Read full article on original website
Related
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
Democrats vote to release six years of Trump’s tax returns
Democrats on the main tax-writing committee in the House voted during a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to make six years of former President Trump’s tax returns public — the culmination of years of Democratic efforts to obtain Trump’s financial records and a move that Republicans view as a provocation as they assume control of the […]
South Texas leaders warn lifting Title 42 would be ‘catastrophic’
A day after the U.S. Supreme Court temporarily allowed Title 42 to remain on the Southwest border, several South Texas leaders gathered for a town hall meeting to discuss what they called a crisis and chaos on the border.
House committee votes to release Donald Trump’s tax returns – as it happened
Records to be shared with public after committee spends hours in private deliberation
Comments / 0