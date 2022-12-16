The NFL has gotten serious about protecting quarterbacks in recent years to the point. In fact, the number of controversial roughing the passer penalties have become frustrating to fans lately and has a number of prominent players calling for a change in the way the penalty is called. But on Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was thrown to the turf violently with no flag – and his wife Brittany Mahomes was not happy about it.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO