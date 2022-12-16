49ers' Nick Bosa shrugs off controversial roughing the passer penalty for hit on Geno Smith: 'Right call'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle cop suspended 15 days for threatening exJustin WardSeattle, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Twitter pokes fun at Patriots with memes, critiques after disastrous lateral leads to loss vs. Raiders
The Patriots went with what was supposed to be a conservative play call with three seconds left in their Week 15 game against the Raiders. The teams were tied 24-24 and the Patriots didn't have a realistic chance at scoring. So they handed the ball to Rhamondre Stevenson on a draw play that was designed to run out the clock and send the game to overtime.
ng-sportingnews.com
Eagles' QB depth chart: Gardner Minshew set to take over if Jalen Hurts misses time with injury
A nearly perfect season for Jalen Hurts and the Eagles has hit a major bump in the road. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in Philadelphia's 25-20 win over the Bears on Sunday, according to multiple reports. It's unclear how long the injury will keep him sidelined, but the consensus seems to be he is doubtful to play against the Cowboys this weekend.
ng-sportingnews.com
Drake Jackson footing $300k rookie dinner bill debunked by 49ers veteran Arik Armstead: 'It was a prank'
NFL Twitter was all aflutter Sunday heading into Monday, when a video featuring 49ers rookie Drake Jackson went viral from the 49ers' rookie dinner. The bill showed $322,391.05 in charges from the 49ers' outing, and it was thought Jackson -- a second-round pick by the Niners at No. 61 overall -- was on the hook for it.
ng-sportingnews.com
Packers playoff picture: Green Bay's updated NFC wild-card chances to still make NFL playoffs
The Packers are 6-8 after beating the Rams at home 24-12 on Monday night to close Week 15. Green Bay still has plenty of motivation to finish strong with Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur as it is barely alive in the NFC playoff race. There's no more chance to repeat...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Rams vs. Packers in Week 15
Baker's back! Time will tell if he's better than ever. The much-maligned quarterback made a wonderful first impression with the Rams in Week 14, stringing together an improbable fourth-quarter comeback. He'll hope to do one better against the Packers, this time under the bright lights of "Monday Night Football." This...
ng-sportingnews.com
Rumor of big-time QB flip on National Signing Day has Twitter sending Arch Manning everywhere
National Signing Day might be by headlined by a major surprise. According to The Athletic's Ari Wasserman, there is "going to be a big-time QB flipping" on Wednesday. "It's going to be a wild ride," Wasserman added in a tweet late Tuesday. Wasserman offered enough details to set social media...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy RB PPR Rankings Week 16: Who to start, sit at running back in fantasy football
Just like the Detroit Lions, who have won six of their past seven games and find themselves firmly in the wild card hunt, and the New England Patriots, who just lateraled their way out of the playoff race, the fantasy football postseason provides thrilling victories and agonizing defeats. If you're one of the few fantasy football owners moving onto the semifinals, good on ya, but things only get tougher from here on out. The right running back plays could be the difference between a trophy and melancholy, payout and bow-out, eternal bragging rights and a meaningless third-place fight. If you really want to win this thing, make our Week 16 fantasy RB PPR rankings your second home all week.
ng-sportingnews.com
A.J. Dillon injury update: Packers get good news after RB leaves 'MNF' game vs. Rams with possible concussion
A.J. Dillon wasn't putting up huge yards Monday against the Rams, but he was putting up tough ones. The running back had 11 carries for 36 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter of what was looking like a solid game for the Packers. In the third...
ng-sportingnews.com
Jalen Hurts injury update: Eagles QB's status vs. Cowboys uncertain due to shoulder issue
Jalen Hurts was able to power through a shoulder injury against the Bears on Sunday, leading the Eagles to their 13th win of the season, but Philadelphia might be planning to play it safe ahead of a Christmas Eve matchup with the Cowboys. The MVP candidate appeared to be in...
ng-sportingnews.com
Rams vs. Packers free live streams: How to watch NFL 'Monday Night Football' game without cable
Rams vs. Packers looked like a premier matchup when the schedule was released in the spring, but both teams find themselves fighting to avoid elimination from the playoff race entering the final four weeks of the season. The Rams (4-9) never got their offense in rhythm and have dealt with...
ng-sportingnews.com
How do ties work in the NFL standings? Explaining tiebreaker rules for the 2022 playoff picture
The NFL playoff race is starting to heat up as the 2022 regular season winds down. Fans are now starting to crunch the numbers to see exactly what their favorite teams have to do to make the postseason and vie for a Super Bowl victory. That's not always easy to...
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 16 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
It's either the semifinals or the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs for most, depending on the size of your league. Every team is in action, though the bulk of Week 16's games are on Saturday. That means fantasy owners will have one fewer day than usual to make key start 'em, sit 'em decisions, but SN's Vinnie Iyer has your back with his Week 16 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
ng-sportingnews.com
Commanders playoff chances: How Washington can still win NFC wild card in NFL playoff picture
The Commanders had their shot at redemption after tying the Giants on the road two weeks ago. They were hosting their NFC East rival in a pivotal NFC matchup back in Landover on Sunday night. They were unable to capitalize on their chances. Washington lost 20-12 as a controversial penalty...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL picks, predictions for Week 16: Cowboys edge Eagles; Bengals beat Patriots; Lions, Jaguars on cusp of playoffs
The NFL playoff picture remains complicated heading into Week 16, and five 7-7 teams are in the spotlight looking for help on Christmas week. The Jets sit ninth in the AFC standings ahead of Thursday’s prime-time matchup against the Jaguars. Will Zach Wilson or Mike White get the start? That’s a development worth watching.
ng-sportingnews.com
Aaron Rodgers needles Christian Watson after incompletion affects Packers-Rams betting line, fantasy football: 'Run the right routes'
It seems a lot of people are going to be cursing Christian Watson's name Monday night, and one of them is Aaron Rodgers... in jest. The Packers had one of their more complete wins of the season against the Rams Monday, winning 24-12 to knock the Rams out of playoff contention and keep their slim playoff hopes alive. But a snafu by the Packers near the goal line kept it from being at least 30-12 as a final score.
ng-sportingnews.com
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, more affecting Week 16 WR rankings
With Week 16 starting in a couple of days, fantasy football owners are checking the latest injury updates on wide receivers Courtland Sutton, Treylon Burks, Brandin Cooks, and Chase Claypool, all of whom missed the past couple of games due to injury. If these WRs can make it through a full week of practice and play this weekend, it will help fantasy owners who are still in the playoffs. However, if they're once again out, it will have a noticeable effect on WR rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com
Dean Pees injury update: Falcons defensive coordinator released from hospital after collision with Saints defender
The Falcons were already undermanned on defense heading into Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Now, they are set to operate without their top coach on the defensive side of the ball. Dean Pees reportedly collided with a Saints player during pregame warmups at the Superdome. The veteran defensive...
ng-sportingnews.com
Matt LaFleur explains kneel-downs to end Packers' win over Rams that upset bettors everywhere
Matt LaFleur may have made some bettors upset on Monday night. In general, there are two schools of thought of winning in the NFL: Run it up until the clock hits all zeroes, or practice grace and know when to let off the gas pedal. The Packers did the latter in their win over the Rams.
ng-sportingnews.com
Updated 2023 NFL Draft order: Lions keep playoff hopes alive — and there's hope for a top-5 pick, too
The Lions are in the sweet spot for NFL franchises. Though they're still on the outside looking in for the 2022 NFL playoffs, Dan Campbell's crew picked up another win in Week 15, downing the Jets in a MetLife Stadium thriller 20-17. And the Lions aren't just keeping their playoff...
ng-sportingnews.com
Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Rams-Packers single-game tournaments
A Rams-Packers showdown to close out Week 15 on Monday Night Football sounded a lot more exciting at the beginning of the season, but NFL DFS can make any matchup more interesting. Putting together a FanDuel single-game lineup isn't easy for this cold-weather contest, as Green Bay has most of the top talent, but we went with a few chalky picks and one big differentiator that we're hoping can pull us over the cash line.
Comments / 0