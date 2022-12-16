Read full article on original website
Police seeking help in unsolved murder of Riverside County man
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in the unsolved killing of a Riverside County man in 2021. The victim, Julian Evans, 24, from Corona, was found near the 14000 block of North Bordwell Avenue in Colton on Oct. 2, 2021, according to Colton police. Evans, who was driving a dark gray, four-door 2007 Mercedes-Benz, […]
2urbangirls.com
Moreno Valley men arrested in connection with armed robbery of doughnut shop
BURBANK, Calif. – Two men have been arrested for allegedly committing an armed robbery of a Burbank doughnut shop, and investigators believe they might be responsible for other crimes, authorities said Tuesday. The robbery happened on Dec. 9 around 4:10 a.m. at Donut Prince located at 1721 W. Olive...
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspects Lead Police on Chase, 2 in Custody
Montclair, San Bernardino County, CA: Catalytic converter theft suspects led police on a chase and were ultimately taken into custody at the end of pursuit with police locating catalytic converters in the vehicle. Claremont Police Department located a van driving around the Pomona area stealing catalytic converters in the early...
KTLA.com
22-year-old man busted for bank robbery in Riverside County
A 22-year-old man from Temecula was arrested Tuesday after robbing a bank in San Jacinto, authorities with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department announced. Calls about the robbery at the Bank of Hemet, located in the 400 block of East Esplanade Avenue, came in at around 10:48 a.m., according to a department news release.
foxla.com
Santa Ana couple wakes up to stranger standing over them in bed: Police
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Authorities arrested a suspect who allegedly broke into a couple's Santa Ana home Monday. According to police, the unidentified suspect entered the locked home and made his way to a bedroom where a husband and wife were sleeping. SUGGESTED:. The couple woke up to the suspect...
Chilling California bodycam video shows suspect shooting officer before being killed
Authorities in California have released footage showing Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran opening fire at a La Habra Police Department officer in 2021, before he was shot himself.
foxla.com
Highland man arrested for allegedly abusing dog, leaving it to die in dumpster
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A Highland man has been arrested for allegedly abusing a dog and leaving it do die in a dumpster, San Bernardino County officials announced. Damian Fields was arrested Saturday on suspicion of animal cruelty and criminal threats, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said. Sheriff's deputies were...
newsantaana.com
A man was fatally shot in a parked vehicle, in Santa Ana, and another victim was injured
On Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., SAPD Communications received a call from a local hospital regarding an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim had been transported to the hospital by a friend who also disclosed to the hospital staff of...
KTLA.com
Pair arrested after young mother of 3 is killed by stray bullet in Santa Ana
A man and a woman from the City of Orange have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 36-year-old woman earlier this month, officials with the Santa Ana Police Department announced. Authorities responded to the Dec. 4 shooting at around 4:30 p.m. and discovered the victim suffering...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested and weapon and drugs are seized after pursuit in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested and a weapon and drugs were seized during an incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. After a short vehicle pursuit, uniformed narcotics officers detained both occupants, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 17. One suspect was...
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured in shooting behind Orange County 7-Eleven
SANTA ANA, Calif. – One man was found shot to death and another wounded in a vehicle parked behind a 7-Eleven Sunday, according to a report. The shooting was reported at 1:46 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of South Main Street, according to CountyNewsTV. The injured man was...
kyma.com
Riverside County authorities seize 18.5 kg of fentanyl
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Riverside County Gang Impact Team (GIT) had seized 18.5 kilograms of fentanyl. According to a press release, the GIT team collaborated with the U.S. Postal Service to investigate the illegal shipping though the U.S. mail. Through the U.S. Postal Service's earlier investigation, the team...
Woman pleads not guilty in deadly crash at taco stand in Pomona
A woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, pleaded not guilty Friday to vehicular manslaughter and other charges. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana, now 26, was charged Oct. 17 with one count of vehicular manslaughter, two...
Woman arrested for stabbing man as he fought another person in Yucaipa bar: SBSD
A San Bernardino woman faces an attempted murder charge after she stabbed a man who was already involved in a bar fight with another person in Yucaipa earlier this month, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced. Vanessa Cortez, who was already on parole for assault with a deadly weapon, stabbed a 39-year-old Yucaipa man […]
goldrushcam.com
San Bernardino County Sheriff Department Announces Operation Consequences Results in 31 Felony Arrests
December 20, 2022 - The San Bernardino County Sheriff Department reports between December 10, 2022, and December 16, 2022, investigators with Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division, Specialized Enforcement Division, and multiple patrol stations, along with personnel from California Highway Patrol, San Bernardino County Probation, and Department of Homeland Security Investigations continued the targeted crime suppression efforts of Operation Consequences.
Fontana Herald News
Police seize 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin in Fontana
Police seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. While on patrol on Dec. 14, an officer made a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 17. After...
$100 million lawsuit filed against San Bernardino Police after man fatally shot by officers
The family of a 23-year-old man who was fatally shot by police officers in San Bernardino announced on Friday that they are filing a $100 million lawsuit against the police department. The family of Rob Adams, 23, claims Adams was shot multiple times by police as he was running away while holding a cellphone on […]
3-year-old struck, killed after running into street in Riverside
A three-year-old boy was fatally struck when a relative made a U-turn in a Riverside neighborhood Saturday morning. Police and firefighters responded shortly after 9:30 a.m. to a traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4100 block of Goodman Street, according to a Riverside Police Department news release. An investigation revealed that a 61-year-old woman […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman pleads guilty to accidentally running over her friend while drunk driving
FULLERTON, Calif. – A 26-year-old woman who accidentally ran over her friend in Placentia while drunk pleaded guilty Thursday to child abuse and a DUI and was immediately sentenced to five days in jail. Sheri Olga Sedillo pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of child abuse and endangerment and...
monrovianow.com
Monrovia Police: She Screams for Help, Is Arrested; Man Arrested Twice in One Day; Family's Pet Stolen; and Lots of Drunks
[Monrovia Police activities from the Police Department's Neighborhood Watch Report for December 8 – 14. - Brad Haugaard]. During the last seven-day period, the Police Department handled 373 service events, resulting in 74 investigations. Felon in Possession of a Firearm – Suspect Arrested. December 8 at 12:25 a.m.,...
