Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Shock Everyone With Superstar SigningOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco rent climbs to $4,471 a month for a two-bedroom apartmentBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Popular Tea Chain Restaurant is Closing a Location in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSan Francisco, CA
Oakland Athletics Make A Free Agency SplashOnlyHomersOakland, CA
Related
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
ng-sportingnews.com
Commanders playoff chances: How Washington can still win NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Commanders had their shot at redemption after tying the Giants on the road two weeks ago. They were hosting their NFC East rival in a pivotal NFC matchup back in Landover on Sunday night. They were unable to capitalize on their chances. Washington lost 20-12 as a controversial penalty...
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers playoff picture: Green Bay's updated NFC wild-card chances to still make NFL playoffs
The Packers are 6-8 after beating the Rams at home 24-12 on Monday night to close Week 15. Green Bay still has plenty of motivation to finish strong with Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur as it is barely alive in the NFC playoff race. There's no more chance to repeat...
ng-sportingnews.com
How do ties work in the NFL standings? Explaining tiebreaker rules for the 2022 playoff picture
The NFL playoff race is starting to heat up as the 2022 regular season winds down. Fans are now starting to crunch the numbers to see exactly what their favorite teams have to do to make the postseason and vie for a Super Bowl victory. That's not always easy to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 16: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
With the majority of fantasy football leagues readying for their semifinals, punching your ticket to the championship requires your whole team to show up, especially at wide receiver. As you begin your weekly research, study our Week 16 fantasy WR PPR rankings to find sleepers and streamers who can keep your seasons alive.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL power rankings: Lions, Giants, Chargers boost playoff outlooks; Cowboys, Patriots, Jets fade for Week 16
Week 15 in the NFL punched a few more postseason tickets in the AFC and the NFC. Some teams improved their chances to join that party soon, while others hampered their situations. Another unpredictable regular season is three weeks from ending. Through that, there are still some reliable powerhouses emerging...
ng-sportingnews.com
How Tom Brady's historic turnover-filled performance fueled Buccaneers' meltdown vs. Bengals
After a 35-7 flattening by the 49ers in Week 14, the Buccaneers appeared to have found their rhythm again against the Bengals in Week 15 on Sunday. Tampa Bay went into the halftime locker room leading 17-3 — it led 17-0 at one point — and was set to receive the second-half kickoff.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 16 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
Fewer people are obsessing over start 'em, sit 'em decisions at this point in the season, but the ones who still care really care. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever, and the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 16 lineup choices.
ng-sportingnews.com
What NFL games are on Christmas in 2022? TV schedule, times, channels for NFL Week 16 tripleheader
The NFL is taking over Christmas. A year after playing two games on Christmas, the league has scheduled a tripleheader featuring Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and the defending champion Rams. With Christmas falling on a Sunday, the NFL is following its tradition of putting a typical Sunday slate of games...
ng-sportingnews.com
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15 game
This week's edition of "Monday Night Football" pits two of the most-talked about QBs in the league against one another. No one had a more hectic week than Rams passer Baker Mayfield. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick went from Panthers backup to Los Angeles starter in the matter of days. And although he wasn't perfect against the Raiders, he did string together an impressive fourth-quarter comeback. For his late heroics he was, somewhat surprisingly, named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Twitter pokes fun at Patriots with memes, critiques after disastrous lateral leads to loss vs. Raiders
The Patriots went with what was supposed to be a conservative play call with three seconds left in their Week 15 game against the Raiders. The teams were tied 24-24 and the Patriots didn't have a realistic chance at scoring. So they handed the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson on a draw play that was designed to run out the clock and send the game to overtime.
ng-sportingnews.com
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Jets-Jaguars Showdown tournaments
Two AFC squads with playoff aspirations meet to kick off Week 16 on Thursday Night Football when the 6-8 Jaguars travel to MetLife Stadium to face the 7-7 Jets. Thursday's contest is projected to be a close, low-scoring contest, with the Jets sitting as short one-point home favorites with a total of 38, according to BetMGM. While there aren't a ton of big names in the player pool, there's enough talent to compose a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead to some DFS cash at the end of the night.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers needles Christian Watson after incompletion affects Packers-Rams betting line, fantasy football: 'Run the right routes'
It seems a lot of people are going to be cursing Christian Watson's name Monday night, and one of them is Aaron Rodgers... in jest. The Packers had one of their more complete wins of the season against the Rams Monday, winning 24-12 to knock the Rams out of playoff contention and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. But a snafu by the Packers near the goal line kept it from being at least 30-12 as a final score.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 15 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final four weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 15.
ng-sportingnews.com
Taking stock in Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes: Is it time for Raptors, Bulls to join NBA Draft race?
Entering the 2022-23 season, the entire NBA universe was expecting an epic race for a once-in-a-lifetime prospect, 7-4 wunderkind Victor Wembanyama. As the season has gone on, Wembanyama's draft stock — which was already being compared to the hype of arguably the greatest player of all time, LeBron James — has somehow only gone up. The 18-year-old Frenchman is averaging 22.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 blocks and 2.3 assists per game, leading Metropolitans 92 to a 10-3 record in LNB Pro A (France) so far this season.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Weather Week 16: Rain, snow, wind, cold in forecast will affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Just in case you didn't have enough on your plate during semifinal week -- traveling for the holidays, majority of NFL games on Saturday, overanalyzing every fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decision -- Mother Nature decided to add one more. The Week 16 NFL weather forecast calls for steady rain for Jaguars-Jets, snow and 40-mph gusts for Saints-Browns, more heavy winds for Bills-Bears, and frigid cold for several other games. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Drake Jackson footing $300k rookie dinner bill debunked by 49ers veteran Arik Armstead: 'It was a prank'
NFL Twitter was all aflutter Sunday heading into Monday, when a video featuring 49ers rookie Drake Jackson went viral from the 49ers' rookie dinner. The bill showed $322,391.05 in charges from the 49ers' outing, and it was thought Jackson -- a second-round pick by the Niners at No. 61 overall -- was on the hook for it.
Comments / 0