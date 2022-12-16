ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Block Club Chicago

Roseland Church Will Give Out Hats, Scarves, Food And More At Free Event Saturday

ROSELAND — A Roseland church is giving personal care items to neighbors this weekend ahead of the winter holidays. The free event is 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at St. George and St. Matthias Episcopal Church, 164 E. 111th St. Organizers will give out 100 care packages filled with hats, scarves, gloves, socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, toilet paper, deodorant and soap.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Stranger helps Chicago woman pay for Christmas gifts after her car was stolen

CHICAGO (CBS) – A single mom from Chicago is going to have a happy holidays after the generosity of a CBS 2 viewer.We told you about Tina Swopes on Friday. She had her Kia car stolen.She got it back, all busted up. Now it's in the repair shop and she's stuck with a $1,500 a month rental.She wasn't going to be able to afford Christmas gifts, until a mystery caller saved the day, giving her $400."She called me literally after it aired on the six o'clock news," Swopes said. "She was going to make me cry, because I've never been in a situation like this where I needed help."Now Swopes just needs to find time while her kids are at school, and before the monster storm moves in, to finish that Christmas shopping.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

'Mother Wade' hosts toy giveaway at her South Side restaurant

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They're used to filling tables of food, but today Josephine's Southern Cooking was all about getting presents under the tree.The iconic South Side soul food restaurant getting into the spirit of the season with a giant gift giveaway, with many gifts filling up their dining room on 79th Street.It's an official Toys for Tots pickup location, made possible by a number of community groups and hosted by the owner known to so many as "Mother Wade."Organizers said they're here for their community throughout the year. "Every year I say we are over. This is over. For us. And the Lord always makes another way out of no way," said restaurant owner and giveaway host Josephine Wade. "And there's one thing about it, when you give good you're going to sow good. And reaping comes with sowing."Wade said they're hosting another event on December 22nd. That food and gift giveaway will be first come, first serve.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Free Food Market in Woodlawn offers fresh food to Chicagoans in need

CHICAGO - The Free Food Market is a pantry where choice is key. Like any local grocery store, the Free Food Market in Woodlawn has fresh produce, milk and eggs. There are also shelves filled with canned goods, cereal, bread and meat of every kind. You pick what you like, so nothing goes to waste.
CHICAGO, IL
ValueWalk

$500 Chicago Relief Checks: Application Deadline Extended

If you missed the deadline to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, don’t worry. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services have extended the deadline to apply for the Chicago relief checks. Applicants now have until December 31 to apply for the relief check. Chicago Resiliency...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago street vendors plea for help after several targeted by thieves

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four street vendors have been robbed in just the past two months.In one case, just this week, a vendor's son was shot while trying to stop his father from getting robbed.Street vendors joined forces on Friday to call for change when it comes to their safety. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot had the story.The man seen on the ground in cellphone video was shot in the leg in Austin on Monday. He was trying to protect his father, who works as a street vendor. His dad had just been held up at gunpoint.The thieves got...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Naperville man’s eagle picture wins monthly Forest Preserve photo contest

An eagle with outstretched wings in the shape of a “V” signaled a victory for photo contest participant Bertrand Leclercq of Naperville. Leclercq won November’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest, which began in May. His stunning photo of an eagle lifting off from a branch at McKinley Woods preserve in Channahon was one of five photos selected by judges from all entries. The five photos were voted on by members of the public on the District’s Facebook page. Leclercq said he enjoys going into Will County forest preserve to take photos.
NAPERVILLE, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, charged in armed carjacking in Englewood

CHICAGO - A teenage boy was charged in an armed carjacking that happened earlier this month in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 16-year-old is accused of carjacking a 36-year-old woman at gunpoint around 12:15 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 6800 block of South Normal Boulevard, police said.
CHICAGO, IL

