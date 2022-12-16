Read full article on original website
oakpark.com
More chaos on Roosevelt
Distro Music Hall, a newly opened music venue on the Berwyn side of Roosevelt Road, saw gun violence within its walls late Saturday night and then chaos in the surrounding Oak Park residential neighborhood as frightened patrons scattered to the sound of the gunshots. Two patrons were wounded, non-life-threatening. Police...
oakpark.com
New girls volleyball hired at Fenwick High School
Fenwick High School announced the hiring of a new member of its athletic coaching staff and the departure of another recently. The school welcomed Tee Pimsarn as its new girls volleyball coach Dec. 15 while girls cross country coach Kevin Roche will step down after more than a decade at the helm.
959theriver.com
Former Joliet Catholic school teacher Agrees to GPS Monitoring
A former Joliet Catholic school teacher facing criminal charges has agreed to wear a GPS monitor and be on home confinement following a court hearing in Will County last week. The GPS monitoring will allow Hylka to go to work, and attend doctor’s appointments and supervised visits with his children. His wife filed for divorce shortly after his arrest in May of 2021.
Chicago man receives Carnegie Medal for act of heroism
Anthony Perry jumped off the train platform and pulled the man to safety while being shocked himself.
oakpark.com
Distro nightclub shooting alarms Oak Park residents
Oak Park residents near the Berwyn border are once again alarmed by the neighboring municipality’s bar scene after a shooting broke out in a Berwyn nightclub this past weekend. The Berwyn Police Department is investigating the incident, which left two injured. “Just because we live on the other side...
Chicago Journal
Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed
INGLESIDE, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Sunday after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train, authorities said. The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon's crash...
Body pulled from Chicago's Diversey Harbor identified as Peter Salvino
CHICAGO - On Tuesday night, emergency crews in Chicago pulled the body of Peter Salvino from Diversey Harbor while searching the area where his cellphone last pinged before he vanished over the weekend. Officials with the Chicago Police Department and Chicago Fire Department were on scene, along with CFD’s Scuba...
beckersasc.com
Medical office building with cardiovascular center proposed in Chicago suburb
Edward Hospital has proposed a new, 96,430-square-foot medical office building in Naperville, Ill., that would replace the existing office, which was constructed in the 1970s, according to a Dec. 19 report from The Naperville Sun. The new office building would hold the hospital's cardiovascular center and would have 70,000 square...
wlsam.com
A Look at the Chicago Mayoral Race Polls with Mike Flannery
John Howell speaks with Mike Flannery, Fox 32 News Political Editor. Chuy Garcia and Paul Vallas are both beating Lori Lightfoot in polls for Chicago Mayor. Flannery goes through this and other data as we approach 2023 and the mayoral election.
Teacher at Chicago's Senn High School is nominated for a Grammy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago high school teacher is joining the ranks of artists like Adele, Beyoncé and Coldplay -- with a Grammy nomination!Trevor Nicholas is the vocal ensemble director at Senn High School, helping students build confidence and develop their hidden talents. He's also one of 10 teachers from around the country up for a music educator Grammy.Nicholas said his name may be on the nomination, but it's the entire class getting recognized for their hard work. The winner gets a $10,000 honorarium, along with a matching grant for the school music program.You can catch the Grammys right here on CBS 2, February 5th.
Former Burr Ridge businessman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for concocting $2.5M PPE scam
Chicago area man Dennis Haggerty, who pleaded guilty to swindling Northwestern and other hospitals out of more than $2.5 million, has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.
'All I heard was shots': Sister was on phone with little brother when 2 killed outside CPS school
One of the victims' sister described being on the phone with her little brother during his final moments. She heard gunshots nearby and when she ran over, she found the two teens on the ground.
fox32chicago.com
Family of Cooper Roberts, paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting, raising money for new home
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - The family of Cooper Roberts, the Highland Park boy paralyzed during a mass shooting, is trying to raise $2 million to buy or build a new home that is accessible for the wheelchair-bound 8-year-old. "Our entire family has a long road of healing and recovery ahead...
fox32chicago.com
Homer Glen village trustee places in top 6 at Mrs. World competition
CHICAGO - A Homer Glen village trustee placed in the top six this weekend at the Mrs. World competition in Las Vegas. Nicole La Ha Zwiercan was crowned Mrs. America in August. On Saturday, she was a finalist among 60 women representing six continents at Mrs. World. The pageant is...
Teen girl dies, 5 others injured after Fuller Park crash: Chicago police
Chicago police said a van appeared to have hit a median on the South Side.
Coyote reports are up in Chicago this year
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's coyote season in Chicago – we always see more of them during the winter months. But with coyote reports up this year, we wanted to know what's going on and where most are being spotted. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the answer to that query is Lincoln Park – the community area adjacent to the largest expanse of the lakefront park of the same name, bounded by Diversey Parkway on the north, North Avenue on the south, Lake Michigan on the east, and the North Branch of the Chicago River on the west. Lincoln...
Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago
The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago alderman who said he wants fewer cops in his ward ‘demands’ CPD stop street vendor robberies — then there’s that 191% increase in shootings
Chicago — Less than two months ago, Chicago Ald. Byron Sigcho Lopez (25th) publicly stated in the City Council that he wanted fewer Chicago police officers in his ward. “Take the white supremacists, too,” Sigcho Lopez said before marching out of the meeting. Less than a month later,...
cwbchicago.com
Slow-poke catalytic converter crew graciously waves another driver to pass as they work in West Rogers Park (Video)
Chicago — They may be the most courteous catalytic converter theft crew in Chicago — and probably one of the slowest. But a video of this three-man team at work on the North Side earlier this month shows how bold and carefree the city’s catalytic converter crews are.
fox32chicago.com
3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart
MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
