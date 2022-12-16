ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NFL Twitter pokes fun at Patriots with memes, critiques after disastrous lateral leads to loss vs. Raiders

The Patriots went with what was supposed to be a conservative play call with three seconds left in their Week 15 game against the Raiders. The teams were tied 24-24 and the Patriots didn't have a realistic chance at scoring. So they handed the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson on a draw play that was designed to run out the clock and send the game to overtime.
Fantasy Defense rankings Week 16: Who to start, sit at D/ST in fantasy football

As the Jackson 5 once sang, "Can you feel it?" It's Christmas week, the fantasy football semifinals are upon us, and we have 11 games on Saturday for a Christmas Eve bonanza of fantasy action. For the fantasy squads still alive, there is no longer any room for error. Every opponent is formidable, and every start 'em, sit 'em decision -- even D/ST -- can make or break your postseason run. So, be sure to check into our Week 16 fantasy defense rankings early and often leading up to your must-win matchup.
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks

It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Thursday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Jets-Jaguars Showdown tournaments

Two AFC squads with playoff aspirations meet to kick off Week 16 on Thursday Night Football when the 6-8 Jaguars travel to MetLife Stadium to face the 7-7 Jets. Thursday's contest is projected to be a close, low-scoring contest, with the Jets sitting as short one-point home favorites with a total of 38, according to BetMGM. While there aren't a ton of big names in the player pool, there's enough talent to compose a competitive DraftKings Showdown lineup that will hopefully lead to some DFS cash at the end of the night.
Eagles' QB depth chart: Gardner Minshew set to take over if Jalen Hurts misses time with injury

A nearly perfect season for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles has hit a major bump in the road. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Philadelphia's 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday, according to multiple reports. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined, but the consensus seems to be he is doubtful to play against the Cowboys this weekend.
Officials miss pass interference in end zone late in Commanders vs. Giants after questionable penalty negates TD

The whole "let them play" approach to officiating late in games only seemed to matter when it went against the Commanders on Sunday. Two plays after a controversial illegal formation penalty on Terry McLaurin erased a Washington touchdown against the Giants that would have set up a possible game-tying 2-point conversion, officials missed what looked to be a blatant pass interference penalty on Darnay Holmes for his coverage of Curtis Samuel in the end zone.
Rams vs. Packers final score, results: Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay cruise to victory over Los Angeles

At one point, many expected this game to be an entertaining battle between two of the NFC's top teams. That seems like a very long time ago. What we got instead on the Week 15 edition of "Monday Night Football" was an ugly game between two teams just trying to keep their seasons respectable. In the end, the Packers prevailed 24-12 over the Rams to stay alive (barely) in the race for the postseason.
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 16: Deon Jackson, Jahan Dotson among top free-agent pickups

Zack Moss? Royce Freeman? Marquise Goodwin? You know it's fantasy football playoff time when these names are among the top fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. It's also not surprising that guys who were hot pickups earlier in the season, such as Deon Jackson, Jahan Dotson, Tyler Allgeier, and Khalil Herbert, are also back in the mix for Week 16. Waivers will likely be busy this week, but you can expect plenty of action after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in ESPN and Yahoo leagues, too.
NFL Weather Week 16: Rain, snow, wind, cold in forecast will affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions

Just in case you didn't have enough on your plate during semifinal week -- traveling for the holidays, majority of NFL games on Saturday, overanalyzing every fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decision -- Mother Nature decided to add one more. The Week 16 NFL weather forecast calls for steady rain for Jaguars-Jets, snow and 40-mph gusts for Saints-Browns, more heavy winds for Bills-Bears, and frigid cold for several other games. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your lineup decisions.
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 15 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final four weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 15.

