Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
What Kate Middleton Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Over the course of their six-year relationship Kate Middleton has rarely spoken publicly about her brother- and sister-in-law, with only a few quotes on record.
Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert
A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources
King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan. The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood. One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more”...
Candace Owens Likens Meghan Markle to Martin Bashir Over Netflix Docuseries
In a tweet shared on Monday, Owens accused Meghan of "manipulating a royal to trash talk his/her own family for television views."
Queen Elizabeth’s Whole Reason for Not Allowing Prince Harry and Meghan’s Half-in, Half-out Deal Is Because of Sophie Wessex
Find out what royal experts are recalling about Sophie, Countess of Wessex embarrassing scandal and why Queen Elizabeth II wasn't agreeing to a half-in, half-out deal for Meghan and Harry.
Prince William Reluctantly Says George, Charlotte, and Louis Are Reason He Drinks Lots of Tea
Prince William attributed his tea consumption to his and Kate Middleton's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, during a Nov. 24 visit to Cornwall.
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Elle
There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo of the Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lili appears to wear a hand-me-down hat from brother Archie in footage from their Netflix series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle included never-before-seen photos and videos of their children, Archie and Lili, in Netflix's "Harry & Meghan."
Kate Has ‘Stack of Receipts’ To Counter Harry and Meghan’s Doc: ‘Hell-Bent’ On Tell-All Interview
She’s preparing. Princess Kate (née Middleton) is “hell-bent” on striking back against Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Netflix docuseries in her own televised interview, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Kate’s ammunition could potentially destroy Meghan,” the...
Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family
Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
Prince Harry Is ‘Fearful’ 1 of Queen Elizabeth’s Most-Trusted Aides Could Expose Him for Revenge, Commentator Says
Find out what a royal expert is revealing about how one of Queen Elizabeth's aides, who may want revenge against Prince Harry, can go after the duke publicly.
Prince Harry’s Own Biographer Says Interview Duke and Meghan Are Getting Award for Was Filled With ‘More Than 30 Lies’
Prince Harry's biographer did not hold back about the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights award, which she says the Sussexes are receiving for an interview with "over 30 lies."
Meghan Markle 'Racist' Tweet Lands Prince Harry Author in Hot Water
Royal commentator Angela Levin has come under fire online after she tweeted, "look how white Meghan's skin colour looks."
Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Doria Being Called the N-Word and Being Mistaken for Her Nanny
Prince Harry said that the "race element" separated the scrutiny Meghan Markle faced when news of their relationship broke as compared to that of the women who married into the royal family before her Meghan Markle is reflecting on the racism she witnessed her mother face. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about what it was like to grow up as a young biracial woman and the racist remarks towards her mother Doria Ragland in Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. The second episode featured a sit-down...
Harry and Meghan accused of ripping off Laguna Beach's iconic opening title card
Royal fans have cheekily accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of 'copying' the famous title card from early 2000s reality show Laguna Beach
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Snubbed’ the Rest of the Royals Before Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Because They Were ‘Frustrated,’ Expert Says
Find out what an expert is revealing about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex refusing to attend an event with the royal family just before Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.
Royal Family Is ‘Breathing a Sigh of Relief’ That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Didn’t Share Many Bombshells in Volume 1, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries premiered on Thursday, December 8 — and the royal family is likely at ease about its content. “I don't think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much. It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition […]
