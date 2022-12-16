Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
5 Best Restaurants for Vegans and Vegetarians In MiamiD_FoodVendorMiami, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
Suspect transported to hospital after attempting to evade police by jumping into lake in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect has been captured after he attempted to evade police by jumping into a lake. Pembroke Pines Police arrived to the scene in the area of Northwest 155th Avenue and Fifth Street, Tuesday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a large police presence,...
Man pulled from Pembroke Pines pond after police pursuit
MIAMI - Police said a man fled from them and ran into a Pembroke Pines pond on Tuesday afternoon.The unidentified man was pulled from the pond just north of Pines Boulevard at around 2 p.m.Pembroke Pines police got word that a man wanted in Hallandale Beach was in West Pines. They located him at a house near West Pines Blvd and 155th Avenue. Police said he took off running despite them yelling for him to stop. Then, they said, he jumped in, swam partially across and then went under. Officers jumped in looking for him, they found him, pulled him out, performed CPR and took him to Memorial West. Neighbors say the man appeared to be underwater for up to 20 minutes. Images from Chopper 4 showed heavy police presence near the pond. Police did not say what may have led to the chase.The man's condition remains unknown. The roadway near 155th Avenue will remain closed as police continue to investigate.
WSVN-TV
Police arrest suspect who caused lockdown scare at Fox Trail Elementary in Davie
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of causing a school scare. Andre Lyonel Leon, 22, is behind bars after police said he jumped a fence and ran through Fox Trail Elementary on Monday while trying to escape officers. They were trying to arrest him on a...
WPBF News 25
One person dead after shooting in Belle Glade neighborhood
BELLE GLADE, Fla. — One person is dead after a shooting in Belle Glade on Monday morning. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the call came in at 8:14 a.m., and it happened in the 400 block of West Avenue A. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 59-year-old man in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives need your help finding a missing man. Fifty-nine-year-old Alvaro Hernandez was last seen in the area of Northwest 29th Court in Oakland Park, Monday. He stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and was wearing blue jeans and a gray hoodie.
Click10.com
Man killed, suspect arrested in Hialeah stabbing
HIALEAH, Fla. – One man is in custody after a verbal argument escalated into a deadly stabbing in Hialeah early Tuesday morning, according to police. Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah Police Department spokesperson, said officers were called to the 2400 block of West Sixth Court in the city’s Seminola neighborhood and arrived to find a man suffering a stab wound.
cbs12.com
Woman killed in shooting in Belle Glade
BELLE GLADE, Fla. (CBS12) — One woman is dead and another facing questions from investigators following a shooting in Belle Glade. The shooting happened around 8 a.m. on Monday along West Avenue A, near SW 4th Street. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the first deputies on scene...
WSVN-TV
Child, man hospitalized after shooting in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a child and a man to the hospital after they were injured in a shooting in North Miami. 7News cameras captured the victims as emergency crews rushed them into Ryder Trauma Center, Sunday night. The shooting took place along the 1000...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies searching for hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Deputies are searching for the driver of a hit-and-run crash that happened in Lake Worth Sunday night. A blue SUV was driving north on North Dixie Highway in the inside lane and was approaching a green light as a pedestrian was standing on the corner of North Dixie Highway and 7th Avenue N, according to deputies.
WSVN-TV
Man hospitalized after shooting on I-95 in Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospital after, authorities said, he came under fire on Interstate 95 in Oakland Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene of the shooting near Oakland Park Boulevard, just after 4:30 a.m., Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Security video connects arrested man to multiple crimes along South Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A surveillance camera captured a beating on South Beach, which helped police connect the suspect to another crime. On Tuesday, security footage obtained exclusively by 7News shows a rough beat down on July 16 in South Beach. The video shows what police call an aggravated...
WSVN-TV
Mobile home catches fire in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A code one fire that broke out at a mobile home has caused a South Florida road to close. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the fire at 4001 Griffin Road, Monday afternoon. Firefighters worked to put out the fire, as...
Click10.com
Hollywood shooting kills man, police say
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead in Hollywood on Monday morning. According to Hollywood Police Spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi, officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a shooting in front of a convenience store located at 2402 Sheridan St. Bettineschi said the initial...
Click10.com
Officials: ‘Exceptionally intense’ fire breaks out at Lauderdale Lakes furniture store
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Firefighters battled a blaze at a commercial building near State Road 7 in Lauderdale Lakes Monday morning. Sky 10 flew over the building, located at 3849 NW 19th St., at around 10 a.m., where smoke could be seen coming from the roof. After arriving at...
NBC Miami
Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Outside Hollywood Convenience Store
Homicide detectives are investigating after a person was shot and killed outside a Hollywood convenience store late Monday. The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. outside a store in the 2400 block of Sheridan Street. Hollywood Police said a male gunshot victim was brought to Memorial Regional Hospital where he...
Woman injured in shooting at Cooper City coffee shop
FORT LAUDERDALE - A woman was injured in a shooting at a Cooper City coffee shop. The Broward Sheriff's Office said around 9 a.m. Sunday morning they received word of the shooting at Clutch Coffee Bar in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. When deputies arrived they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a nearby hospital. Detectives with the sheriff's office Robbery Unit were notified and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.
WSVN-TV
14-year-old boy accused of bringing gun to William J. Bryan Elementary faces several charges
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida teenager who is accused of packing heat is now in serious trouble. Fourteen-year-old Eduardo Prado faces a number of charges, including felony possession of a firearm on school property. He was arrested Wednesday at William J. Bryan Elementary in North Miami...
WSVN-TV
Teen stable following Lauderhill shooting
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager is recovering after being shot in Lauderhill. Police said a 16-year-old was shot at an apartment complex on the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street, Sunday. After 5 p.m., the victim’s family took the teenager to a nearby fire station. The teen is...
NBC Miami
1 Injured in Shooting After Possible Robbery in Cooper City
The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left one person injured in Cooper City, officials said. Shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday, Broward Regional Communications received a call about a possible shooting at a business in the 9600 block of Stirling Road. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and...
WSVN-TV
1 killed, 1 hospitalized after wrong-way wreck in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One driver was killed and another was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wrong-way wreck in Doral, police said. According to Miami-Dade Police, the driver of a 2015 Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Northwest 25th Street when he veered into the westbound lanes and crashed head-on into a 2021 Honda CR-V along the 9900 block, just before 3:50 a.m., Sunday.
