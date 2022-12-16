FCS Championship Semifinals: Incarnate Word vs. North Dakota State, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch

The Incarnate Word Cardinals will meet the North Dakota State Bison in the FCS college football playoffs semifinal on Friday night.

Incarnate Word is coming off a 66-63 win over Sacramento State in the quarterfinals to advance to tonight’s game, the highest-scoring FCS playoff game ever. Meanwhile, North Dakota State knocked off Samford 27-9 to advance while finishing the season with an 11-2 record.

This will be a great night for college football, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action today.

Incarnate Word vs. North Dakota State

When: Friday, December 16

Friday, December 16 Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN2

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday.

