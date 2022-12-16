49ers' Nick Bosa shrugs off controversial roughing the passer penalty for hit on Geno Smith: 'Right call'

Just like the Detroit Lions, who have won six of their past seven games and find themselves firmly in the wild card hunt, and the New England Patriots, who just lateraled their way out of the playoff race, the fantasy football postseason provides thrilling victories and agonizing defeats. If you're one of the few fantasy football owners moving onto the semifinals, good on ya, but things only get tougher from here on out. The right running back plays could be the difference between a trophy and melancholy, payout and bow-out, eternal bragging rights and a meaningless third-place fight. If you really want to win this thing, make our Week 16 fantasy RB PPR rankings your second home all week.

