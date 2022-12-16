ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Horrified,’ Prince William Is ‘Very Angry’ Over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Documentary Trailer: Royal Expert

A royal mess. King Charles III and his family are “horrified” over the first trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan, royal expert Christopher Andersen exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I think they're still holding their breaths and waiting for the other shoe to drop,” the King: The Life of […]
RadarOnline

'This Is The Last Straw’: King Charles’ Views Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show As Shameful ‘Money Grab’: Sources

King Charles has been privately fuming about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries describing it as a money grab that is shameful to the family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Meghan, 41, and Harry, 38, have been catching heat in the past week after the first couple of episodes were released from their show, Harry & Meghan. The six-part docuseries provides an intimate look inside the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s home life. The two talk in detail about ditching the royal family and moving to Hollywood. One source revealed that Meghan and Harry, “wanted to push the boundaries even more”...
seventeen.com

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Elle

There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo of the Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Has 'Made Peace With The Fact' That He & Meghan Markle Are 'Never Going To Get A Genuine Apology' From The Royal Family

Prince Harry is trying not to hold any grudges against his family from now on. In the Thursday, December 15, episodes of Harry & Meghan, the prince, 38, spoke out about the hurt he's experienced over the years. “I’ve had to make peace with the fact that we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology,” the Duke of Sussex said in episode six of the Netflix docuseries. “My wife and I, we’re moving on. We’re focused on what’s coming next.”In the last three episodes, Harry, who stepped down from the royal family in 2020, accused his...
People

Meghan Markle Recalls Her Mom Doria Being Called the N-Word and Being Mistaken for Her Nanny

Prince Harry said that the "race element" separated the scrutiny Meghan Markle faced when news of their relationship broke as compared to that of the women who married into the royal family before her Meghan Markle is reflecting on the racism she witnessed her mother face. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke about what it was like to grow up as a young biracial woman and the racist remarks towards her mother Doria Ragland in Harry & Meghan, now streaming on Netflix. The second episode featured a sit-down...
Us Weekly

Royal Family Is ‘Breathing a Sigh of Relief’ That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Docuseries Didn’t Share Many Bombshells in Volume 1, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s anticipated Harry & Meghan docuseries premiered on Thursday, December 8 — and the royal family is likely at ease about its content. “I don't think there was very much in there that was particularly new or that will have worried them too much. It was repetition of the same old gripes, repetition […]
