthington has slammed Australian drinking culture while speaking about his alcohol addiction. The actor told Variety that drinking he started to drink to mask the anxiety he felt about his quick rise to fame after starring in Avatar. He said that the increased drinking didn’t make him mean, but, instead, more highly strung.
This 77-Year-Old Sugar Magnate Is the Face and Voice of the Holiday Season in the Philippines. Just Don’t Call Him ‘Mr. Christmas’
Jose Mari Chan is a 77-year-old sugar magnate and singer whose holiday hit has made him a national seasonal icon.
thebrag.com
Love Island winner Claudia shares how Austen made their relationship official
Love Island winner Claudia has shared how her partner Austen officially asked her to be his girlfriend. Claudia and Austen were crowned the winners of Love Island last night. But, while they’d already said “I love you” to one another, they hadn’t officially defined their relationship.
thebrag.com
These New South Whales release long-lost Daniel Johns interview
Comedic punks These New South Whales have released their long-lost interview with Daniel Johns. Johns chatted to the band before the COVID-19 pandemic for their YouTube talk show TNSW Tonight!, and the episode finally aired several years later on Tuesday night. “In 2020 before the FutureNever era, I was asked...
thebrag.com
The first MAFS pair up has been leaked & their wedding day is chaos
The first MAFS couple has been leaked, and if their wedding day is any indication of what the new season has in store, then buckle in because we’re in for a ride. It was recently reported that the ‘biggest ever scandal’ will occur on the upcoming season of MAFS. The scandal in question sees one of the brides discover that her TV groom hooked up with another woman hours before walking down the aisle.
thebrag.com
Channel 10 reveals three of the women competing on The Bachelor
Channel 10 has revealed three of the women who will compete for Jed, Felix and Thomas’s hearts on this year’s season of The Bachelor. The network released three videos, highlighting The Bachelor contestants named Krystal, Jessica and Leah. “Felix is hot, like, he walks in and he’s just...
thebrag.com
Perth will commemorate Cassius Turvey with a permanent memorial
Perth has voted to install a permanent memorial to remember the life of Indigenous teen Cassius Turvey, who was murdered in October. City of Swan has announced that it will install a permanent memorial to remember Indigenous teenager Cassius Turvey, who was allegedly attacked and murdered in October. City of...
thebrag.com
MAFS star banned from Instagram after making homophobic comments
MAFS star Daniel Holmes was temporarily banned from Instagram after making a string of fatphobic comments. The 30-year-old has his account temporarily disabled for “sexual and nudity content”. Daniel when and why he was banned from the platform in a now grid deleted post. “Santa I didn’t want...
thebrag.com
You can grab some Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice memorabilia on eBay
Sydney said a sad goodbye to Frankie’s Pizza By The Slice earlier this month, with Australia losing one of its finest – and most unrelentingly raucous – live music venues. But if you’re a super fan of Frankie’s already dearly missing the place, fear not: a bunch...
Comments / 0