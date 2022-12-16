ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former Super Bowl Champion RB In Hospice Care

In 2012, the Denver Broncos selected running back Ronnie Hillman in the 3rd round of the NFL Draft. He proceeded to play for the team for four seasons and won a Super Bowl in 2015, the last year with the team and having Peyton Manning at quarterback.
DENVER, CO
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Defense rankings Week 16: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

As the Jackson 5 once sang, "Can you feel it?" It's Christmas week, the fantasy football semifinals are upon us, and we have 11 games on Saturday for a Christmas Eve bonanza of fantasy action. For the fantasy squads still alive, there is no longer any room for error. Every opponent is formidable, and every start 'em, sit 'em decision -- even D/ST -- can make or break your postseason run. So, be sure to check into our Week 16 fantasy defense rankings early and often leading up to your must-win matchup.
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL Twitter pokes fun at Patriots with memes, critiques after disastrous lateral leads to loss vs. Raiders

The Patriots went with what was supposed to be a conservative play call with three seconds left in their Week 15 game against the Raiders. The teams were tied 24-24 and the Patriots didn't have a realistic chance at scoring. So they handed the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson on a draw play that was designed to run out the clock and send the game to overtime.
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles' QB depth chart: Gardner Minshew set to take over if Jalen Hurts misses time with injury

A nearly perfect season for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles has hit a major bump in the road. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Philadelphia's 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday, according to multiple reports. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined, but the consensus seems to be he is doubtful to play against the Cowboys this weekend.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

Officials miss pass interference in end zone late in Commanders vs. Giants after questionable penalty negates TD

The whole "let them play" approach to officiating late in games only seemed to matter when it went against the Commanders on Sunday. Two plays after a controversial illegal formation penalty on Terry McLaurin erased a Washington touchdown against the Giants that would have set up a possible game-tying 2-point conversion, officials missed what looked to be a blatant pass interference penalty on Darnay Holmes for his coverage of Curtis Samuel in the end zone.
WASHINGTON, DC
ng-sportingnews.com

Who plays on 'Monday Night Football' tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 15 game

This week's edition of "Monday Night Football" pits two of the most-talked about QBs in the league against one another. No one had a more hectic week than Rams passer Baker Mayfield. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick went from Panthers backup to Los Angeles starter in the matter of days. And although he wasn't perfect against the Raiders, he did string together an impressive fourth-quarter comeback. For his late heroics he was, somewhat surprisingly, named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 14.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, more affecting Week 16 WR rankings

With Week 16 starting in a couple of days, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury updates on wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, and Chase Claypool, all of whom missed the past couple of games due to injury. If these WRs can make it through a full week of practice and play this weekend, it will help fantasy owners who are still in the playoffs. However, if they're once again out, it will have a noticeable effect on WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy