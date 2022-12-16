ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The best games of 2022 in no particular order

By Josh Broadwell
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPvgF_0jla5lau00

With The Game Awards at an end, the year is drawing to a close, and while there’s plenty to look forward to in 2023 – including Starfield and Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – for now, it’s time to take a look back at the best games of 2022. Despite a seemingly endless stream of delays, 2022 was packed with games, from big-budget spectacles like God of War: Ragnarok and Elden Ring, to surprise indie hits such as the adorable hero’s adventure Tunic and the retro-horror hit Signalis.

Choosing between so many games is no easy task, but we’ve done it anyway and listed our top picks below.

Best action game of 2022 - God of War Ragnarok

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KlKyy_0jla5lau00

Bayonetta 3 might have the edge in terms of combat, but where it struggles with its divisive story and has little else to do outside demolishing demons in fabulous style, God of War Ragnarok is the full package. It’s a superior sequel that improves on the original in almost every way, with a grander story, better accessibility, and a smarter take on combat that somehow manages to make a 50-hour epic feel like it passes in no time at all.

Best RPG of 2022 - Elden Ring

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wsujo_0jla5lau00

2022 had no shortage of top-notch RPGs, but none can quite manage to do everything that Elden Ring does. It’s dense and challenging, yet the most accessible Souls game, with a fascinating story that still manages to feel impenetrable even after 100 hours and piecing together countless fragments of lore.

Combine that with a substantial degree of freedom and customization, along with one of the best open worlds in years, and you have the kind of game that only comes along once in a generation.

Best strategy game of 2022 - Marvel's Midnight Suns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGgyf_0jla5lau00

Firaxis is the king of strategy games, but Marvel’s Midnight Suns seemed a bit outside the Civilization-maker’s usual area of expertise at first. XCOM with social simulation elements and superheroes isn’t quite the same as directing Cleopatra to wage war against George Washington, after all. But the bold blend of Fire Emblem-style relationships with card battles and squad-based strategy paid off brilliantly.

Best horror game of 2022 - Signalis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jwvI_0jla5lau00

Signalis is deceptive in a clever way. It’s ostensibly an homage to classic survival horror games, but after a short time delving into its dark depths, you quickly realize there’s much more going on in this indie game. Challenging combat and a gripping story make up for awkward controls and make for a game you likely won’t forget in a hurry.

Best ongoing game of 2022 - Apex Legends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Waatg_0jla5lau00

Apex Legends might not get the same regular infusion of content as Fortnite, but the new additions it does get have a more substantial effect on the game than any new skin or map tweaks. New Legends shake up the meta and create dozens of new playstyle and squad options.

New maps almost turn Apex into a new game, and while we didn’t see many of those this year, we did see new high-speed rails on the current map, which had a surprisingly big effect for what sounds like a small change.

Best indie game of 2022 - Cult of the Lamb

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34PsO6_0jla5lau00

Cult of the Lamb is, frankly, brilliant. Combining roguelike elements with pieces of social sim and management is clever enough on its own, but putting you in charge of a brainwashed cult led by a demonic lamb is just chef’s kiss.

Fights are appropriately crunchy and brutal, and there’s never a dull moment – even if you have to schedule time to clean up your followers’ poo because they couldn’t do it themselves.

Best co-op game of 2022 - Warhammer 40k: Darktide

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAaxj_0jla5lau00

Darktide offers a multiplayer co-op experience like few others. Imagine holding off a chokepoint and keeping your friends safe as hordes of vermin crash into your shield, spewing limbs and blood everywhere. You don’t have to imagine it, because you’ll be doing that and more in Darktide. It’s one of the most grueling, rewarding co-op games on the market and really puts your teamwork and skills to the test.

Best shooter of 2022 - Metal Hellsinger

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jNV2_0jla5lau00

You’re a demon powered by rage and music, an unlikely combination that makes Metal Hellsinger not just one of the best shooters, but one of the best and most inventive rhythm games as well. You don’t just shred through enemies Doom style. You do it in style, to the rhythm and tunes of some of metal’s biggest legends. There’s just nothing else like it.

Best racing game - Need For Speed Unbound

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stDbV_0jla5lau00

Need For Speed Unbound might have some of the most annoying characters in recent memory, but it also does the most to shake up the racing genre as well. The police don’t just chase you like in past NFS games. You stand to lose all your winnings if you don’t make it back to a safehouse in time. The satisfying risk-reward setup adds a welcome layer of tension and helps you feel like you earned every upgrade you buy and milestone you reach.

Best remaster or remake of 2022 - The Last of Us Part 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uULeN_0jla5lau00

Whatever you might think about how necessary The Last of Us Part 1‘s graphical overhaul was, that’s not the most important part of this remake. It adds a slew of accessibility options The Last of Us Part 2 first introduced, and some of its more important scenes hit much harder in light of where the story goes in the sequel.

Written by Josh Broadwell on behalf of GLHF

Comments / 1

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Wolfenstein: The New Order is free on the Epic Games Store

‘Tis the season for giving — or at least, Epic is tossing out free PC games like there’s no tomorrow and will keep doing so for a good portion of the holidays. Currently, Wolfenstein: The New Order is free of the Epic Game Store until Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. PDT // 11:00 A.M. EDT // 3:00 P.M. GMT. It’s a modern-day classic and well worth a playthrough, especially if FPS games with fantastic narratives are something you enjoy! Add it to your library right here – and act fast cause this deal will only last for a short period.
game-news24.com

More rumors are spreading that the game will be shown in early 2023

The Xbox team has only had one big show this year, with the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase in June. Since then, the Xbox team has hosted a few small streams with indie projects, but nothing has happened. Since last week, renowned gaming insider Jez Corden revealed Microsoft plans to host...
Digital Trends

Why you need to buy Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor today

If you’ve been seeking out monitor deals with a keen eye on upgrading your gaming setup, you’re going to love this offer on the Samsung 49-inch Odyssey G9 gaming monitor. Normally priced at $1,500, it’s down to $900 for a limited time only at Samsung. A huge discount of $600, this may still be an expensive purchase but it’s just become a lot more tempting for anyone keen to invest in a high-end monitor. Unlikely to stick around for long at this price, let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth the money. Alternatively, hit the buy button to get straight to the good stuff.
ComicBook

New Microsoft Patent Has Xbox Series X Fans Worried About the Future

A new Microsoft patent has some Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users worried about the future of gaming on both Xbox consoles. The patent in question is dubbed "Providing Personalized Content for Unintrusive Online Gaming Experience." What does "Personalized Content" mean? Well, in this instance it means ads. That's right, Microsoft has been exploring how to provide personalized ads in games.
ComicBook

Steam Makes Game 100% Free for Limited Time

Steam users can currently download a game with a "Very Positive" rating for free via Fanatical. The only catch is that you need to subscribe to the latter's newsletter to redeem the offer. However, as Fanatical notes, you can unsubscribe from said newsletter after whenever you want. There are no other strings attached to the offer, but it's a limited-time deal. At the moment of writing this, it's only available for another four days. After this period it will revert to its normal price of $3.99.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required

The end of the year draws ever nearer, which means that it’s the season of giving. You can always rely on us video game fans to accept a free gift, although we’re not the most grateful bunch. We do tend to moan about the quality of said freebies but hey, we’ll accept them nonetheless.
GAMINGbible

Grab the first of 15 free games for Christmas right now

On the first day of Christmas Epic Games gave to me, Bloons TD 6 free on PC. Look, it beats a partridge in a pear tree. It’s almost Christmas, and as expected, the Epic Games Store is once again being very generous by giving away 15 free PC games (one per day) until the end of the month. The promotion kicked off yesterday with Bloons TD 6, which is free to download and keep right now.
The Verge

Fails of 2022: the Nintendo Switch really showed its age

The Nintendo Switch’s lousy performance is as enduring as the console itself. Grainy, stuttery graphics are synonymous with playing games on the 2017 system, which hasn’t gotten a spec upgrade to boost how games look and run. And in the five-plus years since the Switch was released, remarking on disappointing visuals has been a fixture in our reviews of the console’s best games.
GAMINGbible

PlayStation officially teases new PS5 for 2023

Didn't purchase a PlayStation 5 yet? Well, dry your eyes. Sony has seemingly pointed towards a new PS5 model releasing in 2023 in an interview with its vice president about the future of the console. This is the point when we pretend like we had no clue this was happening....
ComicBook

PlayStation's New Freebie Is For a Game Not Even Out Yet

PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.
hypebeast.com

New 'Pokémon' Series Announced, Ash and Pikachu Will Say Their Goodbye

After becoming World Champion last season, Ash Ketchum and his faithful companion Pikachu will be saying goodbye. After 25 years, the iconic duo will be retiring after 11 more episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. The final episodes of the series, which debuted in 1997, will also feature...
ComicBook

Free PS5 Upgrade Released for Critically-Acclaimed PS4 Game

A critically-acclaimed game that was first released on PlayStation 4 back in 2017 has now received a free next-gen upgrade for PlayStation 5. Since the PS5 launched over two years ago, developers around the globe have slowly been pushing out updates to improve their games for the improved hardware that PlayStation's latest console offers. And while this latest title to receive a native PS5 update might be unexpected, it's very much welcome all the same.
ComicBook

Pokemon Fans Bid Farewell To Pikachu And Ash

The time has finally come for anime fans to say goodbye to Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, with Pokemon Journeys bringing its season to an end and the anime's return looking to focus on two new trainers. With Ash achieving his dream of becoming the world champion, many fans believed that he would continue as the anime's star as the top of the food chain, but were staggered by the revelation that both the trainer and his trusty Pikachu were bidding the television series a fond farewell.
Digital Trends

Our most anticipated Xbox Series X games of 2023

Next year is shaping up to be the most important for Xbox ever. A number of significant titles that could finally give Microsoft a foothold during this console generation are scheduled to release in 2023. We’ll also likely learn whether or not Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard will go through. As such, there’s a lot for Xbox fans to look forward to in 2023.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy