Read full article on original website
Related
bhbusiness.com
What CMS’ New Marketplace Proposal Means for Behavioral Health Providers, Payers
The U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is looking to expand access to behavioral health services by making mental health facilities and substance use disorder treatment centers into essential community providers (ECP). The changes, which are part of the Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2024 proposal,...
MedicalXpress
Simple intervention may encourage accessing of mental health services
Despite being known as a vulnerable group for experiencing poor mental health, tertiary students often downplay the severity of their distress and delay seeking help, University of Otago research has found. However, the researchers also developed a simple infographic which increased students' motivation to access support services and reduced their...
bhbusiness.com
New Funding Bill Puts at Least $10B Toward Behavioral Health Efforts in 2023
On Tuesday, congressional leaders released a bill that will fund the federal government through the current federal fiscal year 2023 and back several behavioral health efforts. The bill includes over $10 billion for behavioral health initiatives. These include $4.9 billion in funding to address opioid abuse and $5.27 billion for...
marketplace.org
Prescription drugs are effective treatments for opioid addiction. Expanding access won’t be easy.
There was a record number of drug overdose deaths in the U.S. last year — more than 107,000. And most of them were the result of heroin, fentanyl and other opioids. The cost of the opioid epidemic — in lives and in the suffering of those with addiction, their family and friends — is incalculable.
MedicalXpress
People with disabilities who misuse opioid drugs 73% more likely to attempt suicide, national study finds
People who take medical opioid drugs without a doctor's prescription are 37% more likely than non-users to plan suicide—and the risk is even greater for those with disabilities, who have 73% higher odds of attempting to take their own life. The findings are from a study of over 38,000...
Kinship care is the future of the child welfare system — let’s make it accessible to everyone
Earlier this year the Biden administration made headlines for including a large investment in kinship foster care in their 2023 proposed budget. This was historic for many reasons, most importantly because it is uncommon for a president to prioritize child welfare in the federal budget, let alone something as specific as kinship care.
Mental health care needs are increasing, but there's hope
The holidays are a time of warmth and connection, but they can also trigger painful memories of loss, trauma and loneliness. Driving the news: A new report by the American Psychological Association says a high demand for mental health services has led to longer waitlists, psychologist burnout and a large swath of unmet needs among Americans.
Researchers said 9.2 million Americans struggling with both addiction and a co-occurring mental health disorder
One of the first things we learn about drugs is that they can destroy our minds and our lives if we are not careful. This negative reality is what drives many people to seek additional treatment to help them cope with mental health issues. Unfortunately, many victims of substance abuse and addiction do not get the help they need.
bhbusiness.com
Top 10 Behavioral Health Stories of 2022: How ABA Layoffs, Value-Based Care and Dealmaking Defined the Year
The year 2022 saw several growing pains and tough lessons in the behavioral health industry. Two years after the onset of a world-altering pandemic, the behavioral health industry saw adjustments and reactions to a lot of new developments. The industry did so while grappling with several of its chronic headaches such as workforce shortages and payer-reimbursement challenges.
MedicalXpress
New visions for mental health care
Globally, 1 in 5 people will be affected by a serious mental health issue. Yet, according to Thomas Insel, the former head of the National Institute of Mental Health, despite tens of billions of dollars invested in neuroscience and genetics research, we've hardly moved the needle in improving the lives of people living with mental illness.
BBC
Isle of Man mental health scheme set to help more young people
More young people on the Isle of Man will receive mental health treatment than anticipated as part of new support scheme, Manx Care has said. The health operator has funded a charity to provide therapies as it aims to slash waiting lists for its Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service.
sippycupmom.com
How to Take Care of Your Mental Health: 8 Tips to Help You
Mental health is a state of well-being in which every individual realizes his or her own potential, can cope with the normal stresses of life, can work productively and fruitfully, and is able to make a contribution to her or his community. It is not just the absence of mental illness. It is characterized by positive emotions, good relationships with others, and a sense of purpose. Mental health problems can range from mild to severe and can be temporary or long-term. They can include depression, anxiety disorders, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, eating disorders, and addiction. Let’s take look at some tips for taking care of your mental health.
Healthline
Grace Gaustad on Mental Health, Trauma, and Finding Purpose
Grace Gaustad (they/them) was playing piano at four years old and writing songs by six or seven. Around the same age, they started having severe anxiety. “Before I even was old enough to know what it was, my anxiety was pretty severe—enough for my parents to have me see a a doctor about it,” says Gaustad.
beckersdental.com
Oral health groups urge stronger dental benefits under state Medicaid programs
The Oral Health Response Workgroup called on Congress to ensure all states offer extensive adult dental benefits under Medicaid. The organization is composed of several dental and healthcare organizations, including the American Dental Association, National Rural Health Association and the CareQuest Institute for Oral Health. In its Dec. 7 statement,...
2minutemedicine.com
Wellness Check: Mental Health
1. In this meta-ethnography, basic human needs, psycho-emotional factors, and external social determinants demonstrated a role in the unmet mental health needs of homeless individuals. 2. Furthermore, stable housing was found to be foundational in improving all domains of mental health needs. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Over 200,000 individuals...
calmatters.network
With Psychiatric Medications for Foster Youth, the Consent Process is Far From Informed
Having treated thousands of foster youth over the course of a decades-long career, and consulted on monitoring practices for many systems, I believe that the informed consent process for treating kids in foster care with psychiatric medication is broken. It has evolved into little more than bean counter monitoring: recording whether a signature is on a piece of paper that in many if not most instances hasn’t met the minimum criteria for true informed consent.
bhbusiness.com
Behavioral Health Startups Foresight, Headspace, SonderMind, Eleanor Lay Off Staff
A slew of behavioral health startups have laid off employees. These startups, many of which have raised tens of millions of dollars in the last year, include Foresight Mental Health, Headspace Health, SonderMind and Eleanor Health. This comes as venture-backed organizations on the whole continue to scale back in the face of new economic headwinds.
verywellmind.com
Types of Behavioral Disorders in Children
Some conditions that may contribute to behavior issues in children include the following. Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurobehavioral condition that is usually first diagnosed in childhood. It involves characteristic behavior patterns that may involve hyperactivity, inattention, and impulsivity. Children with these characteristics may have more difficulty paying attention, staying on task, and controlling their behaviors.
KXLY
How parents can play a key role in prevention, treatment of teen mental health problems
More than 44% of teens reported persistent feelings of sadness and hopelessness in the first half of 2021, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The early 2022 report, which was based on an online survey, also found that nearly 20% had seriously considered suicide, and 9% attempted suicide.
bhbusiness.com
Virtual MAT Sees Much Higher Retention Than Industry Averages, Companies Find
Recently, three virtual medication-assisted treatment (MAT) startups have released research findings that demonstrate telehealth has been key to retaining patients and improving care outcomes. The companies — Bicycle Health, Quit Genius and Ophelia Health — are burgeoning behavioral health tech companies that have secured major venture capital funding and have...
Comments / 0