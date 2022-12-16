Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TMZ.com
New Clue About 'Adam' in Murder Case Of 4 Idaho College Students
6:27 AM PT -- 12/19 -- Adam is reportedly a bartender in the area, and not considered a suspect at this time. A tantalizing new clue has surfaced in the murders of 4 Idaho college students ... two of the victims were seemingly caught on video discussing a person named "Adam" just hours before they were slaughtered.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Man who went viral for skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac on TikTok arrested in Idaho
A man who went viral for skateboarding while listening to Dreams by Fleetwood Mac was arrested in Idaho.Nathan “Doggface” Apodaca shot to fame in 2020 for drinking Cran-Raspberry juice from the bottle on his skateboard after his car broke down on the way to work.The 38-year-old was arrested earlier this month for marijuana possession after coming into contact with Idaho state police over an expired registration tag on his vehicle.An officer allegedly saw edibles in the glove box of the Chevy Silverado and carried out a search during which they say they found three packages of THC dummies and...
brytfmonline.com
“There is no drug dealing in my house. It’s a lie.”
SNonia Jesus is best known for participating in TVI’s Big Brother, but recently her name has been mentioned for other reasons. On June 1 of this year, the fiancé of the former reality show contestant was arrested for drug trafficking, and since that day, he has never returned home.
Comments / 0