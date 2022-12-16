ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naperville, IL

Division III Championship: Mount Union vs. North Central, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UY1sM_0jla6P1B00

The Mount Union Purple Raiders will meet the North Central Cardinals in the NCAA Division III football championship final on Friday night.

Mount Union comes into tonight’s game with a 14-0 record while advancing to the final after a win over Wartburg. Meanwhile, North Central finished up at 14-0 as well while knocking off Mary Hardin-Baylor last weekend to reach the final.

This will be a great matchup tonight, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

Mount Union vs. North Central

  • When: Friday, December 16
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Arkansas football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Iowa football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Oregon football / North Carolina football / Nebraska football / Penn State football / Colorado football / Clemson football / Rutgers football / Tennessee football / Texas football / Texas A&M football / USC football / Wisconsin football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Travis Egan named Mr. Football by Kentucky Football Coaches Association

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — Bullitt East High School quarterback Travis Egan received a major honor this week. The Kentucky Football Coaches Association named Egan Kentucky's Mr. Football. "They say it's an individual award," said Egan. "But, I couldn't have got here without my lineman, my receivers, even my defense....
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
27 First News

Big storm this week: What to expect across Ohio, Pa.

(WKBN) – A large storm is moving across the country with severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, heavy rain, gusty wind with colder temperatures and blowing snow. This storm will impact our region near Youngstown, Ohio into tonight and Thursday with rain and a wintry mix possible. Colder air will move in behind the storm into the weekend.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WGN TV

Massive storm winding down, could next week bring Chicago its first significant snow?

STORM SYSTEM FORECAST TO EXIT REGION AFTER WEEK-LONG RAMPAGE ACROSS COUNTRY. Wintry side of storm: The system reached the California coast and moved across the Southwest after depositing several feet of snow in the Sierras and bringing flooding rains and hail to central and southern California Sunday into Monday. By Tuesday the storm reorganized east of the Rockies forming an intensifying center over the central High Plains. Blizzard conditions with 60+ mph winds and heavy snow developed from eastern Colorado and Wyoming, across the Dakotas, to the upper Midwest. This raised the nation’s snow cover to a season-high 44% as of Friday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Which City in Illinois is Shrinking the Fastest?

No, it's not Chicago, but the city that is shrinking quickly can probably blame Chicago for some of its issues. People are leaving Illinois in droves, but which city here in the Land of Lincoln is shrinking the fastest?. According to the website earnspendlive.com, the town of Thorntonship is the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Commercial Vehicle Startup to Add 400 Jobs in Ohio

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A startup manufacturer of heavy-duty electric commercial...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Shots fired at Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge

CHICAGO — Police responded to a call of shots fired outside a Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge Thursday night. Police confirmed that multiple shots were fired by an individual around 8:20 p.m. and the firearm used in the incident had been recovered. A group of individuals who were involved were questioned by police. The […]
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
WISH-TV

Purdue University chancellor apologizes for racist remarks during commencement

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — The chancellor of Purdue University Northwest apologized Wednesday for racist remarks he made during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday. Thomas Keon did an Asian language impression on stage Saturday. In his apology he says it was an “unplanned off-the-cuff response” to the speaker before him, and that his words have caused “confusion, pain, and anger.”
HAMMOND, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy