ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Riddle Cheating On Multiple Adult Film Stars?, One Indicates He’s In Rehab
It was reported last week here on eWn that Matt Riddle recently failed a second WWE Wellness Policy test, and he has now been forced to enter an in-patient drug treatment facility. At the time, there were some conflicting reports as to whether this was true or not as WWE...
ewrestlingnews.com
MJF Threatens To Verbally Assassinate Radio Host, AEW Dynamite Meet & Greet, More
WFAN Sports Radio broadcaster Craig Carton wants to go head-to-head with AEW World Champion MJF, which resulted in the following reply from the Salt of the Earth:. “I’ll come on to assassinate this man verbally.”. All Elite Wrestling will be holding a meet and greet prior to tomorrow’s Holiday...
ewrestlingnews.com
Update – 3 Matches Announced For Monday’s Episode Of RAW
We’ve got a new match confirmed for Monday’s episode of RAW. On Sunday, WWE took to Twitter to announce that we’ll see The Street Profits facing off against The Judgment Day in a tag team match on RAW. You can check out the updated lineup for Monday’s...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bruce Prichard Talks Chris Jericho Reinventing Himself In 2007, Carlito Not Reaching His Full Potential
WWE’s Bruce Prichard recently took to his podcast, “Something To Wrestle,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. Prichard talked about how Chris Jericho reinvented himself in 2007, Carlito not reaching his full potential, Ric Flair, and more. Here’s the highlights:. Chris Jericho’s new presentation in 2007:...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eric Bischoff Claims Christian Cage Never Moved The Needle For TNA Wrestling
Christian Cage was with TNA/Impact Wrestling for years, but never ‘moved the needle’ according to Eric Bischoff. Just days after his WWE departure in 2005, Cage debuted for TNA Wrestling where he would become a multi-time World Champion. Cage returned to WWE in 2009 and would become World...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Edwards Would Have Loved To See The Briscoes & Moose Join Honor No More
At Impact Wrestling’s Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on January 8, 2022, Honor No More made their IMPACT Wrestling debut as former ROH stars, namely, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Maria Kanellis, attacked Eddie Edwards and the rest of the IMPACT roster. At IMPACT No Surrender, Edwards joined the heel stable and became its leader. The group disbanded this past October when Taven, Bennett, Kanellis, and Vincent wrapped up with IMPACT Wrestling.
ewrestlingnews.com
Maki Itoh Would Decline WWE Offer Out Of Loyalty To AEW
Maki Itoh isn’t interested in a run in WWE, believing it would be disloyal to her friends and allies in All Elite Wrestling. Itoh made an impression with fans when she competed in the AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Tournament in 2021, and later competed at AEW Revolution that same year.
ewrestlingnews.com
Stephen A. Smith Discusses Potentially Appearing At WrestleMania, Wants To Be A Heel Manager
ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith recently hosted two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair on his show, First Take, to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Flair suggested bringing Smith to WrestleMania later next year for a role on the show as a manager. Smith responded by saying...
ewrestlingnews.com
Wade Barrett Wants To See Bronson Reed On SmackDown, The Undertaker News, Miz, More
As seen during last night’s episode of RAW, Bronson Reed made his return to WWE. WWE SmackDown commentator Wade Barrett took to Twitter today to react, writing:. “Yo, my dawgs @WWE. When is @JONAHISHERE gonna be scheduled for #SmackDown?”. WWE has officially announced the return of The Undertaker’s 1...
ewrestlingnews.com
Evil Uno Shares Details On AEW: Fight Forever
AEW wrestler and Dark Order founder Evil Uno recently sat down with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. Uno shared an update on the AEW: Fight Forever video game, which will be available across multiple platforms in 2023. Highlights of his interview are below:. Evil Uno on what fans can expect...
ewrestlingnews.com
Watch: ‘Blind’ Dominik Mysterio Struggles At WWE Live Event After Asuka’s Blue Mist
The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio was struggling with the effects of Asuka’s blue mist at a recent WWE live event. On last week’s episode of RAW, Mysterio took the mist from the Japanese Superstar during the latter’s match with Rhea Ripley. At a WWE live event...
ewrestlingnews.com
Saraya On An All-Women’s Show, Women’s Tag Titles, More
During a recent appearance on Pro Wrestling Bits, All Elite Wrestling’s Saraya opened up about wanting to see the AEW women’s division advance in the company. She advocated for the introduction of Women’s Tag Team Championships, as well as the possibility of an all-women’s show. “I’m...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On Returning To Universal Studios In Orlando For AEW Dark Tapings
Jeff Jarrett was once a regular frequenter of Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. Back in the day, Jarrett used to routinely work in Orlando for TNA Impact, which was filmed at the Impact Zone in Universal Studios. On his My World podcast, Jarrett addressed his latest return to Universal Studios...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jay White Claims All Eyes Are On Him Ahead Of Wrestle Kingdom 17
Jay White recently took part in an interview with Fightful ahead of his match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 against Kazuchika Okada. During the interview, White talked about himself making appearances in other promotions, turning him into a sought-after talent of sorts. Here’s what he had to say:. “No, because...
ewrestlingnews.com
Jimmy Korderas Discusses WWE Overusing The Rollup Finish
Earlier today, former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas took to Twitter to share his take on WWE using too many roll-up finishes lately. Korderas often shares “Reffin’ Rants” on Twitter, where he discusses the current wrestling product. “I’ve said it on here many times when something happens too...
ewrestlingnews.com
Rapper Rick Ross To Appear On This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
Rick Ross will be making his return to All Elite Wrestling on this week’s episode of Dynamite. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter earlier this evening to announce that the rapper will be moderating a face-to-face meeting between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Khan wrote,. “Tomorrow on @TBSNetwork,...
ewrestlingnews.com
Chavo Guerrero Jr. Denies Appearing For Canadian Indie Promotion
A Canadian indie promotion, namely, Christian National Wrestling Exhibition Alliance teased Chavo Guerrero Jr. appearing at their shows, only for the WWE alumnus to debunk their claim. On Monday, Guerrero took to Twitter to clarify his stance. You can check out his tweet below:. Guerrero has been actively working in...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Rampage Ratings For 12/16/22
Friday night’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT pulled in 464,000 total viewers. They drew a 0.15 rating total in the key 18-49 demographic. Last week the show did 457,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics reported the numbers. The episode...
ewrestlingnews.com
Apollo Crews On Cristiano Ronaldo Potentially Coming To WWE
During a recent interview with Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE NXT Superstar Apollo Crews discussed footballer Cristiano Ronaldo potentially trying to work in WWE, praising his mentality. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. Apollo Crews on how Ronaldo would do in WWE: “Honestly, with that...
ewrestlingnews.com
Matt Hardy On How ‘Broken’ Title Run Would’ve Looked Had He Stayed With Impact
Matt Hardy recently took to his podcast, “The Extreme Life Of Matt Hardy,” to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Hardy talked about having an expanded role with Impact Wrestling creatively had he stayed with the company, and how a World Title run would’ve looked with his “Broken” character.
