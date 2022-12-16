The best games of 2022 in no particular order

With The Game Awards at an end, the year is drawing to a close, and while there’s plenty to look forward to in 2023 – including Starfield and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – for now, it’s time to take a look back at the best games of 2022. Despite a seemingly endless stream of delays, 2022 was packed with games, from big-budget spectacles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring, to surprise indie hits such as the adorable hero’s adventure Tunic and the retro-horror hit Signalis.

Choosing between so many games is no easy task, but we’ve done it anyway and listed our top picks below.

Best action game of 2022 - God of War Ragnarok

Bayonetta 3 might have the edge in terms of combat, but where it struggles with its divisive story and has little else to do outside demolishing demons in fabulous style, God of War Ragnarok is the full package. It’s a superior sequel that improves on the original in almost every way, with a grander story, better accessibility, and a smarter take on combat that somehow manages to make a 50-hour epic feel like it passes in no time at all.

Best RPG of 2022 - Elden Ring

2022 had no shortage of top-notch RPGs, but none can quite manage to do everything that Elden Ring does. It’s dense and challenging, yet the most accessible Souls game, with a fascinating story that still manages to feel impenetrable even after 100 hours and piecing together countless fragments of lore.

Combine that with a substantial degree of freedom and customization, along with one of the best open worlds in years, and you have the kind of game that only comes along once in a generation.

Best strategy game of 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns

Firaxis is the king of strategy games, but Marvel’s Midnight Suns seemed a bit outside the Civilization-maker’s usual area of expertise at first. XCOM with social simulation elements and superheroes isn’t quite the same as directing Cleopatra to wage war against George Washington, after all. But the bold blend of Fire Emblem-style relationships with card battles and squad-based strategy paid off brilliantly.

Best horror game of 2022 - Signalis

Signalis is deceptive in a clever way. It’s ostensibly an homage to classic survival horror games, but after a short time delving into its dark depths, you quickly realize there’s much more going on in this indie game. Challenging combat and a gripping story make up for awkward controls and make for a game you likely won’t forget in a hurry.

Best ongoing game of 2022 - Apex Legends

Apex Legends might not get the same regular infusion of content as Fortnite, but the new additions it does get have a more substantial effect on the game than any new skin or map tweaks. New Legends shake up the meta and create dozens of new playstyle and squad options.

New maps almost turn Apex into a new game, and while we didn’t see many of those this year, we did see new high-speed rails on the current map, which had a surprisingly big effect for what sounds like a small change.

Best indie game of 2022 - Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb is, frankly, brilliant. Combining roguelike elements with pieces of social sim and management is clever enough on its own, but putting you in charge of a brainwashed cult led by a demonic lamb is just chef’s kiss.

Fights are appropriately crunchy and brutal, and there’s never a dull moment – even if you have to schedule time to clean up your followers’ poo because they couldn’t do it themselves.

Best co-op game of 2022 - Warhammer 40k: Darktide

Darktide offers a multiplayer co-op experience like few others. Imagine holding off a chokepoint and keeping your friends safe as hordes of vermin crash into your shield, spewing limbs and blood everywhere. You don’t have to imagine it, because you’ll be doing that and more in Darktide. It’s one of the most grueling, rewarding co-op games on the market and really puts your teamwork and skills to the test.

Best shooter of 2022 - Metal Hellsinger

You’re a demon powered by rage and music, an unlikely combination that makes Metal Hellsinger not just one of the best shooters, but one of the best and most inventive rhythm games as well. You don’t just shred through enemies Doom style. You do it in style, to the rhythm and tunes of some of metal’s biggest legends. There’s just nothing else like it.

Best racing game - Need For Speed Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound might have some of the most annoying characters in recent memory, but it also does the most to shake up the racing genre as well. The police don’t just chase you like in past NFS games. You stand to lose all your winnings if you don’t make it back to a safehouse in time. The satisfying risk-reward setup adds a welcome layer of tension and helps you feel like you earned every upgrade you buy and milestone you reach.

Best remaster or remake of 2022 - The Last of Us Part 1

Whatever you might think about how necessary The Last of Us Part 1‘s graphical overhaul was, that’s not the most important part of this remake. It adds a slew of accessibility options The Last of Us Part 2 first introduced, and some of its more important scenes hit much harder in light of where the story goes in the sequel.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF