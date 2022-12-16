Division III Championship: Mount Union vs. North Central, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch
The Mount Union Purple Raiders will meet the North Central Cardinals in the NCAA Division III football championship final on Friday night.
Mount Union comes into tonight’s game with a 14-0 record while advancing to the final after a win over Wartburg. Meanwhile, North Central finished up at 14-0 as well while knocking off Mary Hardin-Baylor last weekend to reach the final.
This will be a great matchup tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.
Mount Union vs. North Central
- When: Friday, December 16
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines
NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday.
Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.
We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.
Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:
Alabama football / Auburn football / Arkansas football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Iowa football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Oregon football / North Carolina football / Nebraska football / Penn State football / Colorado football / Clemson football / Rutgers football / Tennessee football / Texas football / Texas A&M football / USC football / Wisconsin football
Comments / 0