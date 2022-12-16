It seems a lot of people are going to be cursing Christian Watson's name Monday night, and one of them is Aaron Rodgers... in jest. The Packers had one of their more complete wins of the season against the Rams Monday, winning 24-12 to knock the Rams out of playoff contention and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. But a snafu by the Packers near the goal line kept it from being at least 30-12 as a final score.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO