Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

The Golden State Warriors will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA action on Friday night from the Wells Fargo Center.

The Warriors will look to bounce back after a 125-119 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday and will be without their star Steph Curry for the next few weeks due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the 76ers improved to 15-12 after knocking off Sacramento in their last game while winning six of their last nine and will look for their 16th tonight.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

When: Friday, December 16

Friday, December 16 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS Bay Area, ESPN Deportes

