Chicago, IL

oakpark.com

More chaos on Roosevelt

Distro Music Hall, a newly opened music venue on the Berwyn side of Roosevelt Road, saw gun violence within its walls late Saturday night and then chaos in the surrounding Oak Park residential neighborhood as frightened patrons scattered to the sound of the gunshots. Two patrons were wounded, non-life-threatening. Police...
OAK PARK, IL
oakpark.com

New girls volleyball hired at Fenwick High School

Fenwick High School announced the hiring of a new member of its athletic coaching staff and the departure of another recently. The school welcomed Tee Pimsarn as its new girls volleyball coach Dec. 15 while girls cross country coach Kevin Roche will step down after more than a decade at the helm.
OAK PARK, IL
959theriver.com

Former Joliet Catholic school teacher Agrees to GPS Monitoring

A former Joliet Catholic school teacher facing criminal charges has agreed to wear a GPS monitor and be on home confinement following a court hearing in Will County last week. The GPS monitoring will allow Hylka to go to work, and attend doctor’s appointments and supervised visits with his children. His wife filed for divorce shortly after his arrest in May of 2021.
JOLIET, IL
oakpark.com

Distro nightclub shooting alarms Oak Park residents

Oak Park residents near the Berwyn border are once again alarmed by the neighboring municipality’s bar scene after a shooting broke out in a Berwyn nightclub this past weekend. The Berwyn Police Department is investigating the incident, which left two injured. “Just because we live on the other side...
OAK PARK, IL
Chicago Journal

Metra train strikes car that drove onto crossing, 2 killed

INGLESIDE, Ill. — A 13-year-old boy and a 75-year-old woman died Sunday after the car they were riding in drove through a railroad crossing gate and was struck by a Metra train, authorities said. The boy and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene following Sunday afternoon's crash...
INGLESIDE, IL
beckersasc.com

Medical office building with cardiovascular center proposed in Chicago suburb

Edward Hospital has proposed a new, 96,430-square-foot medical office building in Naperville, Ill., that would replace the existing office, which was constructed in the 1970s, according to a Dec. 19 report from The Naperville Sun. The new office building would hold the hospital's cardiovascular center and would have 70,000 square...
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Teacher at Chicago's Senn High School is nominated for a Grammy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago high school teacher is joining the ranks of artists like Adele, Beyoncé and Coldplay -- with a Grammy nomination!Trevor Nicholas is the vocal ensemble director at Senn High School, helping students build confidence and develop their hidden talents. He's also one of 10 teachers from around the country up for a music educator Grammy.Nicholas said his name may be on the nomination, but it's the entire class getting recognized for their hard work. The winner gets a $10,000 honorarium, along with a matching grant for the school music program.You can catch the Grammys right here on CBS 2, February 5th.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Coyote reports are up in Chicago this year

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's coyote season in Chicago – we always see more of them during the winter months. But with coyote reports up this year, we wanted to know what's going on and where most are being spotted. As CBS 2's Tara Molina reported Monday, the answer to that query is Lincoln Park – the community area adjacent to the largest expanse of the lakefront park of the same name, bounded by Diversey Parkway on the north, North Avenue on the south, Lake Michigan on the east, and the North Branch of the Chicago River on the west. Lincoln...
CHICAGO, IL
1440 WROK

Illinois Hockey Player Recovering After Vicious Attack In Chicago

The community is calling for help after an Illinois hockey player and DJ, Aaron Hodge, was brutally attacked and robbed after leaving work in Chicago recently. Never take life for granted because it can really change in a blink of an eye. Aaron Hodge, a Chicago resident, was leaving a DJing shift in the city a few weekends ago when his life turned upside down.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 suburban employees accused of stealing $117K from BP Mini Mart

MANHATTAN, Ill. - Three Manhattan BP Mini Mart employees are accused of stealing $117,000 from the business, police announced Tuesday. Following a three-month-long investigation, police issued three felony warrants for theft on Dec. 15 for the employees. Casey Cast, 24, of Shorewood, was taken into custody on Dec. 16 at...
MANHATTAN, IL

