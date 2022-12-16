ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday Week

Could it be a Christmas miracle? With nightly temperatures dipping down into the 30s and 40s, it is certainly already beginning to feel a lot like Christmas for many Floridians--but according to the AccuWeather seven day forecast, some areas of the state could potentially be lucky enough to experience a flurry or two just in time for the holiday weekend.
