Sacramento, CA

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch the NBA

By FTW Staff
 4 days ago
The Golden State Warriors will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in NBA action on Friday night from the Wells Fargo Center.

The Warriors will look to bounce back after a 125-119 loss to the Pacers on Wednesday and will be without their star Steph Curry for the next few weeks due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, the 76ers improved to 15-12 after knocking off Sacramento in their last game while winning six of their last nine and will look for their 16th tonight.

We have you covered throughout the NBA season, here is everything you need to know to stream the NBA action tonight.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers

  • When: Friday, December 16
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS Bay Area, ESPN Deportes
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NBA Odds and Betting Lines

NBA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Friday at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers (-9.5)

O/U: 220.5

Want some action on the NBA? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook.

Michigan vs. North Carolina, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch women's college basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels are looking to extend their three–game winning streak when they host the Michigan Wolverines on Tuesday night at Spectrum Center. The Tar Heels have been on a roll recently, with an 89–47 victory over South Carolina Upstate in their last outing. Deja Kelly led the way with 20 points for North Carolina, who dominated the game from start to finish.
