Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care
In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
How Tom Brady's historic turnover-filled performance fueled Buccaneers' meltdown vs. Bengals
After a 35-7 flattening by the 49ers in Week 14, the Buccaneers appeared to have found their rhythm again against the Bengals in Week 15 on Sunday. Tampa Bay went into the halftime locker room leading 17-3 — it led 17-0 at one point — and was set to receive the second-half kickoff.
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 16: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football
As the Jackson 5 once sang, "Can you feel it?" It's Christmas week, the fantasy football semifinals are upon us, and we have 11 games on Saturday for a Christmas Eve bonanza of fantasy action. For the fantasy squads still alive, there is no longer any room for error. Every opponent is formidable, and every start 'em, sit 'em decision -- even D/ST -- can make or break your postseason run. So, be sure to check into our Week 16 fantasy defense rankings early and often leading up to your must-win matchup.
Packers playoff picture: Green Bay's updated NFC wild-card chances to still make NFL playoffs
The Packers are 6-8 after beating the Rams at home 24-12 on Monday night to close Week 15. Green Bay still has plenty of motivation to finish strong with Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur as it is barely alive in the NFC playoff race. There's no more chance to repeat...
NFL Twitter pokes fun at Patriots with memes, critiques after disastrous lateral leads to loss vs. Raiders
The Patriots went with what was supposed to be a conservative play call with three seconds left in their Week 15 game against the Raiders. The teams were tied 24-24 and the Patriots didn't have a realistic chance at scoring. So they handed the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson on a draw play that was designed to run out the clock and send the game to overtime.
Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping
Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rumor of big-time QB flip on National Signing Day has Twitter sending Arch Manning everywhere
National Signing Day might be by headlined by a major surprise. According to The Athletic's Ari Wasserman, there is "going to be a big-time QB flipping" on Wednesday. "It's going to be a wild ride," Wasserman added in a tweet late Tuesday. Wasserman offered enough details to set social media...
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Drake Jackson footing $300k rookie dinner bill debunked by 49ers veteran Arik Armstead: 'It was a prank'
NFL Twitter was all aflutter Sunday heading into Monday, when a video featuring 49ers rookie Drake Jackson went viral from the 49ers' rookie dinner. The bill showed $322,391.05 in charges from the 49ers' outing, and it was thought Jackson -- a second-round pick by the Niners at No. 61 overall -- was on the hook for it.
Eagles' QB depth chart: Gardner Minshew set to take over if Jalen Hurts misses time with injury
A nearly perfect season for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles has hit a major bump in the road. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Philadelphia's 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday, according to multiple reports. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined, but the consensus seems to be he is doubtful to play against the Cowboys this weekend.
A.J. Dillon injury update: Packers get good news after RB leaves 'MNF' game vs. Rams with possible concussion
A.J. Dillon wasn't putting up huge yards Monday against the Rams, but he was putting up tough ones. The running back had 11 carries for 36 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter of what was looking like a solid game for the Packers. In the third...
Most rushing yards by a QB in a season: Justin Fields joins Lamar Jackson, Michael Vick on exclusive list
The Bears lost a hard-fought battle to the Eagles in Week 15, but Justin Fields did well to keep them in the game. Fields did well through the air, going 14 of 21 for 152 yards and two touchdowns. However, he made a bigger impact on the ground, where he often proved too slippery for the Philadelphia defense to catch.
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
Dean Pees injury update: Falcons defensive coordinator released from hospital after collision with Saints defender
The Falcons were already undermanned on defense heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Now, they are set to operate without their top coach on the defensive side of the ball. Dean Pees reportedly collided with a Saints player during pregame warmups at the Superdome. The veteran defensive...
Officials miss pass interference in end zone late in Commanders vs. Giants after questionable penalty negates TD
The whole "let them play" approach to officiating late in games only seemed to matter when it went against the Commanders on Sunday. Two plays after a controversial illegal formation penalty on Terry McLaurin erased a Washington touchdown against the Giants that would have set up a possible game-tying 2-point conversion, officials missed what looked to be a blatant pass interference penalty on Darnay Holmes for his coverage of Curtis Samuel in the end zone.
Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15 game
This week's edition of "Monday Night Football" pits two of the most-talked about QBs in the league against one another. No one had a more hectic week than Rams passer Baker Mayfield. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick went from Panthers backup to Los Angeles starter in the matter of days. And although he wasn't perfect against the Raiders, he did string together an impressive fourth-quarter comeback. For his late heroics he was, somewhat surprisingly, named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, more affecting Week 16 WR rankings
With Week 16 starting in a couple of days, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury updates on wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, and Chase Claypool, all of whom missed the past couple of games due to injury. If these WRs can make it through a full week of practice and play this weekend, it will help fantasy owners who are still in the playoffs. However, if they're once again out, it will have a noticeable effect on WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Matt LaFleur explains kneel-downs to end Packers' win over Rams that upset bettors everywhere
Matt LaFleur may have made some bettors upset on Monday night. In general, there are two schools of thought of winning in the NFL: Run it up until the clock hits all zeroes, or practice grace and know when to let off the gas pedal. The Packers did the latter in their win over the Rams.
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Lions keep playoff hopes alive — and there's hope for a top-5 pick, too
The Lions are in the sweet spot for NFL franchises. Though they're still on the outside looking in for the 2022 NFL playoffs, Dan Campbell's crew picked up another win in Week 15, downing the Jets in a MetLife Stadium thriller 20-17. And the Lions aren't just keeping their playoff...
Ray Lewis confirms he was on the phone with Packers in 1996 NFL Draft photo before Ravens selection
DeMarcus Ware and Ray Lewis were guests on the Manningcast as recent additions to Eli and Peyton's Pro Bowl staffs, and they had some interesting nuggets on their NFL careers. Lewis in particular shared how his legacy was nearly forever altered by where he was drafted. The Ravens, of course,...
