ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Russell Wilson update

While it wasn’t a pretty game, the Denver Broncos won their fourth game of the season in Week 15, defeating the Arizona Cardinals. Russell Wilson, who has had a miserable first season in Denver, was sidelined after sustaining a concussion in Week 14. But while the Broncos won without Wilson in Week 15, they will not attempt to do the same in Week 16.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Patriots legend arrested for felony assault

Unfortunate news out of Los Angeles Monday when New England Patriots legend Willie McGinest was arrested for assault, according to law enforcement. Three three-time Super Bowl champion linebacker was booked by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office on Monday at 7:30 a.m. on a felony assault charge, per Fox News.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Absolutely brutal Packers-Rams bad beat revealed

The Green Bay Packers had the ball at the Los Angeles Rams one-yard line while leading 24-12 with 1:39 left to play during Monday night’s game. But instead of punching it in for another touchdown, the Packers decided to end the game with a series of quarterback kneels. And that decision likely cost some bettors quite a bit of money.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Brittany Mahomes furious at NFL referees

The NFL has gotten serious about protecting quarterbacks in recent years to the point. In fact, the number of controversial roughing the passer penalties have become frustrating to fans lately and has a number of prominent players calling for a change in the way the penalty is called. But on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the turf violently with no flag – and his wife Brittany Mahomes was not happy about it.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Referee shockingly defends horrible game-altering decision

The Washington Commanders lost Sunday night’s game to the New York Giants in a controversial fashion thanks to a few sketchy decisions from NFL referees. But after the game, the officials defended those decisions. On what appeared to be a potential game-tying touchdown, wide receiver Terry McLaurin was flagged...
WASHINGTON, DC
thecomeback.com

Veteran quarterback could reportedly demand a trade

When the Green Bay Packers selected former Utah State Aggies star quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, it was clear that the team intended the college standout to one day become their starting quarterback following the departure or retirement of star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But after three seasons, that still hasn’t happened. And it could lead to Love seeking a trade.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Robert Saleh’s insane Zach Wilson quote

The New York Jets drafted rookie quarterback Zach Wilson as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. While he initially emerged as the team’s starting quarterback, it didn’t take long for the team to bench him in favor of current starter Mike White this year.
NEW YORK STATE
thecomeback.com

Micah Parsons absolutely blasts NFL referees

It’s no secret that the NFL goes out of its way to protect its quarterbacks with its roughing the passer penalty, and the league has made it clear that it has no plans to stop doing so, citing high television ratings. But as Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons has continually pointed out, that sets the league up for hypocrisy when it fails to protect other star players at other positions.
thecomeback.com

Chandler Jones reflects on ‘crazy’ game-winning TD

It’s hard to overstate how crazy the final play of Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders was. By the time Chandler Jones caught a lateral intended for Mac Jones, stiff-armed the quarterback into the earth, and scampered 48 yards for a game-winning touchdown, it was all too much for a lot of NFL folks to process. That includes Jones, who finally had a chance to catch his breath and discuss it.
thecomeback.com

Bryce Young explains his controversial decision

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had every reason not to play in the Sugar Bowl next week. The Crimson Tide aren’t playing for a national championship and he could get injured which could affect his NFL Draft stock. But the former Heisman Trophy quarterback decided it was best for him...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers’ shocking interception

Anyone lucky enough to intercept a pass thrown by Aaron Rodgers during his MVP seasons of 2020 and 2021 probably should have saved the ball. The 2022 season, though, hasn’t gone nearly as well. And those struggles showed up again on Monday night, when Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were taking on the Los Angeles Rams.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecomeback.com

Sports Twitter had some fun with Coach Batman

These truly are the glory days of great names in college sports. As we celebrate the arrival of new college football players Rocky Beers and Dude Person, we also have to make some time to appreciate college soccer coach Mark Batman. Batman was introduced as the new head coach of...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy