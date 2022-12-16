ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 16: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football

With the majority of fantasy football leagues readying for their semifinals, punching your ticket to the championship requires your whole team to show up, especially at wide receiver. As you begin your weekly research, study our Week 16 fantasy WR PPR rankings to find sleepers and streamers who can keep your seasons alive.
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15 game

This week's edition of "Monday Night Football" pits two of the most-talked about QBs in the league against one another. No one had a more hectic week than Rams passer Baker Mayfield. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick went from Panthers backup to Los Angeles starter in the matter of days. And although he wasn't perfect against the Raiders, he did string together an impressive fourth-quarter comeback. For his late heroics he was, somewhat surprisingly, named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Twitter pokes fun at Patriots with memes, critiques after disastrous lateral leads to loss vs. Raiders

The Patriots went with what was supposed to be a conservative play call with three seconds left in their Week 15 game against the Raiders. The teams were tied 24-24 and the Patriots didn't have a realistic chance at scoring. So they handed the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson on a draw play that was designed to run out the clock and send the game to overtime.
ng-sportingnews.com

Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Jets-Jaguars Showdown tournaments

Two AFC squads with playoff aspirations meet to kick off Week 16 on Thursday Night Football when the 6-8 Jaguars travel to MetLife Stadium to face the 7-7 Jets. Thursday's contest is projected to be a close, low-scoring contest, with the Jets sitting as short one-point home favorites with a total of 38, according to BetMGM. While there aren't a ton of big names in the player pool, there's enough talent to compose a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead to some DFS cash at the end of the night.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ng-sportingnews.com

Aaron Rodgers needles Christian Watson after incompletion affects Packers-Rams betting line, fantasy football: 'Run the right routes'

It seems a lot of people are going to be cursing Christian Watson's name Monday night, and one of them is Aaron Rodgers... in jest. The Packers had one of their more complete wins of the season against the Rams Monday, winning 24-12 to knock the Rams out of playoff contention and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. But a snafu by the Packers near the goal line kept it from being at least 30-12 as a final score.
GREEN BAY, WI
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 15 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final four weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 15.
ng-sportingnews.com

Taking stock in Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes: Is it time for Raptors, Bulls to join NBA Draft race?

Entering the 2022-23 season, the entire NBA universe was expecting an epic race for a once-in-a-lifetime prospect, 7-4 wunderkind Victor Wembanyama. As the season has gone on, Wembanyama's draft stock — which was already being compared to the hype of arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James — has somehow only gone up. The 18-year-old Frenchman is averaging 22.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.3 assists per game, leading Metropolitans 92 to a 10-3 record in LNB Pro A (France) so far this season.
CHICAGO, IL
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Weather Week 16: Rain, snow, wind, cold in forecast will affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Just in case you didn't have enough on your plate during semifinal week -- traveling for the holidays, majority of NFL games on Saturday, overanalyzing every fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decision -- Mother Nature decided to add one more. The Week 16 NFL weather forecast calls for steady rain for Jaguars-Jets, snow and 40-mph gusts for Saints-Browns, more heavy winds for Bills-Bears, and frigid cold for several other games. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup decisions.

