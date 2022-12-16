ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

FCS Championship Semifinals: Incarnate Word vs. North Dakota State, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uYJlD_0jla5iwj00

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will meet the North Dakota State Bison in the FCS college football playoffs semifinal on Friday night.

Incarnate Word is coming off a 66-63 win over Sacramento State in the quarterfinals to advance to tonight’s game, the highest-scoring FCS playoff game ever. Meanwhile, North Dakota State knocked off Samford 27-9 to advance while finishing the season with an 11-2 record.

This will be a great night for college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action today.

Incarnate Word vs. North Dakota State

  • When: Friday, December 16
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN2
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

Want some action on college football? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO & NJ.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Additional college football coverage from USA TODAY Sports Media Group:

Alabama football / Auburn football / Arkansas football / Florida football / Georgia football / LSU football / Iowa football / Michigan football / Michigan State football / Notre Dame football / Ohio State football / Oklahoma football / Oregon football / North Carolina football / Nebraska football / Penn State football / Colorado football / Clemson football / Rutgers football / Tennessee football / Texas football / Texas A&M football / USC football / Wisconsin football

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kvrr.com

NDSU to Face SDSU in Frisco for FCS Championship

FARGO– North Dakota State came back from a 16-0 first quarter deficit Friday night against Incarnate Word to punch their ticket to Frisco. Saturday, South Dakota State took down Montana State 39-18 to set up a showdown for the FCS Championship between the rivals. Last night the Bison trailed...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Dangerous Cold: Snow & Blowing Snow Likely

A Wind chill Warning has been issued for the area until 3:00 AM Wednesday here in the Fargo area, while areas around Jamestown and westward will remain in the warning through most of the week. A winter weather advisory then goes into effect for portions of the southern valley and Minnesota from 3:00 AM Wednesday until 6:00 AM Thursday. Although that will likely be extended through Thursday and Friday and potentially even need to be upgraded to a Blizzard warning Friday as ground blizzard-like to ground blizzard conditions will become more likely, along with very cold temperatures.
FARGO, ND
beckerspayer.com

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota sells $19.2M office building, consolidating locations

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota plans to sell a 156,000-square-foot building housing subsidiary Noridian Healthcare Solutions, The Forum reported Dec. 16. The building in Fargo, N.D., has been listed for sale at $19.2 million, the newspaper reported. Between 200 and 300 employees at the Noridian Healthcare office will relocate to Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota's headquarters in Fargo.
FARGO, ND
fargomonthly.com

Brewhalla Opening in Early 2023

From the minds and labors of Drekker Brewing Company, the long-awaited Brewhalla concept will open its doors in early 2023. This newly built space, whose concept has been an ongoing project for almost six years, will bring food, shopping, events, lodging and, of course, more Drekker brew to the FM area. We were able to visit the Drekker-adjacent building that we’ve watched develop over the last year and get a peek behind Brewhalla’s doors.
FARGO, ND
KX News

Farmer’s Union goes whole hog on Great Plains Food Bank

JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — During the holidays, many of those in need won’t be able to afford a proper holiday dinner for their loved ones and may turn to food banks to get the supplies that they need to feed their families. Thankfully, a generous whole-hog donation from the North Dakota Farmer’s Union (NDFU) will […]
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Two hurt in Wilkin County rollover

WILKIN COUNTY, MN - Two Fairmount, North Dakota residents were injured in a rollover in Wilkin County yesterday. It happened on Highway 210 around 11:45 a.m. Randall Hedtke, 87, was driving a pickup that left the snow and ice covered highway and rolled. He and his passenger, 79-year old Karen Hedtke, were taken to the Breckenridge hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
WILKIN COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Pickup rolls on I-94 near 34th Street in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a vehicle rollover on westbound Interstate-94 in Moorhead. It happened around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, just east of 34th Street. First responders say a pickup lost control on the ice, ran off the road and...
MOORHEAD, MN
kfgo.com

South Fargo fire starts with mattress, destroys bedroom

FARGO (KFGO) – Fire destroyed a second-floor bedroom in a twin home in south Fargo Tuesday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a report of a mattress on fire around 12:30 p.m. and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. “We had no fire extension into the attic,” Battalion Chief Joe...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Island Park Pool design concept revealed in preparation for reconstruction project

(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Island Park Pool will be getting a facelift going into 2023. Doug Leker, Executive Director of the Fargo Park Board, joined WDAY Midday to speak on the 3-D renderings released by the park board depicting changes coming to Island Park's Pool that are tentatively expected to be completed by the summer of 2024. Leker says the largest change is reorienting the competition swimming pool from west side of the lot to the north side. Leker says this change brings more space to the pool, which allows them to put additional "recreational value" to the pool on the property's south side.
FARGO, ND
KWTX

Texas woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KSAT) - A Texas couple is going through an unimaginable roller coaster of emotions since the birth of their daughter in late October. The Pacheco family welcomes their newest girl in October, but just days later the mother, Krystina Pacheco, got an infection that nearly took her life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
valleynewslive.com

More than a dozen vehicles involved in I-94 pileup near Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Westbound Interstate-94 was temporarily closed near Moorhead for a multi-vehicle crash. Sgt. Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says a multi-vehicle pileup is at mile marker 7, which is a few miles east of Moorhead. He says well over a dozen vehicles are involved, many of them semis. No injuries have been reported.
MOORHEAD, MN
Bring Me The News

Fargo jail goes into lockdown following bomb threat

Cass County Jail in Fargo, North Dakota went into lockdown Saturday night after a bomb threat was called in. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the local dispatch center received an anonymous tip about a bomb threat at the facility at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. In light of...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Gunshots, SWAT standoff leads to arrest in Otter Tail County

(Pelican Rapids, MN) -- No injuries were reported after several gunshots and a SWAT standoff led to an arrest in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio deputies responded to reports of five to six shots fired at an apartment complex off Northwest 6th Street in Pelican Rapids around 2:51 a.m. Saturday.
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy